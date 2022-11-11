Sports Round Table: Women's & men's soccer, hockey, basketball and more

Michigan State hockey sits at No. 17 in this week's USCHO.com poll, the first top 20 ranking for the team since February 2020. MSU is also No. 10 in the men's hockey Division I PairWise rankings.Check out this week's @DCUcreditunion https://t.co/2QgdyNoHQx Division I Men's Poll! pic.twitter.com/YUBlyECkRS— USCHO.com (@USCHO) November 14, 2022 The rankings come after two back-to-back sweeps for the Spartans, most recently over then-No. 10 Ohio State at home last Thursday and Friday. The Buckeyes dropped two spots in the poll to No. 12 after the losses. Prior to that, MSU swept Wisconsin on Nov. 4 and 5. "It's nice to be ranked, but really doesn't mean anything," Head Coach Adam Nightingale said. "Our focus, and I want our team's focus always to be just get better today, and so we got to earn a lot of respect back in college hockey, and I think our guys have started to do that. We still have a ways to go, but we don't look too much into the polls." MSU will head to Pennsylvania for a series against No. 6 Penn State (10-2-0) on Friday and Saturday.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO