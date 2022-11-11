ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Sports Round Table: Women's & men's soccer, hockey, basketball and more

By The State News Podcast Network
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 4 days ago

Freshman forward Daniel Russell (20) fights for the puck during a game of ice hockey between MSU and Wisconsin at Munn Ice Arena on Nov. 4, 2022. The Spartans won, 5-0.

The State News, Michigan State University

Preview: MSU to take on No. 4 Kentucky in Champions Classic

After a devastating 64-63 loss to Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic, MSU will head to Indianapolis Tuesday for the Champions Classic to take on No. 4 Kentucky. The unranked green and white proved their worth against No. 2 Gonzaga with the spotlight on junior center Mady Sissoko, who shut down concern around his skill abilities as he took on All-American senior forward Drew Timme. Sissoko stepped up to the challenge, revealing his potential at the five on Friday night. Although MSU ended up just short in Friday's game, the Spartans showed they still belong amongst the blue bloods."I was pleased by everything except...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Weekend recap: MSU volleyball puts an end to 12-game losing streak

Friday, Nov. 11 vs. Illinois﻿Michigan State Volleyball went head-to-head against the Fighting Illini Friday night, falling 3-0 for their 12th consecutive loss. It was a hard-fought match on both ends of the net with all three sets being won by three points or less. The Green and White came out of the woodwork swinging led by sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Moore, dishing out 13 kills. Moore took flight numerous times, spiking the ball on the other side of the net and firing up the Spartans next to her. In all matches played, she was leading the charge from above the...
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan State hockey ranked No. 17 in USCHO poll

Michigan State hockey sits at No. 17 in this week's USCHO.com poll, the first top 20 ranking for the team since February 2020. MSU is also No. 10 in the men's hockey Division I PairWise rankings.Check out this week's @DCUcreditunion https://t.co/2QgdyNoHQx Division I Men's Poll! pic.twitter.com/YUBlyECkRS— USCHO.com (@USCHO) November 14, 2022 The rankings come after two back-to-back sweeps for the Spartans, most recently over then-No. 10 Ohio State at home last Thursday and Friday. The Buckeyes dropped two spots in the poll to No. 12 after the losses. Prior to that, MSU swept Wisconsin on Nov. 4 and 5. "It's nice to be ranked, but really doesn't mean anything," Head Coach Adam Nightingale said. "Our focus, and I want our team's focus always to be just get better today, and so we got to earn a lot of respect back in college hockey, and I think our guys have started to do that. We still have a ways to go, but we don't look too much into the polls." MSU will head to Pennsylvania for a series against No. 6 Penn State (10-2-0) on Friday and Saturday.
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Photo Story: A glimpse into the 2022 Armed Forces Classic

CORONADO, Calif. - The weather was favorable. That's not something typically taken into consideration for a normal basketball game, unless it's pickup at the park. But from the setting to the buzzer-beating heave with the game on the line from sophomore guard Jaden Akins, it was far from a normal basketball game.The 2022 Armed Forces Classic took place between Michigan State and No. 2 Gonzaga on the USS Abraham Lincoln on Nov. 11. It was the first Armed Forces Classic game in three years, and first one on a ship since 2011. The game serves as a way to honor those...
The State News, Michigan State University

Daniel Barker and tight end room playing key role in MSU's recent offensive success

Michigan State's tight ends have been getting in on the action during the team's last two wins over Rutgers and Illinois. One of these players was fifth-year tight end Daniel Barker who recorded season-high numbers against the Scarlet Knights.Barker finished Saturday's game with 64 receiving yards, including a 26-yard reception he took to the middle of the endzone on a pass from redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne."We need really high-level production from our tight ends," Head Coach Mel Tucker said. "They're a big part of what we do."Relying on a similar game plan against Illinois, MSU looked to their tight...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

'Not every school is like this:' MSU military members relish moment at Armed Forces Classic

CORONADO, Calif. - When 2011 rolled around and Michigan State prepped for a groundbreaking matchup versus North Carolina aboard the USS Carl Vinson, Sean Newman was disappointed. A lifelong Spartan fan, Newman had just graduated from MSU in 2010, narrowly missing out on the experience as a student. He also was in the process of enlisting in the military, narrowly missing out on the experience as a soldier. Newman was stuck in no-man's-land. Then 11 years later, MSU announced it was returning to San Diego to play in the Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. It was perfect for now-Lieutenant Commander...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

U-M police send tunnel incident investigation to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor

The police investigation into the tunnel incident following the Michigan-Michigan State game has officially been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review.Melissa Overton, the U-M Deputy Chief of Police and Public Information Officer announced the update Saturday night in a statement."In collaboration with our law enforcement partners and Michigan State University, UMPD has thoroughly investigated what occurred," Overton said in the statement. "The case has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review."She also confirmed no further information will be shared at this time."We understand and appreciate your interest in this unfortunate and unusual...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU squirrels: To love or to hate? Students, fan pages and researchers weigh in

It is no secret that Michigan State University is overrun with squirrels. If you look to the left, to the right, up at the trees and down at your feet, a squirrel is more than likely to be spotted. Hosting six types of squirrel species, MSU is considered to have one of the higher and more diverse squirrel populations in the nation - as most campuses have only one or two types. The question remains, however: Should we be welcoming our furry friends, or should we fear their overconfidence?MSU research scientist Adia Sovie, who completed her dissertation on fox squirrel and gray squirrel...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Experts share advice for MSU, East Lansing community at start of flu season

Michigan State University physicians are encouraging members of the university and East Lansing community to get their influenza shot and take other safety precautions as flu season sets in.After two winters of being protected from flu season by mask mandates and physical distancing, experts say this season might see more cases as our immune systems are reintroduced to the virus."We were so protected the last few years from other circulating viruses that our immune systems may not be ready to protect us from many viruses - including influenza," MSU physician Dr. Michael Brown said.This season's influenza immunization protects against four...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU Broad Art Museum celebrates 10 years with special events through November

The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Nov. 10. The museum will be hosting a range of public programs in order to commemorate the museum's history throughout the month of November. The museum's events are free and open to the public. The programs are geared toward families, students and the greater Lansing community. Museum Interim Director Steven Bridges said a main focus of the anniversary celebration is an exhibition of Zaha Hadid's work - the architect of the building. "This whole year has really been focused on a number of special initiatives for us," Bridges said. "We...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU's annual Global Festival returns for celebration of international culture

For the first time in two years, MSU hosted its annual Global Festival at the Union: A long-standing tradition at MSU that serves as an educational celebration of different countries and cultures from around the world.The festival is free to anyone in the community ﻿who wants to learn about cultures that differ from their own. The event was complete with live performances of singing, dancing, traditional dance and martial arts."We give international students the stage to share their culture, things about their home countries or regions," communications and community outreach coordinator for the Office of International Students and Scholars Joy...
The State News, Michigan State University

Black Student Alliance hosts 50th Annual Black Power Rally, celebrating Black culture and intersectionality

On Sunday, the Black Student Alliance, or BSA, hosted the 50th annual Black Power Rally at The Wharton Center. The rally featured performances by several student organizations. The rally is a tradition that first began in 1972. It has brought the MSU Black community together to both celebrate Black culture and give voice to issues that the community faces, all through sketches, song and dance. The theme of the event was 'The Blackprint: Our culture can not be canceled.' It honors the significance of Black culture throughout history and in the present day. Black culture was celebrated throughout the event through awards given out...
The State News, Michigan State University

First-generation MSU students ask for more visibility on campus

This week marks the fourth annual year of first-generation student appreciation week on campus. The Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, is hosting events to increase awareness of the first-generation student community and connect students to resources.Included in this week's events were a resource fair, giveaways and a student-led roundtable discussion."It's just getting bigger and bigger," ASMSU assistant vice president for academic affairs Laura Graham. "Every year we have more partners and more attendees at the events, which is really cool to see." MSU TRIO is one of the organizations ASMSU partnered with. TRIO is part of the...
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory

The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Asso﻿ciated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Normalizing mental health on campus with Mental Health Awareness Week

This week, MSU students can join a Zumba workout at Jenison, meet Zeke the Wonder Dog, or drink hot chocolate and eat pastries by Wells Hall, among other activities. The goal: to increase awareness about mental health."Each of these days is a small time for students to take a small snippet out of their big day just to relax, to get away from their busy, stressful classes and just to breathe," director of health, safety and wellness for the Associated Students of Michigan State University Harsna Chahal said. Every day of the week features activities planned by Chahal in partnership with...
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU students still in line to vote hours after polls at East Lansing satellite office close

Michigan State University students have been waiting in line for hours at the East Lansing City Clerk's satellite office inside Brody Hall to register to vote with their East Lansing address and cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election. Here is the scene at the Brody Hall right now where students have been waiting for up to 4 hours to get registered and vote. Volunteers have been handing out food and drinks to the people in line.Polls closed at 8:00 pm. It is now 10:30. @thesnews pic.twitter.com/TlH5jxKVOz— bella (@bellajxhnson) November 9, 2022 MSU psychology freshman and first-time voter...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Children's book by two MSU alumni will release Nov. 15 at Barnes and Noble

MSU alumni Andreina Rosa and Bobby Ficklin Jr. are lawyers by trade, but they will soon be able to add "children's book author" and "podcast co-host" to their professional resumes.When Rosa and Ficklin met in 2010, they were both attending the MSU College of Law. Now, Rosa lives in New York and Ficklin lives in Lansing. Both have since established their own firms, but they have remained great friends. They recently became business partners: penning a children's book and making plans to produce a podcast.The name of the book? "Where's the Poop." It will be released on Nov. 15.The short...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU students take advantage of same-day registration, voting

As election day moves forward, Michigan State students fill Brody Square to register and reregister to vote on campus. On-campus polling locations saw a steady stream of voters throughout the early afternoon.Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that college students could register to vote on their college campuses, using their student housing addresses, in 2019. Hundreds of MSU students have taken advantage of this opportunity and are voting at one of four on-campus polling locations.Sophomore Emma Mehan voted for the August primaries in her hometown
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

City of East Lansing, Greater Lansing Food Bank team up for holiday food drive

Holiday season is approaching quickly, and with it, the season of giving. The East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation and Arts and Greater Lansing Food Bank are getting ahead of the curve with a holiday food drive running until Tuesday.This year's food drive is the first partnership between the two organizations. To solicit donations, every person who donates will be entered into a raffle for a variety of prizes - such as pottery pieces made at the center.Brady Broderick, the corporate and community giving specialist at Greater Lansing Food Bank, said this food drive comes at a crucial time for...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Meet East Lansing's four school board election winners

Citizens elected four new members to the East Lansing Public Schools Board of Education Tuesday.Tali Faris-Hylen, Kath Edsall, Terah Chambers, and Amanda Cormier received the highest percentages of votes out of the 10 school board candidates. Their terms will begin in January.All four new board members are mothers of children who are or will be students at ELPS, and have been involved in public education in various ways over recent years.Kath Edsall﻿Edsall, one of two incumbents, has served on the board for eight years. She became active in the district when the oldest of her eight children started school in...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

