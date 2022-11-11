ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Playboy Model Takes Plea Deal in Psychiatrist Murder

Former Playboy and Maxim model Kelsey Turner has taken a plea deal in Las Vegas after being accused of murdering a California psychiatrist in 2019, according to Law & Crime. The victim, Thomas Burchard, was found bludgeoned in the trunk of a car in March 2019, leading to her arrest. The two had reportedly been in a relationship, with authorities saying the psychiatrist had been paying her rent for a year before telling her he could no longer foot the bill. Las Vegas police accused Turner and her former boyfriend Jon Kennison of carrying out the killing; Kennison pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy in July. Another co-defendant, Diana Pena, also pleaded guilty to accessory to commit murder. Turner took an Alford plea, however, meaning she is not admitting guilt but accepting the punishment due to sufficient evidence to convict her. She faces 10 to 25 years in prison when she’s sentenced in January.Read it at Law and Crime
Former Playboy Model Admits To Murder In Former Boyfriend's Death, Faces Years In The Pokey

