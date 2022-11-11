Read full article on original website
Argument leads to deadly apartment shooting, police say
Metro police said the homicide was reported in the 1700 block of E. Karen Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.
Former Playboy and Maxim model Kelsey Turner has taken a plea deal in Las Vegas after being accused of murdering a California psychiatrist in 2019, according to Law & Crime. The victim, Thomas Burchard, was found bludgeoned in the trunk of a car in March 2019, leading to her arrest. The two had reportedly been in a relationship, with authorities saying the psychiatrist had been paying her rent for a year before telling her he could no longer foot the bill. Las Vegas police accused Turner and her former boyfriend Jon Kennison of carrying out the killing; Kennison pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy in July. Another co-defendant, Diana Pena, also pleaded guilty to accessory to commit murder. Turner took an Alford plea, however, meaning she is not admitting guilt but accepting the punishment due to sufficient evidence to convict her. She faces 10 to 25 years in prison when she’s sentenced in January.Read it at Law and Crime
18-year-old accused in fatal shooting over 'money dispute' in east valley
Homicide detectives identified an 18-year-old as the suspected shooter in a fatal dispute over money at a home in the east Las Vegas valley.
Driver charged in crash that killed two cyclists appears in court
Police say that Marcos Benitez was fleeing the scene of a crash that he caused on Flamingo at Maryland Parkway at Friday afternoon when he slammed into two bicyclists, leaving one dead at the scene. The second died from their injuries on Tuesday.
LVMPD asking for public's help in identifying people involved in shooting
Las Vegas police are asking for assistance in identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the 1900 block of Simmons Street on Wednesday.
As Lake Mead water levels drop, how many bodies are connected to Chicago mob?
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right? Well, what the Chicago Outfit may have intended to stay in a Vegas lake has now begun floating to the surface
Las Vegas girl, 9, carries baby brother 5 blocks to safety after carjacking: Didn't want 'to die'
A young girl carried her baby brother several blocks to safety after her mother's car was stolen from a Las Vegas gas station last week, according to a local report.
LVing: Move into this massive Las Vegas estate in The Ridges
Las Vegas is home to many luxurious master-planned communities, ones that offer the highest-quality homes, amenities and spectacular views of the valley and its surroundings. (One thing you quickly learn about buying homes here: Views come at a premium.) One of the best examples of these is The Ridges in...
Clark County Registrar: Nearly 16K more ballots to be added to totals later today; 50K still need to be counted
All eyes in the nation are on Nevada waiting for the final results of Tuesday's midterm election, specifically the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, and Adam Laxalt, the Republican Senate candidate trying to unseat her.
‘I Cut Her Neck Off’: Las Vegas Woman Accused of Matter-of-Factly Confessing to Breaking a Table on Mom’s Head and Murdering Her
A 28-year-old Nevada woman made headlines months ago when she claimed she was arrested for being “so good-looking.” Now she’s accused of calling 911 and confessing to murdering her mother inside of their Las Vegas home last week. In newly released audio obtained Las Vegas CBS affiliate...
