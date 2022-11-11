Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
NASDAQ
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Earlier this month, the better-than-expected consumer price index reading of 7.7% provided investors with a respite from the downturn in financial markets that has largely persisted throughout this year. But even after the rally that ensued following the release of this economic data, the S&P 500 index is still down 17% so far in 2022.
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Down 20% to Buy Right Now
Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) has been a great growth stock over the years. The renewable energy producer has grown its funds from operation (FFO) by an average of 10% per share each year over the last decade. Add in its steadily rising dividend, and Brookfield has generated 14% total annualized returns, outpacing the S&P 500's 13.3% total returns during that timeframe.
NASDAQ
FULC, CMBM: 2 Underdog Stocks That Deserve Attention Right Now
Despite a cool-down in October, U.S. inflation is still above the Federal Reserve's target rate. Moreover, several key signs of the global demand slowing are cropping up. With more rate hikes coming up, the U.S. economy is heading to an almost inevitable recession in the coming months. Investing in a bearish environment is scary. To make it easier, TipRanks provides a comprehensive view of the most recommended stocks currently on Wall Street via the Analysts' Top Stocks tool. Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) are among the stocks that have been most recommended by Wall Street analysts today.
NASDAQ
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday
Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Where To Invest $100,000 Today
There’s a cheeky expression on Wall Street that says the best time to invest is “yesterday,” followed by “today.” The principle behind this axiom is that the longer you can keep your money invested, the more you can benefit from the power of compound interest.
NASDAQ
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
NASDAQ
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Near Highs in November and Beyond
Stocks eventually closed lower Monday, giving up earlier gains to start the week. The drop followed a big week for the stock market that included a historic one-day surge following the release of October’s consumer price index data that pointed to signs of cooling inflation. The market bounced back...
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
NASDAQ
Higher Open Predicted For China Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 40 points or 1.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,135-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Wednesday.
NASDAQ
Higher Open Anticipated For Singapore Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in eight straight sessions, improving almost 175 points or 5.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,275-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the...
NASDAQ
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Even after accounting for last week's rally, it's been a historically bad year for Wall Street. Not only did the benchmark S&P 500 produce its worst first-half return since 1970, but according to Charlie Bilello, the founder and CEO of Compound Capital Advisors, the S&P 500 has already endured its greatest number of 1% (or greater) down days since 2008.
NASDAQ
Income Investors Shouldn't Ignore These 3 Utilities Stocks
The Zacks Utilities sector has performed relatively well in 2022, down roughly 6% vs. the S&P 500’s decline of 17%. Consumers have a never-ending need for the services these companies provide, helping explain why the sector has been a brighter spot during a historically-volatile 2022. In addition to being...
NASDAQ
Nio (NYSE:NIO) Stock: Brace for Continued Volatility
Shares of Nio (NYSE:NIO) and other U.S.-listed Chinese stocks were up on Tuesday as the meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping raised hopes of better ties between the two countries. Nio stock was also up last week as investors cheered the electric vehicle maker’s Q4 outlook. That said, the stock might remain volatile over the near term due to China’s COVID situation and fears of an economic downturn.
NASDAQ
These 2 Global Stocks Are Back in Wall Street's Good Graces
The stock market moved higher on Tuesday, as the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) regained all its losses from Monday and then some. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) also managed to move forward, albeit by smaller amounts. Index. Daily Percentage Change. Daily Point Change.
NASDAQ
Why Carnival Corporation Stock Bounced 8.4% Higher on Tuesday
The stock market pushed higher today as inflation data came in lighter than expected, and interest rates started to come down. There's renewed hope that interest rates won't go so high the economy goes into a deep recession, and this news has helped travel stocks like Carnival (NYSE: CCL) today.
NASDAQ
Diversified Royalty Stock (TSE:DIV): Should You Buy Its 8.5% Dividend?
Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV), which owns royalties in companies like Mr.Lube and Air Miles, has been in the news recently for a few reasons. Earlier today, it announced that it is raising about C$40 million through a common share offering (compared to the C$30 million originally announced yesterday). It's raising these funds at a share price of C$2.80. As a result, the stock finished around that level today, falling by 7.79%. Additionally, yesterday, DIV increased its dividend by 2.1% to C$0.24 per share, effective at the start of 2023. This brings its forward dividend yield to about 8.5%, making the stock worth considering.
NASDAQ
You Don't Have to Guess the Stock Market Bottom -- Here's Why
This year hasn't been a particularly positive one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 down 16% in 2022, despite climbing 11% since the start of October. After posting two years of great returns in 2020 and 2021, the market might just be taking a needed breather. But the...
Comments / 0