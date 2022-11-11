Despite a cool-down in October, U.S. inflation is still above the Federal Reserve's target rate. Moreover, several key signs of the global demand slowing are cropping up. With more rate hikes coming up, the U.S. economy is heading to an almost inevitable recession in the coming months. Investing in a bearish environment is scary. To make it easier, TipRanks provides a comprehensive view of the most recommended stocks currently on Wall Street via the Analysts' Top Stocks tool. Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) are among the stocks that have been most recommended by Wall Street analysts today.

13 HOURS AGO