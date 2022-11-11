Read full article on original website
CMF-SS Volunteer Auxiliary Honors Their Own
An important part of the quality care offered at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is the long-serving Volunteer Auxiliary. These men and women donate their time to greet, direct, and assist patients and visitors. They are easily identified by their striking purple jackets, usually over an all-white outfit.
Northeast Texas Choral Society celebrates 25 years of loving music
The Northeast Texas Choral Society is coming together to celebrate 25 years together making beautiful music for the benefit of the arts in our area. It all started in 1997, when the concerts on the square series set out to perform a number that would need backup singers. However, local music lover Carol Allen saw an opportunity that couldn’t be missed.
Chamber Connection for 11/8 by Butch Burney
If it’s November, it means Christmas is coming, and the Lions Club will help you get in the Christmas spirit when they host their 16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 2. If you’d like to register for the parade, contact the Chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org and we can email you a form. Entries will be graded in three categories: large business, small business and non-profit.
SSISD board briefs for November 14, 2022
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, November 14, 2022. Public hearing was held on the Amended Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Ashoka Steel Mills LLC, Comptroller Application #1768. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS. Craig Toney reported on the Educational Performance of Bilingual/ESL...
Obituary for Bert Jones
Died 11-11-22 Bert retired from the fire department in Massachusetts. He relocated to the Pleasant Grove area of Sulphur Springs, Texas. He quickly became a friend to numerous people in the neighborhood and in Sulphur Springs. He belonged to the Sulphur Springs Masonic Lodge and was a member of First Baptist Church.
Obituary for Emma Marie Franke
Emma Marie Pietsch Watson Franke, age 94 of Lone Oak, Texas passed away from natural causes on November 12, 2022 surrounded by her family. Emma Franke was born on March 28, 1928 in Muscatine, Iowa to Charles William and Mildred Faler Pietsch. She was raised on the family farm during the Great Depression and at the age of 16, she like thousands of other women, became a ‘Rosie The Riveter’ in contributing to the war efforts by working at the ,munitions plant in Rock Island, Illinois. She attended USO dances and farewell parties for the local boys.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 11/15
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Flu shots are available at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, 105 Medical Plaza. Schedule an appointment with your provider today at 903.885.3181. If your provider has seen you in the last six months, you may walk in for a flu shot weekdays between 1 pm and 3pm.
Annie’s Room to be Unveiled
The Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce the impending unveiling of Annie’s Room, located at the Medical Plaza and part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Annie’s Room will be officially opened on Tuesday, November 15, with the ceremony beginning at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter prepares for adoption open house
In lieu of Pet of the Week for November 8, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter is preparing an adoption open house for November 12. The event will take place at the shelter (1313 Hillcrest Dr N) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can check out some of the recent...
Obituary for Christine Morris
Visitation for Christine Snow Morris, age 94 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held on Saturday, November 12th from 10:00 -11:00 A.M. at Murray–Orwosky Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 with Pastor Fred Lewis officiating. Mrs. Morris passed away on November 9th at her residence. Chris...
TxDOT Road Report for 11/11
Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Nov. 11, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
NETBIO adds a December sale
Due to the increased demand, the Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization {NETBIO) has added a December 2022 pre-conditioned calf and yearling sale to its schedule. Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission is now taking consignments for this additional sale, which will be held on Friday, December 16. This sale will follow the...
A year in review: diabetes education by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
Each year in November and December, my co-worker and I provide highlights and impacts of our programming for the year. My passion has been teaching others about self-management of diabetes. Many people know that our son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 2 ½ . Unfortunately, type 1 diabetes is most common among young people. The pancreas stops producing insulin due to the body’s own immune system attacking itself and harming the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. Insulin is necessary to regulate blood glucose in the body. Without that regulation, glucose builds up in the blood, causing high blood sugar. Insulin is necessary in order to live. Treatment has come a long way since our son was diagnosed. Continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps, and electronics have made diabetes much more manageable.
Second annual Winter Bash livestock show approaches
The second annual Northeast Texas Winter Bash Ag Show will take place on December 3, 2022 at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center starting at 9:30 a.m. Fees: New, unopened toy for showmanship (to be donated to Blue Santa), $25 for other entries. Categories: Heifer (by breed), steer (by division...
Obituary for Carol Johnson
Visitation for Carol Johnson, age 76 of Quitman, Texas will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Johnson passed away on November 7, 2022 at Carriage House Manor. Carol was born on July 16, 1946 in Paris, Texas...
Hopkins County High School Leadership 2022-2023
The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce has been happy to welcome Hopkins County High School Leadership over the course of the year. On Novemeber 9, 2022, Leadership students heard about finances from Mike Jumper with Alliance Bank, interview skills from Tambi Hines and Lisa Allen at Express Employment Professionals, following your passion from Chad Kopal, owner of Chad’s Media, and personal mental health care with Lisa Lantz and Brandi Boles with SSISD. They finished the day with a downtown walking tour from John Sellers!
Kiwanis and Lions build access ramp for citizens despite weather
Kiwanis members came together today, after a rain delay, to build a ramp for a local Sulphur Springs community member. The resident is very excited to receive her ramp and knows it will make her life much more functional and enjoyable. With the help of the local Lions club who...
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 11/2
Meet Celeste, a 2 year old Hound mix. Celeste is this week’s the Pet of the Week. This sweet girl has had a rough life and needs a loving and caring family. She is good with other dogs and cats. Would be good with kids, hound dogs are famously good family dogs. Maybe some Catahoula Leopard Dog in her? She’s got the gorgeous “leopard” coat pattern on her snout.
Obituary for Loyd McCord
Graveside service for Loyd Earl McCord will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Restlawn Memorial Park. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. McCord passed away on October 5, 2022. Loyd was born on August 15, 1937 in Weaver, Texas to Morris and Grace McCord....
Recent Properties Snatched Up by Buyers in the Last 10 Days
Find out what properties buyers have been looking at and purchasing in and around Hopkins County. These real estate closings have kept the market active these past several days alone. 1. SOLD: A great place for the new owners to camp or build with a new water meter already in...
