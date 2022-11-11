Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
As Twitter descends into chaos, VTubers question social media future
Twitter has had a tumultuous first few weeks under Elon Musk. From mass firings to Twitter Blue’s controversial implementation, the future is uncertain. For VTubers who have made the platform their home since the beginning it’s a very worrying sign — but it’s not all doom and gloom.
A former Facebook security chief told Elon Musk on Twitter to stop firing engineers for correcting Musk's 'clear misstatements'
Elon Musk has fired several Twitter engineers who have publicly disagreed with him in the last few days. A former Facebook exec advised Musk to stop.
How much money YouTube pays for 1,000 views, according to creators
Despite the economic downturn, YouTubers are reporting that their RPMs — or earnings per 1,000 views — are remaining steady.
dexerto.com
PointCrow reveals epic setup for IRL Mario Party event
YouTuber and Twitch streamer Eric “PointCrow” Morino showed off some behind-the-scenes pictures from his upcoming IRL Mario Party event. Plenty of content creators on platforms like YouTube and Twitch have gone above and beyond the norm of simply playing video games, such as Ludwig’s Mogul Money Live show.
dexerto.com
xQC defends Hasan after Trainwreck claims Twitch gives him special treatment
XQc has spoken up on Hasan’s behalf after Trainwreck claimed that he and Pokimane are the only streamers Twitch will “take care of” in the long run. On November 12, Trainwreck joined Adin Ross and Kai Cenat on a stream where they ended up discussing the state of Twitch. In a quick rant, Train explained that he believes Twitch wants to make some creators “feel cornered” so that they won’t attempt to leave the streaming service behind.
dexerto.com
Eminem was once pitched for a GTA movie but Rockstar Games turned it down
GTA co-creator Sam Houser allegedly shut down the idea of a GTA movie starring Eminem, the film having been pitched to him just after the release of GTA 3. While it seems like almost every major video game franchise is getting a film or TV show adaptation at the moment, the gaming industry has never had the best reputation when it comes to creating movies or shows based on the source material.
dexerto.com
Hasan hits back at “psychotic” accusations against him by Lavlune: “Complete fabrication”
Twitch streamer Hasan has responded to an allegation made against him by fellow streamer Lavlune, who claimed that he “slept with” a 17-year-old. Hasan has said that the allegation is false and “psychotic.”. On November 14, Lavlune’s allegation in a Discord message against Hasan was shown on...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 leaks reveal MLG meme-style killcams
Modern Warfare 2 could introduce the addition of a refined killcam system that will allow players to customize their final kill highlight in the style of the iconic MLG meme trend. Call of Duty games have spawned a multitude of trends over the years, but the emergence of the ‘MLG’...
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer faceplants after Johnny Test drinking game gone wrong
Twitch streamer and YouTuber YourBudTevin challenged himself to drink every time a whip crack sound played in an episode of Cartoon Network’s animated series Johnny Test…. and it didn’t end well. Johnny Test is a show notorious for the amount of whip-crack sound effects packed into each...
dexerto.com
Terrifying Pokemon Go glitch turns Ursaring into a monstrosity
Pokemon Go fans had the chance to jump in on Four-star Ursaring Raid Battles following the Teddiursa Community Day on November 13, and one player encountered a glitch that makes the bear a terrifying monster. Pokemon Go players had the opportunity to catch bundles of bears in the November Teddiursa...
dexerto.com
Stranger Things creators tease emotional Season 5: “We made Netflix cry”
Stranger Things Season 5, the final season of the beloved show, won’t pull any punches – according to the creators, it’s already made Netflix executives cry. Netflix’s era of dominance truly began in 2016 with the launch of Stranger Things. While the streaming platform has seen major successes elsewhere, it remains its flagship IP, with each season dominating the charts.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Gets Roasted For New Bedtime Selfie
Drake has become the target of fans’ jokes after sharing a “photo dump” via social media including one image of his bedtime routine. One photo in particular, buried in amongst a 10-picture set shared to Drake’s Instagram page, finds the Canadian superstar laying in bed with the covers pulled up so that only part of his face and his hair bonnet are visible.
