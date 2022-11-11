ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dexerto.com

As Twitter descends into chaos, VTubers question social media future

Twitter has had a tumultuous first few weeks under Elon Musk. From mass firings to Twitter Blue’s controversial implementation, the future is uncertain. For VTubers who have made the platform their home since the beginning it’s a very worrying sign — but it’s not all doom and gloom.
dexerto.com

PointCrow reveals epic setup for IRL Mario Party event

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Eric “PointCrow” Morino showed off some behind-the-scenes pictures from his upcoming IRL Mario Party event. Plenty of content creators on platforms like YouTube and Twitch have gone above and beyond the norm of simply playing video games, such as Ludwig’s Mogul Money Live show.
dexerto.com

xQC defends Hasan after Trainwreck claims Twitch gives him special treatment

XQc has spoken up on Hasan’s behalf after Trainwreck claimed that he and Pokimane are the only streamers Twitch will “take care of” in the long run. On November 12, Trainwreck joined Adin Ross and Kai Cenat on a stream where they ended up discussing the state of Twitch. In a quick rant, Train explained that he believes Twitch wants to make some creators “feel cornered” so that they won’t attempt to leave the streaming service behind.
dexerto.com

Eminem was once pitched for a GTA movie but Rockstar Games turned it down

GTA co-creator Sam Houser allegedly shut down the idea of a GTA movie starring Eminem, the film having been pitched to him just after the release of GTA 3. While it seems like almost every major video game franchise is getting a film or TV show adaptation at the moment, the gaming industry has never had the best reputation when it comes to creating movies or shows based on the source material.
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 leaks reveal MLG meme-style killcams

Modern Warfare 2 could introduce the addition of a refined killcam system that will allow players to customize their final kill highlight in the style of the iconic MLG meme trend. Call of Duty games have spawned a multitude of trends over the years, but the emergence of the ‘MLG’...
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer faceplants after Johnny Test drinking game gone wrong

Twitch streamer and YouTuber YourBudTevin challenged himself to drink every time a whip crack sound played in an episode of Cartoon Network’s animated series Johnny Test…. and it didn’t end well. Johnny Test is a show notorious for the amount of whip-crack sound effects packed into each...
dexerto.com

Terrifying Pokemon Go glitch turns Ursaring into a monstrosity

Pokemon Go fans had the chance to jump in on Four-star Ursaring Raid Battles following the Teddiursa Community Day on November 13, and one player encountered a glitch that makes the bear a terrifying monster. Pokemon Go players had the opportunity to catch bundles of bears in the November Teddiursa...
dexerto.com

Stranger Things creators tease emotional Season 5: “We made Netflix cry”

Stranger Things Season 5, the final season of the beloved show, won’t pull any punches – according to the creators, it’s already made Netflix executives cry. Netflix’s era of dominance truly began in 2016 with the launch of Stranger Things. While the streaming platform has seen major successes elsewhere, it remains its flagship IP, with each season dominating the charts.
HipHopDX.com

Drake Gets Roasted For New Bedtime Selfie

Drake has become the target of fans’ jokes after sharing a “photo dump” via social media including one image of his bedtime routine. One photo in particular, buried in amongst a 10-picture set shared to Drake’s Instagram page, finds the Canadian superstar laying in bed with the covers pulled up so that only part of his face and his hair bonnet are visible.

