news4sanantonio.com
Dial 211 if you need your free meal delivered from Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
SAN ANTONIO - United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County's 211 helplines is now accepting calls to arrange home deliveries for free meals for the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner for homebound or physically impaired individuals. It's the 43rd annual event and a total of 3,200 meals will be delivered....
news4sanantonio.com
Over $22 million from Uvalde Together We Rise Fund to be dispersed Monday
UVALDE, Texas - Six months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers, funds are set to be distributed to help those still dealing with the pain of that fateful day back in May. The Uvalde Together We Rise Fund...
news4sanantonio.com
East side daycare whips up a hot plate in education
Healthy eating is important to this east side daycare, so much so, they have a garden growing in their own vegetables on the grounds of the daycare. News 4 San Antonio, alongside our partners TAAN-TV, The African American Network Television, is featuring Books and Bibs. Stephanie Gray, owner of Books...
news4sanantonio.com
After five shootings in 24 hours some are looking for solutions to stop violence
SAN ANTONIO — Five shootings in 24 hours rounded out a violent night in San Antonio. It's all led to safety concerns for you and your family. Well, they're looking to help in a number of ways. The bottom line is they're surprised by the number of shootings but not necessarily surprised they happened. The violent streak has caught the attention of the Alamo City.
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County Sheriff Salazar gets $2.2 million to cover jail overtime through December
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar continues to need more money to pay his jail staff than the county has budgeted. Today he asked Commissioners Court for $2.7 million to cover estimated mandatory jail overtime between Oct. 8 and Dec. 23. County staff came up with a considerably...
news4sanantonio.com
UTSA Cyber security professor awarded $1.5 million in Grants
SAN ANTONIO - The National Science Foundation awarded UTSA Cyber Security professor, Elias Bou-Harb, with two grants totaling $1.5 million to further his work on Internet of Things (IoT) and critical infrastructure security. These grants include collaborations with researchers at UTSA, Vanderbilt, San Diego State University, and the University of...
news4sanantonio.com
Why your heating bill could be higher this winter
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Joyce Garcia has found different ways to heat her northwest side home for 30 years. "I just have a little wall heater that the city put in about five to seven years ago and I have an electric heater in the bathroom for mornings only," says Garcia.
news4sanantonio.com
The risks - and myths - of lung cancer
SAN ANTONIO - One in 16 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime. The CDC says it is the leading cause of cancer deaths and the second most common cancer among both men and women in the U.S. Dr. Robert Maximos, a pulmonologist from UT Health San...
news4sanantonio.com
Police still searching for San Antonio man reported missing since October
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for Jonathan Wilson. Wilson is a white male who is bald and has green eyes. He stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen back in October 23, 2022, wearing a light-colored jean jacket, black slacks, and a baseball cap on the 1500 block of Thousand Oaks.
news4sanantonio.com
Take Flight Hot Chicken in San Antonio
Craving a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich but stuck here in San Antonio? No problem. Take Flight Hot Chicken has opened up a ghost kitchen here in town and they are ready to satisfy your craving. Take Flight Hot Chicken. 5826 Hawk Springs. San Antonio, Texas 78249. Facebook: @takeflightsatx. Instagram: @takeflightsatx.
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters battle house fire on Northwest side of town
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters are battling a house fire on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened on the 1500 block of West Magnolia Avenue at around 7:23 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found a lot of heavy smoke and fire coming from the property. They had to go into a defensive mode to put out the fire.
news4sanantonio.com
Missing elderly San Antonio man found safe, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help looking for a missing man. Michael “Mike” Clede, 74-years-old, was last seen on October 28th at the 100 block of Dallas Street. Police say he has a medical condition and is in need of a doctor’s attention. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing, but he wears glasses.
news4sanantonio.com
A family was quick to evacuate after a fire erupted at their Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – A family was able to quickly evacuate their Northside home after a fire erupted overnight. Firefighters were dispatched to the 3300 block of Cadbury Street at around 2:57 a.m. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the...
news4sanantonio.com
Maná is coming to San Antonio next April for their new 2023 tour!
SAN ANTONIO – Attention all Maná fans! Maná is coming to San Antonio next April for their new “Mexico Lindo y Querido US Tour.”. Maná is kicking off their tour on February 10-11 in Los Angeles, California. They’ll be performing their greatest hits at the AT&T center on April 1st.
news4sanantonio.com
Off-duty Von Ormy Police officer hit by alleged drunk driver outside Cowboys Dance Hall
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Von Ormy Police officer is recovering after being hit by an alleged drunk driver. The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday outside Cowboys Dance Hall off Northeast Loop 410 near Interstate 35. Police said the accident started when a woman was asked to leave...
news4sanantonio.com
Protestors will gather at City Hall this weekend two months after the death of Mahsa Amini
SAN ANTONIO - Reaction coming in following nationwide protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini two months ago. The 22-year-old woman was detained by morality police for allegedly violating strict dress code rules. CNN reported that Iranian authorities are brutally cracking down on protesters, including an Iranian...
news4sanantonio.com
City Council issues vote of no confidence following Clayton Perry's arrest
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council members have voted to censure and vote of no confidence to District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. He is now on leave of absence. “The main motion has been amended to remove the language related to remorse and resignation, but now it includes the temporary vacancy process and retains the no confidence,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
news4sanantonio.com
Two people hospitalized after drive-by shooting on the Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Babcock Road at around 4:24 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, they found a shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The security on the...
news4sanantonio.com
City Councilman Clayton Perry on leave of absence after bizarre police bodycam video
SAN ANTONIO - To a standing ovation, San Antonio's district 10 councilman Clayton Perry walked into the council chambers for his potential reckoning Monday afternoon. But instead of reprimand, he was met with overwhelming support. “For citizens in district 10, there is one bright spot: Councilman Perry’s offense was one...
news4sanantonio.com
Trial continues for man accused of severely injuring 4-month-old son
SAN ANTONIO – Testimony will resume Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of severely injuring his 4-month-old son. Terrence Wayne Harper is charged with injury to a child. In July 2018, Harper's son, Trace, suffered multiple injuries including a skull fracture. According to an affidavit, he told...
