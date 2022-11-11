ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

East side daycare whips up a hot plate in education

Healthy eating is important to this east side daycare, so much so, they have a garden growing in their own vegetables on the grounds of the daycare. News 4 San Antonio, alongside our partners TAAN-TV, The African American Network Television, is featuring Books and Bibs. Stephanie Gray, owner of Books...
After five shootings in 24 hours some are looking for solutions to stop violence

SAN ANTONIO — Five shootings in 24 hours rounded out a violent night in San Antonio. It's all led to safety concerns for you and your family. Well, they're looking to help in a number of ways. The bottom line is they're surprised by the number of shootings but not necessarily surprised they happened. The violent streak has caught the attention of the Alamo City.
UTSA Cyber security professor awarded $1.5 million in Grants

SAN ANTONIO - The National Science Foundation awarded UTSA Cyber Security professor, Elias Bou-Harb, with two grants totaling $1.5 million to further his work on Internet of Things (IoT) and critical infrastructure security. These grants include collaborations with researchers at UTSA, Vanderbilt, San Diego State University, and the University of...
Why your heating bill could be higher this winter

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Joyce Garcia has found different ways to heat her northwest side home for 30 years. "I just have a little wall heater that the city put in about five to seven years ago and I have an electric heater in the bathroom for mornings only," says Garcia.
The risks - and myths - of lung cancer

SAN ANTONIO - One in 16 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime. The CDC says it is the leading cause of cancer deaths and the second most common cancer among both men and women in the U.S. Dr. Robert Maximos, a pulmonologist from UT Health San...
Police still searching for San Antonio man reported missing since October

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for Jonathan Wilson. Wilson is a white male who is bald and has green eyes. He stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen back in October 23, 2022, wearing a light-colored jean jacket, black slacks, and a baseball cap on the 1500 block of Thousand Oaks.
Take Flight Hot Chicken in San Antonio

Craving a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich but stuck here in San Antonio? No problem. Take Flight Hot Chicken has opened up a ghost kitchen here in town and they are ready to satisfy your craving. Take Flight Hot Chicken. 5826 Hawk Springs. San Antonio, Texas 78249. Facebook: @takeflightsatx. Instagram: @takeflightsatx.
Firefighters battle house fire on Northwest side of town

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters are battling a house fire on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened on the 1500 block of West Magnolia Avenue at around 7:23 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found a lot of heavy smoke and fire coming from the property. They had to go into a defensive mode to put out the fire.
Missing elderly San Antonio man found safe, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help looking for a missing man. Michael “Mike” Clede, 74-years-old, was last seen on October 28th at the 100 block of Dallas Street. Police say he has a medical condition and is in need of a doctor’s attention. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing, but he wears glasses.
Maná is coming to San Antonio next April for their new 2023 tour!

SAN ANTONIO – Attention all Maná fans! Maná is coming to San Antonio next April for their new “Mexico Lindo y Querido US Tour.”. Maná is kicking off their tour on February 10-11 in Los Angeles, California. They’ll be performing their greatest hits at the AT&T center on April 1st.
City Council issues vote of no confidence following Clayton Perry's arrest

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council members have voted to censure and vote of no confidence to District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. He is now on leave of absence. “The main motion has been amended to remove the language related to remorse and resignation, but now it includes the temporary vacancy process and retains the no confidence,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
Two people hospitalized after drive-by shooting on the Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Babcock Road at around 4:24 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, they found a shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The security on the...
Trial continues for man accused of severely injuring 4-month-old son

SAN ANTONIO – Testimony will resume Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of severely injuring his 4-month-old son. Terrence Wayne Harper is charged with injury to a child. In July 2018, Harper's son, Trace, suffered multiple injuries including a skull fracture. According to an affidavit, he told...
