ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Unsuccessful Idaho lt. gov. candidate begins work on abortion rights initiative

By By CLARK CORBIN Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdyxs_0j7iMvCV00

Originally published Nov. 9 on IdahoCapitalSun.com .

On the day after she finished second in the lieutenant governor’s election, Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler announced she is beginning work to qualify an abortion rights ballot initiative in Idaho.

Pickens Manweiler told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday the real work on the initiative won’t begin until January, but she is partnering with the National Organization for Women and Planned Parenthood Advocates of the West. Pickens Manweiler said she also hopes to work with state Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, and House Minority Leader Illana Rubel, D-Boise, to draft language that would repeal Idaho’s existing abortion laws, including the near total criminal abortion ban and civil statute that grants family members the right to sue the health care provider who performs an abortion.

Overall, Pickens Manweiler said she has been talking with potential partners and allies about launching an initiative for almost six months, since the United States Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade that guaranteed a right to an abortion.

“The people I am interested in having a partnership with are those that have the most at stake,” Pickens Manweiler said in a telephone interview Wednesday.

Idaho would not be the first state to address abortion rights on the ballot since the Supreme Court’s ruling.

According to States Newsroom reporting, voters in five states — including GOP-dominated Kentucky — backed abortion rights during the general election Tuesday.

California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont residents voted to support abortion access, or boost reproductive rights, when asked about the issue directly on their ballots this year. Kansans also backed abortion rights earlier this year, when nearly 60% of voters said they wanted to keep abortion protected under the state’s constitution, according to previous States Newsroom reporting.

Idaho lieutenant governor candidate made abortion rights theme of election campaign

Pickens Manweiler made abortion rights and privacy two of the central themes in her campaign. She said she was not giving up the fight just because she finished second in her race against Republican Speaker of the House Scott Bedke.

“This election is not the last time you will see me — far from it,” Pickens Manweiler wrote in a written statement. “I have already begun working on to build an initiative campaign regarding abortion rights in Idaho. Women in Idaho will not stand silent as the state and a minority of extremists force us to carry unwanted pregnancies by outlawing abortion services. Stay tuned.”

Pickens Manweiler’s decision to pursue a ballot initiative on abortion rights is not a surprise. During a lengthy interview in October with the Sun, Pickens Manweiler brought up her desire to fight for a ballot initiative if she didn’t win her election and if Democrats didn’t pick up seats in the Idaho Legislature following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision repealing Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a right to an abortion.

“If we don’t see that shift, I will be one of the front runners on a ballot initiative to restore reproductive freedoms in Idaho,” Pickens Manweiler told the Sun on Oct. 11.

She also raised the possibility of a bond issue twice during her Oct. 28 statewide televised debate against Bedke.

“We are now in a void because of the United States Supreme Court decision,” Pickens Manweiler said during the debate . “What I would like to see, I would like to see all three abortion bans — the two criminal bans and the one civil ban — completely repealed. Now, because a good portion of Idaho supports abortion care, I would suggest that a ballot initiative would be quite successful in Idaho.”

How do ballot initiatives work in Idaho?

A ballot initiative is a form of direct democracy where the people of Idaho — not the Idaho Legislature — propose laws by bringing an initiative forward to voters in an election. Similarly, a referendum is when the people of Idaho — not the Idaho Legislature — vote on whether to retain or repeal an existing law.

The last example of a successful statewide ballot initiative approved by voters came in November 2018, when 60.6% of Idaho voters approved Proposition 2, the Medicaid expansion ballot initiative brought forward by the group Reclaim Idaho.

To qualify an initiative for the ballot in Idaho, supporters of an initiative would need to gather signatures from 6% of the voters in at least 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts, as well as signatures from at least 6% of voters statewide.

In an August 2021 ruling blocking the implementation of Senate Bill 1110 , a stricter new ballot initiative law passed by the Idaho Legislature, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled that ballot initiatives and referendums are “fundamental rights, reserved to the people of Idaho.”

Unofficial election results released by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday show that Bedke won 373,761 votes, or 64%, while Pickens Manweiler won 117,450 votes, or about 31%. A third candidate, a man formerly known as Marvin Richardson who changed his name to “Pro-Life,” won 29,826 votes, or 5%.

Idaho Capital Sun editor Christina Lords contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Voted BLUE For President? How Did We Miss This?

If you live in Idaho, or have friends/family that do, you're sure to see something resembling this comment on social media:. Idaho is a red state! Always has been, always will be!. Well, yeah. About that. In 2022, Idaho re-elected Governor Brad Little, a republican. Again, no rigged voting allegations...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Building Code Board to vote on cuts to energy efficiency rules

The Idaho Building Code Board could vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal to remove some of the building code regulations regarding energy efficiency. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, is proposing getting rid of some minimum efficiency standards in residential and commercial buildings as they relate to insulation, heating and cooling, and lighting, among other provisions.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Ammon Bundy Reacts To Losing Idaho Governor’s Race

In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day

You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on election night. Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the State School Board […] The post Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Why Idaho’s 17th governor was the first to serve nonconsecutive terms

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho’s Republican sweep of statewide and federal offices in Tuesday’s general election adds to the state’s long history of conservative politics. Governor Brad Little ended up with 60% of the vote, for a total of 318,479 votes. The results for Lt. Governor, Attorney General and State Superintendent showed a similar breakdown with Republican candidates coming out on top.
IDAHO STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

One-time payment coming from the state of Idaho

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID
kmvt

11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho

OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) —The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth election cycle in a row by winning elections in Morrow County, where the town of Boardman is located, and Wheeler County. The movement aims to convince state legislatures to move the Oregon/Idaho border to make conservative counties of Oregon into counties of Idaho, which is a red state.As of this morning, the state website shows Greater Idaho measures passing in Morrow County with 60% of the vote, and in Wheeler County with 58% of the vote. May election results in all three counties that voted on the issue improved by four percentage points after election night due to the slow counting in Oregon elections and the tendency of proponents to vote on election day, according to greateridaho.org, the movement’s website.
IDAHO STATE
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate 2022: Residents in Idaho have over a month to file income taxes to receive up to $600 payment

Idaho residents have over a month to apply for a tax rebate that could reach up to $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. Residents eligible for this rebate have until Dec. 31 to file both their 2020 and 2021 individual income tax to claim the rebate. People must have also been full-year residents in 2020 and 2021 to qualify.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track

Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy