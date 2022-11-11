ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Yavin Zee
3d ago

Crypto Robin Hood that stole from everyone and gave to the Democrat Party. Now I see why Tom Brady has to keep playing to make his money back.

Larry Bell
4d ago

yes it was a game until you told the Democrats you give them a billion dollars and only gave them $300 million you're likely to go to jail now

The Crusader
2d ago

Saw him on Bloomberg TV a couple of months ago. He was cocky and confident. How the mighty have “fallen”. Now he more like a “tin cup holding bum” in a threadbare coat, asking for a handout.

