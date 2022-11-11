Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
UofL football to honor Virginia players killed in shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. Three members of the Virginia football team were killed on Sunday night. Police say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot the victims onboard a charter bus returning to campus...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville's loss to Appalachian State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks after the Cardinals lost to Appalachian State at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 15, 2022. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Wave 3
Portland Christian School hosts groundbreaking for new school building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A private Christian school in Louisville hosted a groundbreaking for their new high school building coming next year. The groundbreaking was held on Tuesday morning at the school’s sanctuary on Westport Road. Portland Christian said the new building has been in plans for several years...
wdrb.com
Bellarmine men's basketball coach Scott Davenport records 400th victory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Scott Davenport notched his 400th career win as the head coach of Bellarmine men's basketball Monday night with an 86-46 win over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg. That milestone was news to him after the game. “Wow, I did not know that,” Davenport said holding back tears when he...
Number one basketball player in class of 2023 signs on with Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — After months of speculation, DJ Wagner, named ESPN's number one basketball player in the class of 2023, is signing on to play with the University of Kentucky. Wagner, the grandson of University of Louisville legend Milt Wagner, made the announcement via social media on Monday afternoon.
WLKY.com
Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
Top-Ranked '23 Prospect, Louisville Target D.J. Wagner Commits to Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the most high-profile recruiting battles to ever take place between in-state rivals Louisville and Kentucky has finally come to an end, and it didn't end in favor of the Cardinals. Camden (N.J.) HS guard D.J. Wagner, who has been the longtime No. 1 prospect in...
wdrb.com
Big Bad Breakfast's 2nd Louisville location pays tribute to Dean Corbett
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's second Big Bad Breakfast location opened Tuesday on Norton Healthcare Boulevard in east Louisville. The brunch spot — in the building formerly housing Corbett's — will pay tribute to Dean Corbett by putting "Deano's Scamble" on the specialty menu. The dish features mushrooms, scrambled eggs, bourbon glazed onions, deep fried oysters, truffle aioli and sherry vinaigrette-dressed arugula topped with goat cheese crumbles.
Louisville FB: Names To Watch As Signing Day Approaches
According to the National Letter of Intent‘s website, the early signing period for Division I football begins on December 21, 2022. That is only a little over a month away and it is rapidly approaching. Louisville’s recruiting class currently sits in the Top 20 Nationally Recognized Recruiting Classes proudly at 17 overall.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Murray Ledger & Times
Whitaker inks National Letter with Bellarmine
MURRAY — Family, friends, coaches and teammates surrounded Murray High senior guard Grant Whitaker Friday in a crowded Taylor Gymnasium as he signed his national letter of intent to play college basketball for the Bellarmine University Knights in Louisville next year. Whitaker ultimately decided on playing for the Knights...
Louisville leader Sadiqa Reynolds announces her new role
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's own Sadiqa Reynolds, who led the way for Black people and women in the Commonwealth, will continue her work for a New York-based organization. Reynolds last served as President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, where she was the first woman to hold this title in the nonprofit's 100-year history.
Louisville Basketball: Suffer Two Losses By Two Total Points
LOUISVILLE, KY– The Cardinals suffer their second straight loss to a non-conference opponent by one single point. Wright State’s senior guard Trey Calvin knocked down a fall-away jumpshot as time expired with Louisville’s Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Mike James draped all over him. A heart-breaking way to end...
swishappeal.com
Preview: No. 7 Louisville Cardinals look to remain undefeated, face Belmont Bruins
After coming off a Final Four appearance, the Louisville Cardinals are looking to take their historic 2021-22 season a step further in 2022-23. On media day, entering his 16th season as head coach of the Cardinals, Jeff Walz didn’t shy away from the question that has been asked of him and the team for years now.
Wave 3
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fight at a popular Highlands bar spills into the street and ends with someone shot and injured. The owner of Wick’s Pizza woke up Sunday morning to bullet holes in his front windows. LMPD tells WAVE News that the incident started with two groups...
WLKY.com
Topgolf Louisville finally has an official opening date
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We now know when Topgolf Louisville is officially opening. The long-awaited sports entertainment venue is opening on Nov. 18, this Friday. That was announced via Topgolf's website. Up until now, Topgolf management would only say that they hoped to be open by Thanksgiving. Topgolf is located...
wdrb.com
Opening day announcement expected next week for Topgolf in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An announcement is expected next week on when Topgolf Louisville will open, according to a spokesperson for Topgolf. The golf entertainment complex had people walking in and out Friday night, for what an employee described as "family night" events. "Louisville needed Topgolf, I can't wait for...
Wave 3
Victim of Old Louisville crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville late Thursday has been released. Jalen Davis-Rhodes, 23, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. November 10 at W. Hill...
wdrb.com
Louisville teen rap group focused on social justice issues hopes to catch Jack Harlow's attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Real Young Prodigys is hoping to catch Jack Harlow's attention before his upcoming Louisville performance. "We're from the Ville he's from the Ville. It makes sense," member D'Angelia McMillian said. The Louisville teenagers are hoping to get some time on stage with Harlow to raise...
WLKY.com
Leaders in Louisville address eviction rates in the Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new report in Louisville focuses on reducing evictions in the city. On Tuesday, The Metropolitan Housing Coalition, in partnership with JPMorgan Chase and Kiaspo, released 2021-2022 Evictions in Louisville: According to Property Owners. The report found eviction rates rise as you go from east to west across the city of Louisville.
Comments / 0