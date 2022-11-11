ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

UofL football to honor Virginia players killed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. Three members of the Virginia football team were killed on Sunday night. Police say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot the victims onboard a charter bus returning to campus...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Portland Christian School hosts groundbreaking for new school building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A private Christian school in Louisville hosted a groundbreaking for their new high school building coming next year. The groundbreaking was held on Tuesday morning at the school’s sanctuary on Westport Road. Portland Christian said the new building has been in plans for several years...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bellarmine men's basketball coach Scott Davenport records 400th victory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Scott Davenport notched his 400th career win as the head coach of Bellarmine men's basketball Monday night with an 86-46 win over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg. That milestone was news to him after the game. “Wow, I did not know that,” Davenport said holding back tears when he...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Big Bad Breakfast's 2nd Louisville location pays tribute to Dean Corbett

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's second Big Bad Breakfast location opened Tuesday on Norton Healthcare Boulevard in east Louisville. The brunch spot — in the building formerly housing Corbett's — will pay tribute to Dean Corbett by putting "Deano's Scamble" on the specialty menu. The dish features mushrooms, scrambled eggs, bourbon glazed onions, deep fried oysters, truffle aioli and sherry vinaigrette-dressed arugula topped with goat cheese crumbles.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville FB: Names To Watch As Signing Day Approaches

According to the National Letter of Intent‘s website, the early signing period for Division I football begins on December 21, 2022. That is only a little over a month away and it is rapidly approaching. Louisville’s recruiting class currently sits in the Top 20 Nationally Recognized Recruiting Classes proudly at 17 overall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Whitaker inks National Letter with Bellarmine

MURRAY — Family, friends, coaches and teammates surrounded Murray High senior guard Grant Whitaker Friday in a crowded Taylor Gymnasium as he signed his national letter of intent to play college basketball for the Bellarmine University Knights in Louisville next year. Whitaker ultimately decided on playing for the Knights...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville leader Sadiqa Reynolds announces her new role

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's own Sadiqa Reynolds, who led the way for Black people and women in the Commonwealth, will continue her work for a New York-based organization. Reynolds last served as President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, where she was the first woman to hold this title in the nonprofit's 100-year history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: Suffer Two Losses By Two Total Points

LOUISVILLE, KY– The Cardinals suffer their second straight loss to a non-conference opponent by one single point. Wright State’s senior guard Trey Calvin knocked down a fall-away jumpshot as time expired with Louisville’s Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Mike James draped all over him. A heart-breaking way to end...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Topgolf Louisville finally has an official opening date

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We now know when Topgolf Louisville is officially opening. The long-awaited sports entertainment venue is opening on Nov. 18, this Friday. That was announced via Topgolf's website. Up until now, Topgolf management would only say that they hoped to be open by Thanksgiving. Topgolf is located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Opening day announcement expected next week for Topgolf in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An announcement is expected next week on when Topgolf Louisville will open, according to a spokesperson for Topgolf. The golf entertainment complex had people walking in and out Friday night, for what an employee described as "family night" events. "Louisville needed Topgolf, I can't wait for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim of Old Louisville crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville late Thursday has been released. Jalen Davis-Rhodes, 23, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. November 10 at W. Hill...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Leaders in Louisville address eviction rates in the Metro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new report in Louisville focuses on reducing evictions in the city. On Tuesday, The Metropolitan Housing Coalition, in partnership with JPMorgan Chase and Kiaspo, released 2021-2022 Evictions in Louisville: According to Property Owners. The report found eviction rates rise as you go from east to west across the city of Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY

