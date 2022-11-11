Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Water debris removal in Collier County
Pieces of people’s homes, docks, and chunks of boats are in the Southwest Florida water. From the surface, our beaches may look okay, but it’s what is underneath that we need to look out for after Hurricane Ian. People want to get back to swimming in the Gulf,...
WINKNEWS.com
Post-Ian grace period to claim derelict boats in SWFL ends Tuesday
Hurricane Ian left boats scattered everywhere—on streets, in swales, even in people’s yards—and Tuesday is the last day for owners to get their boats out of derelict conditions before they are destroyed and taken to a landfill. Frank Colaco tells WINK News he has been waiting almost...
WINKNEWS.com
Neighbors upset with smoke, smell from Cape Coral debris burning
Hurricane Ian debris is being burned just steps away from some homes in Cape Coral, and those living nearby are fed up with the smoke and the smell. Neighbors near the debris that is being burned near Diplomat Parkway and Burnt Store Road have adapted their day-to-day routines to avoid the smoke. They understand the community must clean up, but the smoke is too much.
WINKNEWS.com
Red Cross closes hurricane shelter in Collier County
The Red Cross has closed its last emergency shelter at the North Naples Regional Park. The shelter had been operating to help families displaced by Hurricane Ian. It housed families for six weeks until Monday when they were asked to leave. Some were provided with money for a hotel while others were provided with tents and sleeping bags.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral rushing to approve permits for Ian recovery
A rush to get permits approved to start work on some projects is happening in Cape Coral after the city closed down the Art Center emergency permitting location last week. Blue tarps are commonplace in Cape Coral even six weeks after Hurricane Ian. With a lot of work left to...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide getting worse in Southwest Florida
Red tide lines Southwest Florida’s coast from south Lee County into Sarasota. And the bloom appears to be growing. Health officials in Charlotte County issued an alert for the presence of a red tide bloom near Whidden Key, east of Lemon Bay and Buccaneer Bend. The water sample was taken a week ago.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Toy Box to fulfill boat, car storage needs after Hurricane Ian
Chris Beane grew up on Sanibel Island. After spending 15 years as a commodities trader on Wall Street and then developing a marina in Portland, Maine, returning home resonated with him. In 2018, Beane began envisioning the Sanibel Toy Box, a luxury storage facility for boats, cars and whatever people...
WINKNEWS.com
Three arrested, accused of looting Fish Trap Marina and Bait Shop in Bonita Springs
Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people they say were looting a business damaged by the hurricane in Bonita Springs. The sheriff’s office says deputies, who were on anti-looting patrols, spotted a person inside Fish Trap Marina and Bait Shop on Bonita Beach Road on Saturday. As deputies approached the building, they found two more people.
NBC 2
One dead, another injured in Palm Beach Boulevard shooting
FORT MYERS, Fla. — One man is dead, and another is injured after a shooting on Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers police confirmed Tuesday. The homicide occurred at 3639 Palm Beach Boulevard after 2 a.m. Sunday. “I’m surprised that it happened right here, and it shouldn’t happen,” Frank Johnston...
WINKNEWS.com
Possible shift for Collier County public school boundaries
A new high school in Collier County could mean a change of scene next year for some students and means some students could be relocated there. In the meantime, the district is looking at changing the boundary zones, which could also alleviate overcrowding. Parents have many concerns, some of which...
WINKNEWS.com
Will Fort Myers Beach Elementary get rebuilt after Ian?
Emotions are running high as parents fight to learn more about their child’s school. Hurricane Ian did a number on Fort Myers Beach Elementary, and parents want answers, particularly to the question of will Lee County schools rebuild. Several mothers and fathers WINK News spoke to said Fort Myers...
landingsnews.com
Hurricane Ian And How It’s Going
Hurricane Ian was a hurricane that occurred from September 23, 2022-October 2, 2022. The hurricane affected many areas and people, but one of the main areas that it hit was Fort Myers, Florida, and it got hit pretty hard. Hurricane Ian was devastating to many people and families. A week...
NBC 2
Charlotte County woman arrested for attempting to steal thousands in merchandise from multiple Walmarts
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman from Charlotte County was arrested after attempting to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from multiple Walmarts in Collier County. Emily Sturgis, 46, drove from Port Charlotte with a partner to go shopping at Walmart in Collier County, according to the Collier...
WINKNEWS.com
Residents in Saint James City need housing help after Hurricane Ian
For some people in Saint James City, lanais and bars are being used as a place to lie down at night in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The people of Saint James City have made it clear they need more help after the storm. Tom Simonton is just one example...
City of Naples urges people to take safety precautions
Jay Boodheshwar, the City of Naples City Manager said people using these access points should wear protective shoes and not go in the water.
Southwest Florida teen caught killing alligator with machete on camera
A criminal investigation is underway after a video was shared on social media showing a Southwest Florida teenager using a machete to torture and kill an alligator.
WINKNEWS.com
Pelican Preserve community upset over reopening of Gulf Coast landfill
The Pelican Preserve community is upset by the reopening of a landfill to help accommodate debris from Hurricane Ian. They worry about their health and safety. And they worry the fully-operational landfill will crush the values of their homes and that’s not at all. People who live near the...
WINKNEWS.com
Time’s running out to remove your boats on Fort Myers Beach
Time is running out to take care of damaged vessels from Hurricane Ian because Tuesday is the last day to get them out of the water. WINK News went to three marinas on Fort Myers Beach and didn’t see a single person getting any damaged boats out. Although, there...
Steps to save pictures or crucial documents after the Hurricane Ian storm surge
A specialist with the U.S. Department of the Interior Museum shows the basic steps to restoring pictures or papers at home.
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers man faces DUI charges in fiery Pritchett Parkway crash
A North Fort Myers man turned himself in at the Lee County Jail on Wednesday and faces DUI charges for a fiery August crash on Pritchett Parkway. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Thomas Pierson, 19, was taken into custody on a warrant stemming from a crash that occurred on August 12. LCSO responded to a call about a single-vehicle collision with serious injuries on Pritchett Parkway in North Fort Myers. A crash investigation revealed that a 2000 Ford F-350 driven by Pierson was traveling northbound on Pritchett Parkway when it swerved to avoid a slower-moving vehicle.
Comments / 1