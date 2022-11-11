Kansas will look to finish the 2022 home slate on a positive note on Saturday when Texas comes to town. The Jayhawks are coming off a 43-28 loss to Texas Tech on the road this past weekend, whereas the Longhorns are coming off a home loss to TCU. The last time these two teams met, KU won in an overtime thriller, 57-56. This will be KU and Texas’ first matchup in Lawrence since the 2018 season. On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and defensive coordinator Brian Borland met with local media. Prior to the start of the media availability, Kotelnicki was made aware of the fact that he was nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the top assistant coach in college football.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO