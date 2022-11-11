ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

247Sports

WATCH: Kansas coordinators break down good and bad from TTU, upcoming Texas matchup

Kansas will look to finish the 2022 home slate on a positive note on Saturday when Texas comes to town. The Jayhawks are coming off a 43-28 loss to Texas Tech on the road this past weekend, whereas the Longhorns are coming off a home loss to TCU. The last time these two teams met, KU won in an overtime thriller, 57-56. This will be KU and Texas’ first matchup in Lawrence since the 2018 season. On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and defensive coordinator Brian Borland met with local media. Prior to the start of the media availability, Kotelnicki was made aware of the fact that he was nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the top assistant coach in college football.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Fontleroy Helps Baylor Slip Past Ponies

Waco, TX-- With under 90 seconds remaining, Jasmine Smith nailed a three to pull the SMU Mustangs to within two. Bella Fontleroy, last year's Missouri Gatorade POY, found herself wide open in the corner on the ensuing possession and took a Jaden Owens pass and immediately launched and buried a three to give the Bears a five-point lead with 67 seconds left.
WACO, TX
247Sports

Is Texas at risk of losing Arch Manning? | Preps to Pros

In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down how Texas' meager performance on offense in a loss against TCU on Saturday could entice other programs to attempt to flip No. 1 prospect QB Arch Manning aï¿½
AUSTIN, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DONATO, BRANDON LAMAR; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: CEDAR HILL TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX

