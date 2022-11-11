Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Crash closes Boone County road after flatbed flips
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boone County dispatchers said a road was closed Monday morning after a large flatbed flipped. The crash occurred about 9:50 a.m. on Route 3 in the Foster area. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, and no injuries were reported. A time estimate...
WSAZ
One taken to hospital after accident
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday following an accident in Charleston, according to 911 dispatchers. Metro 911 tells WSAZ.com a single-vehicle accident happened Tuesday morning along I-64 West at the Washington Street/Civic Center exit . Further information regarding the accident has not been released.
Kanawha County school bus involved in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (4:50 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022) – According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, low lighting and rain are believed to have been a factor in a crash between a Kanawha County school bus and a sedan. A spokesperson for the KCSO says the school bus allegedly pulled out in front of the sedan. […]
West Virginia road opens after truck rollover
UPDATE (2:13 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): Danville VFD says that this roadway has reopened. BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Daniel Boone Parkway near the Foster area of Boone County, West Virginia will be closed for an extended period of time. The Danville Volunteer Fire Department says that a truck rollover happened on the 5900 block of […]
Car crashes between bridges on I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A driver is safe after what could have been a serious crash on I-79 Sunday night. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says that they were called to a crash at the 7.5-mile marker on I-79 shortly after 11:00 p.m. They say they found a single vehicle that had gone between the bridges […]
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety checkpoint in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Mason County in December to bring awareness to driving under the influence. According to the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will take place between 6 p.m. and midnight Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 on WV Route 2 near the intersection […]
Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
WSAZ
Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
All lanes of I-77 back open near Ripley, West Virginia after tractor-trailer crash
UPDATE (4:37 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11): Jackson County dispatchers say that all lanes of I-77 are now back open in the Ripley area. JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—All lanes of I-77 are blocked due to a crash on Friday afternoon. Jackson County dispatchers say that two tractor-trailers were involved in the crash, and one of […]
WTAP
Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 77 just south of the bridge to Marietta was called in around 3:45 P.M. on Sunday, according to 911 dispatchers. Williamstown Fire Department responded to the call, and officials say the fire has been put out. Williamstown Police and the Sheriff’s...
Stolen vehicle complain leads to Grand Larceny arrest
CAZY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation following up on a stolen vehicle complaint in Boone County has resulted in Grand Larceny charges per reports. As confirmed by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, November 7, 2022, deputies with the department responded to a stolen vehicle complaint out of the Madison area.
West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash
UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has reopened at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle. UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Authorities: Gallia County car crash leaves driver dead
GALLIPOLIS — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning on Ohio 141 in Gallia County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Gregory C. Martin, 24, Gallipolis, was driving south on Route 141 in a 1997 Honda Civic that went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned and struck a tree, the patrol said.
WSAZ
Man sentenced for shooting woman in the head
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years in jail for a shooting that seriously injured a woman last year, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. Brett Peters, who’s in his early 40s, also was ordered to complete a treatment program in...
WSAZ
Festival of Trees and Christmas Market in Lawrence County, Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s beginning to look at a lot like Christmas in Lawrence County, Ohio. Marty Conley and Laura Butler stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the upcoming Festival of Trees and Christmas Market. You can learn more here.
Metro News
DOH engineer says Culloden Interchange project will help many motorists
CULLODEN, W.Va. — State road officials say the announced Culloden Interchange project along Interstate-64 will help relieve traffic in the area while giving motorists another option to get off the interstate. Ryan Canfield, the state Division of Highways (DOH) project manager recently said on the ‘WV on the DOT...
I-77N reopens after West Virginia Turnpike crash
UPDATE: (5:57 P.M. Nov. 10, 2022) – Turnpike Control says I-77 North has fully reopened after a crash this evening closed two lanes of traffic. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported in the crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash on the West Virginia Turnpike has traffic backed up in Kanawha County. Turnpike Control […]
WSAZ
Crews battle flames at Boone County mine
Boone Co., W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on scene of a fire at the Hobet mine site in Boone County Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers say the fire started at around 11:30 a.m. Morrisvale, Danville, Madison and Van fire departments are on scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
WSAZ
Man sentenced for shooting man during argument
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who injured another man in a shooting last year in Cross Lanes was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years behind bars, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. James Mathis, who’s in his mid-20s and from Huntington, was charged with wanton endangerment...
Comments / 0