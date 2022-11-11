Read full article on original website
Related
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
KELOLAND TV
Slippery roads reported across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and cold temperatures are creating slick road conditions in South Dakota as of Tuesday morning. It’s prompted a reminder from the Sioux Falls Police Department for drivers. Just before 10 a.m. on social media, police asked people to be careful while driving today. They say sanders are out in Sioux Falls to help improve driving conditions.
KELOLAND TV
Shot dog rescued by officer; Yankton garage fire; Light snow in the forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A dog is on the road to recovery after being shot in the neck in Northeast Nebraska over the weekend. One...
KELOLAND TV
Fuddruckers closes in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime Sioux Falls restaurant has closed. Fuddruckers, a national hamburger franchise that started in 1980, has closed its Sioux Falls location on West 41st Street near O’Gorman High School. The Sioux Falls Fuddruckers has been open since 1992. In a post on...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to incident in central part of city
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following a developing story in central Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead. Officers...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
KELOLAND TV
Yankton fire crews battle fire near Missouri River
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a garage fire blocks away from the Missouri River in Yankton. Authorities say it happened in the area of West 3rd & Linn Street around p.m. Sunday. The Yankton Fire Department posted these pictures of the scene to its Facebook...
gowatertown.net
Men killed in I-90 crash identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two people killed Friday in a three vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. Seventy year-old Harry Jackson the third of Pierre and 34 year-old Scott Ahlers of Renner were killed in the crash on Interstate 90.
dakotanewsnow.com
Centerville man identified in Tuesday’s fatal crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Centerville man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, around 9:45 p.m., a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on I-29 when it left the road, traveled through the median, and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck. The SUV started on fire, and the 69-year-old SUV driver, Jerry Null, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
KELOLAND TV
St. Francis House walk is Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — St. Francis House employees, guests, and community members will once again hit the pavement with a purpose. This Saturday is the 6th annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes. “The event is for us to bring awareness and to advocate for those that are...
69-year-old man identified as victim in South Dakota fatal crash
A 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer.
KELOLAND TV
Arctic front arrives on Thursday; Temperatures remain cold
The cold air remains the big weather story this week along with rounds of snow that continue to move through KELOLAND. You can clearly see the snow falling in Deadwood. We also have slick road conditions in Sturgis. Our Wall radar continues to track the snow as Winter Weather Advisories...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Winter Special for 2022-2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ready or not, cold temperatures are setting up shop in KELOLAND and winter weather is making its presence known. During our KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Winter Special, our team of meteorologists share the various weather patterns they study before bringing you daily and weekly forecasts.
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in Brown County; Football championships; More cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews have been making progress restoring power in northeast KELOLAND following last week’s winter storm. South Dakotans will be welcoming...
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”
This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls City Council looks to improve downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls City council will meet twice on Tuesday. At the 4pm informational meeting, the council will hear reports from the Accessible Housing Authority board, as well the Homeless Task force. At the 6pm regular meeting, the council will consider a taxation ordinance...
kfgo.com
Voters reject ban on construction of new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Opponents of a ban on construction of new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls say the recent vote against blocking the facilities comes down to growing the South Dakota’s largest industry in its biggest city. Agriculture producers across the state say it’s a big...
KELOLAND TV
More light snow and cold in the forecast
Some snow chances are ahead this week for much of KELOLAND. It certainly looks like winter in Aberdeen. A new coating of snow can also be found in Watertown. Here’s the latest road report. Winter weather advisories in effect this morning for areas east of Sioux Falls. We also...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police gain custody of suspect in Aberdeen’s missing person case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of one of the two suspects wanted out of Aberdeen’s missing person case. According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s report, Simon Deng was last seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.
marshallradio.net
Hadley man injured in one-vehicle rollover incident in Murray County
LAKE WILSON, MN (KMHL) — One man is injured following a one-vehicle rollover incident in Murray County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 2:52 this morning (Tuesday), a 1997 Chevy GMT 400 was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 in Leeds Township of Murray County when it left the road and rolled.
Comments / 1