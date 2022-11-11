Read full article on original website
Lindsey Graham says Trump will be 'hard to beat' — but stops short of fully endorsing Trump's 2024 presidential run
At press time, Graham had not posted any endorsement on Twitter, but instead wrote that he thought Trump would be "hard to beat" in 2024.
Trump announces he'll run for president again as Murdoch turns on him – and it could be politically expensive for both
No politician, journalist or media critic has ever been heard to utter the phrase “as subtle as a Murdoch tabloid”. So, when Murdoch’s New York Post responded to the Republicans’ unexpectedly meagre gains in the US mid-term elections, you did not need to read between the lines to see whom they blamed. The headline was “Trumpty Dumpty” with a picture of an egg-shaped Trump sitting on a wall and the sub-head “Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had a great fall – can all the GOP’s men put the party together again?” This is a reference to the great wall that Trump...
Republicans Are Divided on Trump’s Third Bid for the Presidency
The GOP’s middling midterms performance has some Republicans questioning whether Trump should still represent the party’s future.
Reaction from Central Valley following Donald Trump presidential run announcement
Should Former President Trump announce a third run for president, he would be attempting something that hasn't been successfully done since the 1890s. But the Fresno County GOP says they're all in for another Trump term.
Rishi Sunak hails US as ‘closest ally’ as he meets Joe Biden at G20 summit
Rishi Sunak described the US as the UK’s “closest ally” as he met Joe Biden for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.The pair’s first full in-person talks, held on Wednesday at a luxury resort hotel on the Indonesian island, came after a missile – initially thought to be Russian-made – fell in Poland and Moscow pounded targets across Ukraine with missiles.In brief remarks at the top of the meeting, the US president said: “This morning we’ve already met with our fellow Nato and G7 leaders to address Russia’s latest missile strikes against Kyiv and Western...
Poland military on alert after missile strike
Poland's military was on high alert Wednesday after a deadly missile strike on a village near the border with war-ravaged Ukraine. The talks came after Poland's President Andrzej Duda said there was no clear evidence of who fired the missile that killed two people in the southeastern village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine.
