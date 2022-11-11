ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

UK’s Boyd Hall receives call with racial slur

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – University of Kentucky police are investigating a threatening call on Thursday evening made to Boyd Hall, the same dorm where a now-former student was accused of attacking a desk clerk while using racial slurs. A University of Kentucky spokesperson said an email was sent...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK student dead after Georgetown crash

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the 22-year-old woman who died after a crash in Georgetown on Monday night has been released. According to the coroner, she has been identified as Sydney Cassady. The coroner says she was a UK student. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says that the...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

UK's Boyd Hall receives threatening phone call

University of Kentucky police are investigating a threatening call made to Boyd Hall, the same dorm where a now-former UK student is accused of attacking a desk clerk while using racial slurs. UK’s Boyd Hall receives threatening phone call. University of Kentucky police are investigating a threatening call made...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead following homicide on Yellowstone Parkway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man is dead following a homicide in Lexington on Tuesday morning. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said Brandon Joseph Walker, 37, died after being shot multiple times. The Lexington Police Department said officers were dispatched at 9:10 a.m. to the 2800 block...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Employee dies after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – An employee at the Georgetown Toyota plant died Tuesday. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton said 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner said Garcia had been employed at the plant for several years. On November 15, an incident occurred at...
GEORGETOWN, KY
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Charges Washington County Man With Criminal Abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (November 14, 2022) – On Sunday, November 13th, 2022, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 received a call from the Marion County 911 Center in reference to a 1 month old child that had arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon. The child arrived at the hospital with signs of possible physical abuse and was being treated for life-threatening injuries. The child was later transported via medical helicopter to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
SPRINGFIELD, KY
WKYT 27

Lawsuit filed in Desman LaDuke case

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed by the estate of Desman LaDuke. The lawsuit names Nicholasville Police Officer Joseph Horton. Monday, Kentucky State Police identified Horton as the officer who shot LaDuke during an hours-long standoff, three weeks ago. According to court records, the lawsuit...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Name of victim in Lexington homicide released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

KSP gives new details on Desman LaDuke’s shooting death

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police have released more details on their investigation into the Oct. 22 shooting death of Desman LaDuke. Officers with the Nicholasville Police Department were called to a home about a “suicidal subject in possession of a firearm,” according to KSP; the subject was later identified as LaDuke. After hours of negotiations, KSP says LaDuke “brandished” two guns while inside the home in front of a bedroom window.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Gorton seeking council approval of raises for police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington mayor Linda Gorton is seeking council approval of raises for police officers and E-911 personnel. Police officers and sergeants will each receive an $8,000 raise under the agreement, which has been approved by union leadership. Lieutenants and the ranks above them will each receive a $5,000 raise. E-911 telecommunicators, telecommunicator seniors, supervisors, managers, and radio/electronics specialists will each receive a $4,000 annual supplement.
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Police involved tragedy leads to family and community asking for answers

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police continue to investigate an incident involving Desman LaDuke, the young black man who tragically lost his life in a situation involving Nicholasville police at the end of October. People in the city and surrounding areas are now asking the police for accountability. Snow,...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Friends, family of Maci Wyan grieve her loss at vigil

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends and family gathered at Frederick Douglass High School to lean on one another as they remembered the life and grieved the loss of Maci Wyan. Prayers and emotions were all that could cut through a chilly night in Lexington. With the vigil occurring just a day after the 17-year-old’s life was lost…raw emotion rushed through the crowd that came to mourn her.
LEXINGTON, KY

