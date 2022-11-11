NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police have released more details on their investigation into the Oct. 22 shooting death of Desman LaDuke. Officers with the Nicholasville Police Department were called to a home about a “suicidal subject in possession of a firearm,” according to KSP; the subject was later identified as LaDuke. After hours of negotiations, KSP says LaDuke “brandished” two guns while inside the home in front of a bedroom window.

NICHOLASVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO