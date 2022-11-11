Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Former UK student seen in video assaulting another student heads to grand jury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sophia Rosing waived her right to a preliminary hearing in court Tuesday morning. Rosing’s case will now go to a Fayette County grand jury. A grand jury hears evidence and determines if there is sufficient proof to support an indictment and require Rosing to stand trial.
fox56news.com
WLWT 5
WKYT 27
UK student dead after Georgetown crash
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the 22-year-old woman who died after a crash in Georgetown on Monday night has been released. According to the coroner, she has been identified as Sydney Cassady. The coroner says she was a UK student. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says that the...
fox56news.com
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky Residents
This article is based on information sourced from the UK TIPS website and accredited medical sites, which are cited within the story. Borderline personality disorder statistics, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
fox56news.com
fox56news.com
Employee dies after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – An employee at the Georgetown Toyota plant died Tuesday. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton said 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner said Garcia had been employed at the plant for several years. On November 15, an incident occurred at...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Charges Washington County Man With Criminal Abuse
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (November 14, 2022) – On Sunday, November 13th, 2022, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 received a call from the Marion County 911 Center in reference to a 1 month old child that had arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon. The child arrived at the hospital with signs of possible physical abuse and was being treated for life-threatening injuries. The child was later transported via medical helicopter to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
WKYT 27
Beshear makes announcement about medical cannabis
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is set to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon about medical cannabis. Watch live above at 2 p.m. ET.
WKYT 27
Lawsuit filed in Desman LaDuke case
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed by the estate of Desman LaDuke. The lawsuit names Nicholasville Police Officer Joseph Horton. Monday, Kentucky State Police identified Horton as the officer who shot LaDuke during an hours-long standoff, three weeks ago. According to court records, the lawsuit...
WKYT 27
WTVQ
KSP gives new details on Desman LaDuke’s shooting death
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police have released more details on their investigation into the Oct. 22 shooting death of Desman LaDuke. Officers with the Nicholasville Police Department were called to a home about a “suicidal subject in possession of a firearm,” according to KSP; the subject was later identified as LaDuke. After hours of negotiations, KSP says LaDuke “brandished” two guns while inside the home in front of a bedroom window.
WKYT 27
City hosts workshops to help people learn about their rights as renters, landlords
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is giving you a chance to learn about your rights as a renter and as a landlord on Monday. City officials say they hope to cover a lot of ground during the workshops and answer a lot of questions people may have about renting or being a renter.
WKYT 27
Gorton seeking council approval of raises for police
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington mayor Linda Gorton is seeking council approval of raises for police officers and E-911 personnel. Police officers and sergeants will each receive an $8,000 raise under the agreement, which has been approved by union leadership. Lieutenants and the ranks above them will each receive a $5,000 raise. E-911 telecommunicators, telecommunicator seniors, supervisors, managers, and radio/electronics specialists will each receive a $4,000 annual supplement.
spectrumnews1.com
WKYT 27
University of Kentucky student banned from campus after racist attack on Memphis woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker from Memphis while repeating racial slurs is no longer allowed on campus, the school’s president announced Wednesday. UK president Eli Capilouto said that Sophia Rosing, 22, has been banned from the...
WKYT 27
wymt.com
Friends, family of Maci Wyan grieve her loss at vigil
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends and family gathered at Frederick Douglass High School to lean on one another as they remembered the life and grieved the loss of Maci Wyan. Prayers and emotions were all that could cut through a chilly night in Lexington. With the vigil occurring just a day after the 17-year-old’s life was lost…raw emotion rushed through the crowd that came to mourn her.
