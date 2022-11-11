ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

CBS 58 Hometowns: Dousman

DOUSMAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 58 Hometowns tour continued Tuesday, Nov. 15 as Natalie Shepherd and crew explored the Village of Dousman!. Before heading out, we spoke with Cindy Queen, the president of the Dousman Area Chamber of Commerce, to get a preview of what to expect during this visit.
Milwaukee Enrollment Services walk-in facility opens at 64th and Florist

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee leaders are celebrating a new milestone for the "MilES," which stands for Milwaukee Enrollment Services. The new walk-in facility is open on 64th and Florist on the city's north side. Officials say Milwaukee County residents can get help with BadgerCare, FoodShare and Wisconsin Share benefits.
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Abby 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Abby!. She is a six-year-old dog that is looking for her forever home. She is currently being housed in the Wisconsin Humane Society's Racine campus. Stacy Oatman from WHS joined us on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to...
Bridge reopening ceremony held at Milwaukee's Lake Park

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It may be a little chilly for a walk in Milwaukee's Lake Park, but east siders may do it anyway now that the park's historic footbridge is back open. They held an official reopening ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 15. The bridge was crumbling and vandalized eight years...
1 dead after fire destroys both units of Milwaukee townhome

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man died Tuesday night after a fire swept through a duplex at 61st and Stark. Fire officials did not know the age of the man that died. But they said his wife did make it out of the fire safely. She refused medical attention several times.
AT&T grants aim to bridge digital divide among Milwaukee communities

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee is partnering with the world's largest telecommunication company to address the digital challenges for young people in Milwaukee. AT&T joined Mayor Cavalier Johnson Monday, Nov. 14 in announcing a big grant to bridge the digital divide for Black and Hmong youth. "Today...
Local bakery ushering in the holiday season with limited edition Kringles

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For one Racine bakery, their launch of a seasonal treat comes just in time for Southeastern Wisconsin to get its first seasonal blast of cool air and even snowfall. O&H Danish Bakery has announced the availability of their limited edition holiday flavor Christmas Cookie Kringle....
Racine County crash shuts down I-41 for hours, 3 transported

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Snowfall made for tough commutes Tuesday. The Milwaukee area saw a number of spinouts on the roads. I-41/94 NB was closed at 7 Mile Road for hours Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15, due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. Traffic is moving along at posted speed...
Deadly Lake Country stable fire under investigation

LAKE COUNTRY, Wis. (CBS 58_ -- Lake Country Fire & Rescue responded to 345 Nashotah Road, Nashotah around 3:14am on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for a report of stable fire. The fire was confined to a stable with it being a total loss. No other property was affected. No injuries to property owners or firefighters. Two horses and three dogs were inside of the stable at the time and died in the fire.
