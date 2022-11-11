Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three DaysStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Woman drives "57 Lady" Chevrolet for six decadesAmy ChristieWest Bend, WI
Related
CBS 58
Dancing Grannies ready to move forward as 1-year anniversary of Waukesha parade tragedy approaches
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Dancing Grannies say they're ready to move forward and bring positivity and light to the community almost a year after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. As Betty Streng looks back and reads over one of the many get-well cards she received from the community...
CBS 58
New war memorial, community space unveiled outside Marcus Performing Arts Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After months of renovations, a new green space and war memorial is complete at Marcus Performing Arts Center. The grounds were under construction throughout the summer to create the new community space and complementing memorial. The center has been considered a war memorial site since it...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Dousman
DOUSMAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 58 Hometowns tour continued Tuesday, Nov. 15 as Natalie Shepherd and crew explored the Village of Dousman!. Before heading out, we spoke with Cindy Queen, the president of the Dousman Area Chamber of Commerce, to get a preview of what to expect during this visit.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Enrollment Services walk-in facility opens at 64th and Florist
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee leaders are celebrating a new milestone for the "MilES," which stands for Milwaukee Enrollment Services. The new walk-in facility is open on 64th and Florist on the city's north side. Officials say Milwaukee County residents can get help with BadgerCare, FoodShare and Wisconsin Share benefits.
CBS 58
Ribbon-cutting held for new luxury apartments in former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A historic building downtown that was home to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for nearly 100 years is now a modern day apartment complex. The $35-million project blends elements from the Journal Sentinel with luxury amenities for residents. The original building was created in 1924 by a...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Abby 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Abby!. She is a six-year-old dog that is looking for her forever home. She is currently being housed in the Wisconsin Humane Society's Racine campus. Stacy Oatman from WHS joined us on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to...
CBS 58
Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy hosts groundbreaking ceremony in Bronzeville neighborhood
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dr. Howard Fuller has spent his life fighting for the rights of Black people and for the education of young people. He was MPS superintendent years ago, and now, at age 81, he's still as passionate about those causes as ever. "We live in a city...
CBS 58
Plane carrying 53 dogs, 3 people crashes in Waukesha County; learn how you can help
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A transport plane taking 53 adoptable dogs to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County from the Southeastern U.S. crashed at Western Lakes Golf Club in Delafield. No life-threatening injuries have been reported to the three people or any of the dogs who were...
CBS 58
Bridge reopening ceremony held at Milwaukee's Lake Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It may be a little chilly for a walk in Milwaukee's Lake Park, but east siders may do it anyway now that the park's historic footbridge is back open. They held an official reopening ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 15. The bridge was crumbling and vandalized eight years...
CBS 58
1 dead after fire destroys both units of Milwaukee townhome
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man died Tuesday night after a fire swept through a duplex at 61st and Stark. Fire officials did not know the age of the man that died. But they said his wife did make it out of the fire safely. She refused medical attention several times.
CBS 58
Ideas for indoor family fun as Milwaukee gets a kick of winter weather
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As Milwaukee gears up for the first measurable snow of the season, families across the area are beginning to adjust to making more plans for family activities indoors. Sara Hall of The Goddard School in Pleasant Prairie joined us on Monday, Nov. 14 to offer some...
CBS 58
AT&T grants aim to bridge digital divide among Milwaukee communities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee is partnering with the world's largest telecommunication company to address the digital challenges for young people in Milwaukee. AT&T joined Mayor Cavalier Johnson Monday, Nov. 14 in announcing a big grant to bridge the digital divide for Black and Hmong youth. "Today...
CBS 58
Boys & Girls Clubs 'Youth of the Year' finalists earn shopping spree courtesy of Bucks, Kohl's
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Some kids enjoyed a shopping spree Tuesday night, courtesy of the Bucks and Kohl's. And those kids earned it, as they are the finalists for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth of the Year competition. They were able to get some professional clothes for...
CBS 58
Local bakery ushering in the holiday season with limited edition Kringles
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For one Racine bakery, their launch of a seasonal treat comes just in time for Southeastern Wisconsin to get its first seasonal blast of cool air and even snowfall. O&H Danish Bakery has announced the availability of their limited edition holiday flavor Christmas Cookie Kringle....
CBS 58
Racine County crash shuts down I-41 for hours, 3 transported
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Snowfall made for tough commutes Tuesday. The Milwaukee area saw a number of spinouts on the roads. I-41/94 NB was closed at 7 Mile Road for hours Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15, due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. Traffic is moving along at posted speed...
CBS 58
Shooting near 50th and Center leaves 33-year-old injured, police are investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Nov. 14, around 8:15 p.m. near 50th and Center. Police say a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee Police continue to look for an unknown suspect. Anyone...
CBS 58
Complaint: Man charged after bringing knife to West Bend polling site, sending threatening emails to candidates
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The West Bend man accused of using a knife to threaten a polling place on Election Day is now facing amended charges for sending hate messages to two candidates. Monday a judge set bond for 38-year-old Michael Miecielica at $50,000 for making terroristic threats...
CBS 58
Deadly Lake Country stable fire under investigation
LAKE COUNTRY, Wis. (CBS 58_ -- Lake Country Fire & Rescue responded to 345 Nashotah Road, Nashotah around 3:14am on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for a report of stable fire. The fire was confined to a stable with it being a total loss. No other property was affected. No injuries to property owners or firefighters. Two horses and three dogs were inside of the stable at the time and died in the fire.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Crime Stoppers pays tipster $11,000 reward after homicide arrest
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- An anonymous tipster has received a big reward after leading police to a man on the run following a deadly shooting. The tip led to the arrest of Jordan Tate, the man accused of killing 31-year-old Krystal Tucker outside Brownstone Social Lounge back in February. Board...
CBS 58
Famous Dave's has tips for delivering an excellent tailgate spread
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If your football tailgate is not yet in midseason form, an area expert has some tips. Jeff Butler, Senior Area Director for Famous Dave's joined us on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to talk about how to improve your gameday spread.
Comments / 0