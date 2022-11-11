Read full article on original website
kelo.com
Names released in Friday’s fatal head-on crash west of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Authorities have identified the two victims in Friday’s fatal crash west of Sioux Falls. Preliminary crash information indicates that a Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control and entered the median,...
dakotanewsnow.com
DPS identifies two in Friday’s fatal crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety identified the two people who died Friday afternoon in a three-car crash west of Sioux Falls. According to the DPS report, a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on I-90 when it rear-ended an eastbound 2019 Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control, and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane, where it collided head-on with a westbound 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
kelo.com
Centerville, S.D., man identified as victim of fiery fatal crash south of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Centerville, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. Authorities say that 69-year-old Jerry Null was northbound on Interstate 29 in a Subaru Outback when he left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound semi.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to incident in central part of city
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following a developing story in central Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead. Officers...
69-year-old man identified as victim in South Dakota fatal crash
A 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer.
KELOLAND TV
Slippery roads reported across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and cold temperatures are creating slick road conditions in South Dakota as of Tuesday morning. It’s prompted a reminder from the Sioux Falls Police Department for drivers. Just before 10 a.m. on social media, police asked people to be careful while driving today. They say sanders are out in Sioux Falls to help improve driving conditions.
marshallradio.net
Hadley man injured in one-vehicle rollover incident in Murray County
LAKE WILSON, MN (KMHL) — One man is injured following a one-vehicle rollover incident in Murray County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 2:52 this morning (Tuesday), a 1997 Chevy GMT 400 was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 in Leeds Township of Murray County when it left the road and rolled.
KELOLAND TV
Fuddruckers closes in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime Sioux Falls restaurant has closed. Fuddruckers, a national hamburger franchise that started in 1980, has closed its Sioux Falls location on West 41st Street near O’Gorman High School. The Sioux Falls Fuddruckers has been open since 1992. In a post on...
more955.com
One injured in single-vehicle rollover crash on I-90 just west of Mitchell on Saturday
One person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Saturday evening on I-90 just outside of Mitchell. At around 6 PM, a 67-year old male was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris westbound on the interstate at mile marker 329 when he hit a deer. The vehicle entered the median and rolled. The driver was taken to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell with serious non-life threatening injuries.
amazingmadison.com
Fire damages truck and tools
Madison and Chester firefighters responded to a call Monday morning of a truck fire in the southern part of Lake County. Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that the call came in just after 7:00 Monday morning for a truck fire at the intersection of Highway 19 and 244th Street. He said that the vehicle was a 2019 Freightliner with a cube box full of tools, and the fire had started in the back of the truck in the cargo area near a heater. Minnaert said there was substantial damage to both the truck and the inventory in it. He said that Madison had three and Chester had one truck at the scene, where they were for around an hour. Minnaert said that the truck’s driver was from Tea and was enroute to Madison at the time that the fire broke out.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police gain custody of suspect in Aberdeen’s missing person case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of one of the two suspects wanted out of Aberdeen’s missing person case. According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s report, Simon Deng was last seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.
KELOLAND TV
Police search for Mitchell burglary suspects
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Mitchell Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 2 burglary suspects. According to the Mitchell Police Department, the burglary happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 hundred block of North Main Street. The two individuals forcibly entered a business in...
KELOLAND TV
Yankton fire crews battle fire near Missouri River
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a garage fire blocks away from the Missouri River in Yankton. Authorities say it happened in the area of West 3rd & Linn Street around p.m. Sunday. The Yankton Fire Department posted these pictures of the scene to its Facebook...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 18-year-old Sioux Falls robbery suspect turns himself in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a young robbery suspect turned himself in shortly after officers released surveillance footage of the crime. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Monday, Nov. 7, around 5:30 a.m., a man went into a gas station in southwest Sioux Falls displayed a gun, and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.
stantonregister.com
Speed Believed To Be Factor In Rollover
A 26-year-old man was transported after a rollover accident in Stanton County on Saturday afternoon. At about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one vehicle rollover accident that sent the lone driver to the hospital with severe facial/head injuries, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley woman arrested for OWI, meth
ROCK VALLEY—A 40-year-old Rock Valley woman was arrested about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license, and driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Man Taken To Hospital After Accident
Sheldon, Iowa– A Sheldon man was taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Friday, November 11, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 11:40 a.m., 54-year-old Virgil Frahm of Sheldon was driving a 2018 GMC pickup northbound on 4th Avenue, in Sheldon. Two parked vehicles were struck in the accident, a 2014 Chevy Equinox and a 2003 Buick Park Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to ‘active situation’ in Howard
HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested after what officials describe as an “active situation” in Howard over the weekend. In a statement posted to Facebook, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:45 Friday night. The subject had left the scene before...
KELOLAND TV
Crash, cattle close section of I-29 near Dell Rapids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The crash of a semi-truck and trailer carrying about 97 cattle closed a section of Interstate 29 near Dell Rapids early Thursday, the state Department of Public Safety said. The semi-truck and trailer tipped over and slid into the median. Cattle left the trailer...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings police investigating vehicle and residential burglaries
Brookings Police are investigating a number of residential and vehicle burglaries. Over the last two weeks, it includes some 15 thefts from motor vehicles. Two structure burglaries were reported over the weekend. Police Detective Adam Smith says officers were dispatched to the area of Freedom Street Friday night for a...
