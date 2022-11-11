Read full article on original website
Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are looking for a driver who hit a 58-year-old Orlando man early Tuesday morning while he was trying to cross a busy Orange County road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said the crash happened at 5:40 a.m. on State...
Pilot seriously injured in Oak Hill plane crash, Volusia deputies say
OAK HILL, Fla. – The pilot of a Detrick DA-2 airplane crashed near an Oak Hill home on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING: Artemis I’s launch may be heard from miles away. Here’s how far | New mom loses leg after being pinned by tree, truck in Volusia County during Hurricane Nicole | Become a News 6 Insider]
Ocala man dies after crashing motorcycle into tree in Orange County
A 27-year-old man from Ocala died on Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a tree in Orange County. On Saturday, November 12, shortly before 1:05 p.m., the man was traveling southbound on Round Lake Road on a 2008 Kawasaki Concours 14 motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Marion sheriff: Man may have information in case of 16-year-old found dead in cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a person of interest in the case of a 16-year-old found dead in a cemetery. Officials said Kenneth Carr Jr., 16, was found dead at Campground Cemetery in Reddick one day after being reported missing by family members.
Ocala man, 27, dies after motorcycle crashes into tree in Zellwood, troopers say
Ocala man killed in motorcycle crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Orange County. Troopers said a 27-year-old man from Ocala was riding a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Round Lake Road, approaching King Avenue, when he crashed. According to a report, the driver lost control...
‘Crazy White Boy’ tracked down after stealing car and crashing it in woods
A man with the phrase “Crazy White Boy” tattooed on his forehead was tracked down after stealing a car and crashing it in the woods. Kendall Wayne Wilbanks, 32, of Wildwood went to a childhood friend on Nov. 5 and persuaded her to lend him her fiance’s black Nissan Kicks valued at $32,000, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Wilbanks told her he needed to “go pick up his belongings from his girlfriend’s house.” He did not return the vehicle and the woman contacted law enforcement.
Woman killed in Orlando crash along Florida’s Turnpike, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a crash along Florida’s Turnpike in Orlando Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 6:11 p.m. near Mile Marker 258, south of Interstate 4, troopers said. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused...
Trooper and another driver hurt in crash on State Road 535 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A state trooper and another driver are hurt after an Orange County crash Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. on State Road 535 and Vineland Avenue. A Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on the Interstate 4...
Home, 2 vehicles catch fire in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla – A fire broke out in Ormond Beach, damaging two vehicles and a home, according to officials. Fire officials said when they arrived to the home on Green Forest Drive, the fire had spread to two vehicles in the carport and into a residence. [TRENDING: Florida...
Convicted felon charged with murder for deadly shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It took just over 24 hours for Daytona Beach police to track down their suspect in a shooting that left a man dead Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. Police say...
Man found shot to death in Daytona Beach ID’ed, police say
MCSO launches homicide investigation into 16-year-old found dead at cemetery
Weirsdale man arrested after stealing generator from victim’s shed
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old Weirsdale man after he admitted to stealing a generator from a shed that was located on the victim’s fenced-in property. On Monday, at approximately 11 a.m., an MCSO corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a burglary and...
Missing Central Florida teen found dead at cemetery
Ocala convicted felon accused of stealing three firearms
A 55-year-old convicted felon from Ocala was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing three firearms. On Monday, an MCSO corporal responded to the Publix located at 9570 SW 62nd Avenue Road in Ocala in reference to a man who possibly had several stolen firearms in his possession. A male reportee had contacted law enforcement to report that one of his employees, identified as Christopher Richard Munroe, had allegedly stolen three firearms while at work earlier in the day.
26-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach shooting; suspect arrested
New mom loses leg after being pinned by tree, truck in Volusia County during Hurricane Nicole
DELAND, Fla. – Julie Tindel's life was changed forever following what her family called a freak accident. Tindel, 24, was in the ICU at HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital after she was pinned by a truck and tree as Nicole blew through.
2 accused in Flagler theft possibly tied to similar crimes across Florida, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said they have identified two men who worked to steal a woman's wallet and cell phone last month at a Palm Coast supermarket and may possibly be connected to similar crimes across the state. Deputies said the victim...
Student injured after pickup truck crashes into Marion County school bus
One student sustained minor injuries on Friday afternoon after a pickup truck crashed into a school bus on State Road 35 in Marion County. On Friday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Marion County school bus carrying 49 students and one aide was stopped in the right northbound lane at the railroad crossing on State Road 35, near the intersection of SE 66th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
