Lake County, FL

click orlando

Pilot seriously injured in Oak Hill plane crash, Volusia deputies say

OAK HILL, Fla. – The pilot of a Detrick DA-2 airplane crashed near an Oak Hill home on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING: Artemis I’s launch may be heard from miles away. Here’s how far | New mom loses leg after being pinned by tree, truck in Volusia County during Hurricane Nicole | Become a News 6 Insider]
OAK HILL, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man dies after crashing motorcycle into tree in Orange County

A 27-year-old man from Ocala died on Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a tree in Orange County. On Saturday, November 12, shortly before 1:05 p.m., the man was traveling southbound on Round Lake Road on a 2008 Kawasaki Concours 14 motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

‘Crazy White Boy’ tracked down after stealing car and crashing it in woods

A man with the phrase “Crazy White Boy” tattooed on his forehead was tracked down after stealing a car and crashing it in the woods. Kendall Wayne Wilbanks, 32, of Wildwood went to a childhood friend on Nov. 5 and persuaded her to lend him her fiance’s black Nissan Kicks valued at $32,000, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Wilbanks told her he needed to “go pick up his belongings from his girlfriend’s house.” He did not return the vehicle and the woman contacted law enforcement.
WILDWOOD, FL
click orlando

Woman killed in Orlando crash along Florida’s Turnpike, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a crash along Florida’s Turnpike in Orlando Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 6:11 p.m. near Mile Marker 258, south of Interstate 4, troopers said. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Home, 2 vehicles catch fire in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla – A fire broke out in Ormond Beach, damaging two vehicles and a home, according to officials. Fire officials said when they arrived to the home on Green Forest Drive, the fire had spread to two vehicles in the carport and into a residence. [TRENDING: Florida...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Man found shot to death in Daytona Beach ID’ed, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Daytona Beach Monday afternoon, according to the police department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Magnolia Ave. at about 1:13 p.m. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ocala-news.com

Weirsdale man arrested after stealing generator from victim’s shed

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old Weirsdale man after he admitted to stealing a generator from a shed that was located on the victim’s fenced-in property. On Monday, at approximately 11 a.m., an MCSO corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a burglary and...
WEIRSDALE, FL
WESH

Missing Central Florida teen found dead at cemetery

REDDICK, Fla. — A missing 16-year-old from Marion County has been found dead. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead at Campground Cemetery in Reddick one day after being reported missing by family members. Deputies determined that Carr had been shot and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala convicted felon accused of stealing three firearms

A 55-year-old convicted felon from Ocala was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing three firearms. On Monday, an MCSO corporal responded to the Publix located at 9570 SW 62nd Avenue Road in Ocala in reference to a man who possibly had several stolen firearms in his possession. A male reportee had contacted law enforcement to report that one of his employees, identified as Christopher Richard Munroe, had allegedly stolen three firearms while at work earlier in the day.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Student injured after pickup truck crashes into Marion County school bus

One student sustained minor injuries on Friday afternoon after a pickup truck crashed into a school bus on State Road 35 in Marion County. On Friday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Marion County school bus carrying 49 students and one aide was stopped in the right northbound lane at the railroad crossing on State Road 35, near the intersection of SE 66th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
MARION COUNTY, FL

