Noncentz
4d ago
More people need to see this type of thing. Many are too stupid to understand why she's cowering. Some "humans" end up beating their dogs to death over the accidents the humans themselves cause. Can you imagine needed to pee but unable to get to a bathroom... for hours?
Reply
58
Madd ✨ Miche
4d ago
😭😥 OhMy, she was definitely abused poor thing.. Shout-out to these new owners for understanding and doing whats needed to help this sweet girl feel safe again.
Reply
43
diane
4d ago
Poor baby! Thank you for making her safe. Over time hopefully she will learn to not be so scared and learn to have peace in her life.
Reply(1)
55
Comments / 81