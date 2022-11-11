Read full article on original website
Catamounts Travel to Presbyterian Tuesday
CULLOWHEE, N.C. - Western Carolina women's basketball continues its road swing traveling to Presbyterian Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off at the Templeton Center. Western Carolina plays its second road game in...
Postgame Notes - at ETSU (Blue Ridge Border Battle)
Western Carolina halts a two-game slide in the head-to-head series with rival ETSU with its first win in the series since 2019 … the win was also WCU's first victory in Johnson City, Tenn., since 2003 – though the series did sit dormant from 2004-2015;. Represents just the...
Catamount Athletics to Tip Off Facilities Upgrades for Basketball Programs
A long-range list of improvements to Western Carolina University athletics facilities will tip off with an ambitious project in support of the Catamount men’s and women’s basketball programs featuring renovated locker rooms, polished and refined player lounges with nutrition areas, and an updated team film room. New and...
