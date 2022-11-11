Read full article on original website
New airline coming to RDU in mid-February: Here’s where it will fly
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport is adding its fourth airline this year. Breeze Airways will offer flights two to four days a week to and from Hartford, Connecticut, Providence, Rhode Island and New Orleans, Louisiana. RDU officials say the carrier could expand its footprint here if things go according to plan.
Butterball delivers 360 turkeys for Durham families in need of a holiday boost
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, Urban Ministries of Durham participated in Butterball’s annual Turkey Giveaway. This event solely sponsored by Butterball, gives the organization an opportunity to provide families with free turkeys this Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, 588,240...
Asheville-based brewer seals deal to open taproom in downtown Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Opening its first brewery location in Asheville in December 2019, DSSOLVR will soon expand its operations into the Triangle. The new taproom is set to open its doors within the recently-completed apartment development, Atlas Durham. Located in downtown Durham’s central park district, Atlas Durham is...
Lost sheep looking for home in Durham; are they yours?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter with humor on Tuesday morning in the hopes of helping a few subjects in a “baaaad” situation find their way home. After locating a few sheep that had gone astray in the 400 block...
Despite Glenwood South weekend stabbing, business owners and public seeing safety improvements
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Early Sunday morning, the Raleigh Police Department told CBS 17 four people were victims of a stabbing on Glenwood Avenue. The violent crime is shedding some light on safety concerns in the city’s main hospitality district. Back in April, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson...
Raleigh loose leaf pickup begins
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Loose leaf pickup starts Monday in Raleigh. Raleigh neighborhoods have been divided into 12 different zones for leaf pickup. Officials wanted to remind residents to rack the leaves and pile them near the curb and not into the street. To find out when loose leaf pickup is...
4 stabbed during fight on Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh, police reveal
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said Monday that four people were stabbed during a fight early Sunday morning on Glenwood Avenue. Around 2:12 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue in reference to a fight. The block is part of the Glenwood South district in...
Durham Tech expansion plans include health care center
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is digging deeper into Durham Technical Community College’s expansion plans. Voters passed a $112.7 million bond referendum that will pay for new life sciences and health care buildings on campus. When talking about the life sciences facility, Durham Tech President JB Buxton...
Controversial North Hills development will be in hands of new city council
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh City Council says they need more time before deciding how to go forward with a proposed redevelopment in North Hills. The proposed controversial project has been under discussion and protest for months. Kane Realty has requested the city rezone 11 acres around the...
Charlotte-area high school graduate identified as one of 3 victims in UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Devin Chandler, a Hough High School graduate and member of the University of Virginia football team, was identified as one of three students killed in an on-campus shooting Sunday night. “RIP to one of our own, Devin Chandler. It saddens us to have...
New largest-ever Wake County EMS graduates will slash vacancy rate from 20% to 4%
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More ambulances will hit Wake County roads as dozens of EMT and paramedics are joining the force. The county welcomed 52 new EMTs and paramedics Monday night. Amid a national shortage of emergency staff, Wake County Chief Medical Officer José Cabañas, said the new recruits...
‘Operation Gratitude’ stops into Erwin, offers chance to give back to first responders
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of volunteers are spending the day in Harnett County putting together care packages for first responders. The nonprofit “Operation Gratitude” travels the country creating care packages for first responders and servicemembers. They’re spending part of this week in Erwin at the Erwin Business Complex.
Dairy Queen No Moooore: Garner ice cream favorite closing after 20+ years
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The owners of a popular Garner Dairy Queen have announced they’re closing their doors after more than 20 years. Michael and Allison Buffaloe announced they are closing their Dairy Queen off Highway 42 in Garner as of Dec. 18. “I’d like to thank the...
NC man found in Sanford girl’s bedroom, police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 25-year-old man was found in a child’s bedroom early Tuesday morning, according to Sanford police. Around 2:25 a.m., officers responded to a home in reference to a man being in a girl’s room, police said. Wildel Bravo Rodriguez, of Seven Springs, was...
I-440 reopens near Wake Forest Road after crash in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All but one lane of Interstate 440 was blocked heading west near Wake Forest Road for about an hour Sunday afternoon, officials said. A crash involving several cars happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 10, which is just east of Wake Forest Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Woman dies after being struck by car south of downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died following a crash south of downtown Raleigh on Tuesday morning. It was around 8:39 a.m. when 38-year-old Sarah Meilike was hit while crossing Wilmington Street at the intersection of Chapanoke Road. Police said in a Tuesday afternoon update that Meilike was within...
From coffee to pancakes to burgers, here’s a list of Veterans Day freebies
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re a veteran, plenty of restaurants and businesses want to thank you for your service with some Veterans Day freebies on Friday. APPLEBEE’S is offering a free full-size entree from a special menu to all active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members who dine in. They also will receive a $5 Bounce Back card, and will have three weeks to redeem it for dine-in, to-go-or delivery.
AMBER Alert: 9-year-old Wendell boy runs into woods, doesn’t make it to bus stop
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 9-year-old left his home for the bus stop Tuesday morning in Wendell, but did not get on the bus and a search for him is now underway. According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Bentley Stancil, was seen running into a wooded area near his bus stop at the intersection of Questor Lane and Outrigger Drive Tuesday morning.
Victims in fatal I-440 wrong-way collision identified
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women are dead after a head-on crash on I-440 in Raleigh, according to police. This happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-440 near New Bern Avenue. Officers said a car and a truck were involved in the wrong-way crash. The car was going west...
Police ID Raleigh pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Capital Blvd.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the pedestrian who died in a hit-and-run with a vehicle Friday night along Capital Boulevard. Police also said Monday they still have not tracked down the vehicle involved and are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Derrick Lanier Branch, 59,...
