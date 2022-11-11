RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re a veteran, plenty of restaurants and businesses want to thank you for your service with some Veterans Day freebies on Friday. APPLEBEE’S is offering a free full-size entree from a special menu to all active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members who dine in. They also will receive a $5 Bounce Back card, and will have three weeks to redeem it for dine-in, to-go-or delivery.

