Read full article on original website
Related
3 Daviess County schools declared family friendly schools
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Three local schools were recognized in the Capitol Rotunda as certified Family Friendly Schools. Officials say the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and numerous other state and local organizations will celebrate Family Engagement in Education Week November 14 through 18 with activities planned to encourage a renewed effort in […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Salem, Kentucky native selected for national competition representing women with disabilities
Miss Amazing, a nonprofit for girls and women with disabilities, announced Madelyn Gregg from Salem, Kentucky will represent the state at the upcoming National Summit competition in July 2023. Gregg will compete in the Junior Miss Division and participate with women from across the United States. Miss Amazing is a...
Former WEHT reporter unexpectedly passes away
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. Not only did Steve work for USI, he had also worked as a reporter for WEHT during the 80’s and 90’s. His reporting was fact on and professional in the highest sense. He […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
thunderboltradio.com
Funeral Services Will Take Place for Former Kentucky First District U.S. Senator Carroll Hubbard
Funeral services for former Western Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman Carroll Hubbard Jr. will take place on Saturday in Mayfield. Hubbard died Saturday in Paducah at the age of 85. He was born on July 7th of 1937 to Baptist pastor Dr. Carroll Hubbard Sr. and Beth Hubbard, an elementary...
wpsdlocal6.com
Former State Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. dies at 85
Former Kentucky Rep. Carroll Hubbard Jr. passed away on Saturday at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 85. Hubbard was elected to the Kentucky State Senate in 1967 and served until 1974. He then won the general election to represent Kentucky's First District in the U.S....
What were those loud ‘booms’ in Posey County?
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or around Posey County, you may have noticed some loud sounds near businesses in the area. Posey County Emergency Management is dispelling rumors and cautioning the public to not panic if you hear these “booms”. This is what they had to say on social media: “Notice:since […]
Historic WWII bomber involved in Dallas crash shares Evansville ties
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, one of which had ties to our Tri-State. In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration announced the two planes were the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra. This particular B-17, which was […]
wrul.com
Burton And Scott Arrested On Outstanding Warrants
A call to the Carmi Police Department from a Carmi woman in regards to a male in her home breaking items, resulted in the arrest of both occupants of the home on separate warrants. Police responded to 713 Burrell Street Thursday November 10th. At around 11:20 p.m. Officer’s with the CPD arrested 46 year old Patti M Burton on a Edwards County warrant for deceptive practice. A complaint was filed against Burton in April of 2021. She paid $250 bond and $20 in fees and was released. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 2nd at 9:00 a.m.
whvoradio.com
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire
A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
Masked robbers get away after targeting Evansville business
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville business was robbed, but now their neighbors are hoping they can help catch who allegedly did it. FireMaster posted these photos from their surveillance camera showing two masked individuals show up and use their parking lot for a robbery. They say their neighbor, Tractor Supply Company, was robbed during […]
OPD looking for missing man last seen in 2021
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is trying to find Spenser Wallace, 35. Police say Wallace went missing on October 1, 2021, and officials confirm that was the last contact anyone had with him, and Wallace was only recently reported missing. Police say Wallace requires medication, and it is unknown if Wallace […]
3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois
Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
14news.com
2 people shot in Henderson
Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis. Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis. 1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville. Updated: 6 hours ago. 1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville. Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co. Updated: 6...
Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
14news.com
Greenville fire crews respond to accident with injuries
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Brank Street and North Main Street. Officials say there were injuries and crews reported major damage. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area while...
Owensboro man sentenced in connection with 2019 fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro man sentenced in connection with a fire that killed two people in December of 2019. According to the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, Brandon Lashbrook will spend 14 years in prison for two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Owensboro fire officials say the two victims, David and Shelby Lashbrook, died of […]
vincennespbs.org
Chance of rain/snow mixture overnight Monday
Weather forecasts for the next day are mixed depending on where you live. The Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky which includes Pike and Gibson Counties says we have a 60 % chance of precipitation overnight in the form of rain and snow with lows around the freezing mark. Less than a half-inch accumulation is predicted.
14news.com
VCSO: Man injured after overturning motorcycle on Diamond and St. Joseph Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Diamond Avenue and St. Joseph Avenue. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the man on the motorcycle has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. We are...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to snow, advise caution
PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews put trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow event that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters were on the road spreading salt in Crittenden County and Livingston County, where up to 3 inches of snow fell, mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River.
Comments / 0