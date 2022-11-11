A call to the Carmi Police Department from a Carmi woman in regards to a male in her home breaking items, resulted in the arrest of both occupants of the home on separate warrants. Police responded to 713 Burrell Street Thursday November 10th. At around 11:20 p.m. Officer’s with the CPD arrested 46 year old Patti M Burton on a Edwards County warrant for deceptive practice. A complaint was filed against Burton in April of 2021. She paid $250 bond and $20 in fees and was released. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 2nd at 9:00 a.m.

