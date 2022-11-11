ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

WTNH.com

Physical therapist explains importance of pelvic health

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you expecting or know someone who is?. It’s important to know about pelvic health, and how it can help with labor, delivery, and beyond. Physical therapist Jamie Griffin with the Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network in Milford joined News 8 to discuss the broad benefits of pelvic health.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Doctor discusses how to avoid kidney stones this holiday season

(WTNH) – The holidays are fast approaching, and a typical holiday meal can easily give you a day’s worth of sodium. Doctors warn that eating foods high in salt could increase your risk of developing kidney stones. Dr. Jean Wong, a urologist with Hartford HealthCare’s Tallwood Urology and...
NORWICH, CT
fox61.com

Connecticut hospitals at or near capacity with RSV and flu patients

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two of Connecticut's largest children's hospitals are at or near capacity, dealing with kids with RSV, a respiratory virus. As of Monday afternoon, Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital were at nearly 100% capacity with the Intensive Care Unit at 85% capacity.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters respond to water treatment facility in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a water treatment facility in New Haven on Tuesday morning. The facility is located on East Shore Parkway. Details about the incident have yet to be released. Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and is gathering information. Refresh this...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk

Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Laundromat Fire

2022-11-13@3:44pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters reporting a fire at Sock Hop Coin Laundry, 2015 Bridgeport Avenue. A fire in one dryer extended to a second dryer. They are making sure the fire did not extend to the the roof. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Clerk shot at New Haven liquor store

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A liquor store clerk is recovering after being shot on the job during an apparent robbery in New Haven. It happened at Yale Bowl Wines and Spirits Saturday night. The 53-year-old man from Wallingford was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. He is […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.

The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford tenants speak out on poor living conditions

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some tenants in the city of Hartford are growing tired of what they’re calling deplorable living conditions. The Hartford City Council said it’s working to hold more landlords accountable. “Nobody should have to live like this. Nobody,” said Elizabeth Lockhart of Hartford. Lockhart...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors said they’ll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after Ethan...
OXFORD, CT

