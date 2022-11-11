John Mellencamp, 71, has a new lady love in his life, according to Us Weekly. The singer is apparently dating skincare expert Marianelly Agosto, 44, whom he met through his daughter Teddi Mellencamp, 41, before they started their romance in Aug., the outlet said. “[They] met through Teddi,” an insider told Us, adding that while the new lovebirds “have been on and off,” they “got back together late August.” The source also confirmed their age difference by adding, “She is much younger, 27 years his junior.”

26 MINUTES AGO