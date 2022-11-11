Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Swifties Are Fighting For Their Lives In This Eras Tour Presale, But The Tweets Are Hilarious
At this rate, I will get Taylor Swift tickets by 2025.
John Mellencamp, 71, Is Dating Marianelly Agosto, 44, After Meeting Through Daughter Teddi: Report
John Mellencamp, 71, has a new lady love in his life, according to Us Weekly. The singer is apparently dating skincare expert Marianelly Agosto, 44, whom he met through his daughter Teddi Mellencamp, 41, before they started their romance in Aug., the outlet said. “[They] met through Teddi,” an insider told Us, adding that while the new lovebirds “have been on and off,” they “got back together late August.” The source also confirmed their age difference by adding, “She is much younger, 27 years his junior.”
"Princess Diaries 3" Is OFFICIALLY Happening And Everybody Is Freaking Out, Especially Me
All I have to say is "SHUT UP!"
Comments / 0