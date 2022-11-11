Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Margot Robbie's 'female-led' Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off scrapped
Back in June 2022, Disney executives announced that they were developing a new movie set within the fantasy franchise -with the Australian actress to star and Christina Hodson penning the screenplay. But in a new interview for Vanity Fair, Margot revealed that studio bosses had decided to scrap the concept. "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led-not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story - which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it."
I Can't Stop Thinking About This Story Of Whoopi Goldberg Fighting For A Crew's Equal Pay — It's That Good
Angela Bassett said that "she came in – Hurricane Whoop – and she was just like, 'I will go right in here, and they are going to be paid fairly!'"
