Back in June 2022, Disney executives announced that they were developing a new movie set within the fantasy franchise -with the Australian actress to star and Christina Hodson penning the screenplay. But in a new interview for Vanity Fair, Margot revealed that studio bosses had decided to scrap the concept. "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led-not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story - which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it."

10 HOURS AGO