Stars' Jamie Benn: Stays warm with power-play assist
Benn notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Flyers. Benn's collected six goals and five helpers over his last six games, picking up the scoring pace greatly in November. The 33-year-old has 14 points (eight on the power play), 35 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-3 rating in 15 contests this season. As long as he's rolling, he needs to be on fantasy rosters, as he can add enough grit to supplement his surprising scoring numbers.
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Unavailable Monday
Bailey (undisclosed) is expected to miss Monday's game against Ottawa, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Bailey was a late scratch Monday and it's unclear why he's not available. The veteran winger has five points while averaging 15:17 of ice time through 15 games this season. Ross Johnston will be back in the lineup to face the Senators.
Suns' Chris Paul: Gets questionable tag for Monday
The Suns list Paul (heel) as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. According to Rankin, Paul was present for the Suns' practice session Sunday, but the star point guard admitted he wasn't sure if he would be able to play Monday. If Paul ends up missing a third consecutive game Monday, Cameron Payne would be in store for another start and a high minute count as the Suns' top floor general.
