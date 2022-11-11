ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Not much of a warm up for your Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight lows will fall back into the low 20s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. It will be partly sunny Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 30s. Wind chills will be in the single digits Friday morning with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Light snow flurries could impact your morning drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Areas of fog, drizzle and snow flurries will linger through the morning drive, but temperatures hovering right at or just above freezing should keep roads mainly wet. Nevertheless, a slick or slushy spot can not be ruled out. Cloud cover will eventually break up this afternoon revealing some sunshine. High 37. Cold and blustery the remainder of the week with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 20s and 30s. Highs reaching into the middle 30s Saturday and into the lower 40s Sunday. The modest warming trend will continue through the first half of next week with highs in the middle 40s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

First snow of the season has arrived

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City's first snow of the season arrived Monday night. Light snow was steady overnight and is expected to last into Tuesday morning. First Alert Meteorologist Nick Bender said we've had our first round of snow, which is entering central Missouri as of 6 a.m. A second band is pushing into the metro.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KC hardware stores see rush for winter supplies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rush was on for winter items before the first snowfall of the season. Jeff Taylor was one of many to beat the ice melt rush on Monday morning. "Pretty important because our driveway is real slick and steep," Taylor said. Westlake Ace Hardware said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Need grows at Shelter KC as temperatures drop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As temperatures dip dangerously low, the homeless community is among the most vulnerable. Shelter KC, a rescue mission aimed at serving the homeless community, is seeing more people who need help. “You already have people who are already in crisis. Add the cold and that's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Blast from the past at KC Starlight summer 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mark your calendars, two big musical acts have announced performances at Kansas City's Starlight Theater next summer: Chicago and Foreigner. Chicago is set to visit the Fountain City on May 26, 2023. Foreigner is set to play on July 18, 2023. Chicago has stated that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Fifteen KC Restaurants Where You Can Dine-In This Thanksgiving

Let’s face it, sometimes planning, cooking, and cleaning up a Thanksgiving dinner can be a bit overwhelming. If you want to skip the hassle this Thanksgiving, Kansas City’s finest chefs have already carefully planned the perfect, chef-driven Thanksgiving menus you can enjoy at restaurants around the metropolitan area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City police look to stop dangerous sideshows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is working to stop a dangerous trend they have been seeing on the streets. The problem is large groups of young people getting together at illegal sideshows organized through online postings. These are not just a public nuisance. Police said these stunt shows on the streets are a danger to everyone.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Raymore, Kansas City leaders discuss landfill questions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, confirmed Tuesday that the city has no plans for a landfill anywhere in the city after weeks of concern from Raymore city leaders about the possibility of a landfill near the border of the two jurisdictions. The city...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Reflector

Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KIX 105.7

Enjoy A Holiday Cocktail High Above Kansas City This Christmas

There was a time when rotating restaurants high atop downtown hotels were a thing. In Kansas City, it was Skies, the rotating restaurant at the top of the then-Hyatt Regency Kansas City. The iconic hotel in the Crown Center Complex. It closed ten years ago, but this holiday season you can experience the view from Skies once again as a winter wonderland-themed pop-up bar.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

New airline announces it will start service at single-terminal KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new airline has announced it will begin serving passengers in Kansas City when the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport (MCI) opens next year. Sun Country Airlines, the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-based airline will begin nonstop service from KC to the twin cities at the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Airman dies following head-on crash in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard has confirmed that an airman died over the weekend in a Jefferson County car crash. Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson died in a head-on vehicle collision near Jefferson County on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Staff […]
TOPEKA, KS

