Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light DistrictCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Holiday pop-up bars returning to Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Not much of a warm up for your Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight lows will fall back into the low 20s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. It will be partly sunny Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 30s. Wind chills will be in the single digits Friday morning with...
KMBC.com
Light snow flurries could impact your morning drive
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Areas of fog, drizzle and snow flurries will linger through the morning drive, but temperatures hovering right at or just above freezing should keep roads mainly wet. Nevertheless, a slick or slushy spot can not be ruled out. Cloud cover will eventually break up this afternoon revealing some sunshine. High 37. Cold and blustery the remainder of the week with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 20s and 30s. Highs reaching into the middle 30s Saturday and into the lower 40s Sunday. The modest warming trend will continue through the first half of next week with highs in the middle 40s.
KMBC.com
Light to moderate snow to continue into early Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The show is coming down and it will take some time for it to move through. Expect light to moderate snow now through 5 a.m. Light snow and flurries will continue through about 9 a.m. Tuesday.
KMBC.com
First snow of the season has arrived
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City's first snow of the season arrived Monday night. Light snow was steady overnight and is expected to last into Tuesday morning. First Alert Meteorologist Nick Bender said we've had our first round of snow, which is entering central Missouri as of 6 a.m. A second band is pushing into the metro.
KMBC.com
KC hardware stores see rush for winter supplies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rush was on for winter items before the first snowfall of the season. Jeff Taylor was one of many to beat the ice melt rush on Monday morning. "Pretty important because our driveway is real slick and steep," Taylor said. Westlake Ace Hardware said...
KMBC.com
Need grows at Shelter KC as temperatures drop
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As temperatures dip dangerously low, the homeless community is among the most vulnerable. Shelter KC, a rescue mission aimed at serving the homeless community, is seeing more people who need help. “You already have people who are already in crisis. Add the cold and that's...
KMBC.com
Blast from the past at KC Starlight summer 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mark your calendars, two big musical acts have announced performances at Kansas City's Starlight Theater next summer: Chicago and Foreigner. Chicago is set to visit the Fountain City on May 26, 2023. Foreigner is set to play on July 18, 2023. Chicago has stated that...
KMBC.com
North Kansas City volleyball player beginning to shine on national stage
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The season may be over, but Calissa Minatee is still working on her volleyball skills. The North Kansas City senior is one of 24 All-Americans headed to Orlando in January.
inkansascity.com
Fifteen KC Restaurants Where You Can Dine-In This Thanksgiving
Let’s face it, sometimes planning, cooking, and cleaning up a Thanksgiving dinner can be a bit overwhelming. If you want to skip the hassle this Thanksgiving, Kansas City’s finest chefs have already carefully planned the perfect, chef-driven Thanksgiving menus you can enjoy at restaurants around the metropolitan area.
Deer causes deadly two-vehicle crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman died after hitting a deer on I-435, then getting hit by a truck in Platte County, Missouri, Monday.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police look to stop dangerous sideshows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is working to stop a dangerous trend they have been seeing on the streets. The problem is large groups of young people getting together at illegal sideshows organized through online postings. These are not just a public nuisance. Police said these stunt shows on the streets are a danger to everyone.
KMBC.com
Royals owner John Sherman pens letter to fans, KC on new $2 billion baseball park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals owner John Shermanposted an open letter Tuesday to Royals fans and the Kansas City community regarding a new $2 billion ballpark district. "We are excited to now share that we have several leading locations under close consideration, both in downtown Kansas City and close to it," Sherman said in the letter.
KMBC.com
Raymore, Kansas City leaders discuss landfill questions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, confirmed Tuesday that the city has no plans for a landfill anywhere in the city after weeks of concern from Raymore city leaders about the possibility of a landfill near the border of the two jurisdictions. The city...
Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Enjoy A Holiday Cocktail High Above Kansas City This Christmas
There was a time when rotating restaurants high atop downtown hotels were a thing. In Kansas City, it was Skies, the rotating restaurant at the top of the then-Hyatt Regency Kansas City. The iconic hotel in the Crown Center Complex. It closed ten years ago, but this holiday season you can experience the view from Skies once again as a winter wonderland-themed pop-up bar.
KMBC.com
New airline announces it will start service at single-terminal KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new airline has announced it will begin serving passengers in Kansas City when the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport (MCI) opens next year. Sun Country Airlines, the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-based airline will begin nonstop service from KC to the twin cities at the...
Kansas City, Kansas, woman killed in collision with truck after striking deer
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman was killed in a collision with a box truck after her vehicle struck a deer Monday evening.
Pleasant Hill woman killed in head-on crash outside Greenwood, Missouri
The highway patrol said the crash started when the driver of a Ford F-150 began to slide, crossed the center of the roadway and struck a Ford Focus head-on.
KMBC.com
Woman injured in fiery crash in parking lot near Leawood's Tomahawk Creek trail
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 51-year-old woman was injured in a fiery crash Monday afternoon near Leawood's Tomahawk Creek trail, police said. Investigators said that officers were called just after 2 p.m. to the trailhead parking at 117th Street and Tomahawk Creek Parkway on a vehicle fire. Authorities said...
Airman dies following head-on crash in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard has confirmed that an airman died over the weekend in a Jefferson County car crash. Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson died in a head-on vehicle collision near Jefferson County on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Staff […]
