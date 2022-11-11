KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Areas of fog, drizzle and snow flurries will linger through the morning drive, but temperatures hovering right at or just above freezing should keep roads mainly wet. Nevertheless, a slick or slushy spot can not be ruled out. Cloud cover will eventually break up this afternoon revealing some sunshine. High 37. Cold and blustery the remainder of the week with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 20s and 30s. Highs reaching into the middle 30s Saturday and into the lower 40s Sunday. The modest warming trend will continue through the first half of next week with highs in the middle 40s.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO