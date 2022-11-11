ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Target is remodeling more stores and some new ones will be bigger, brighter, and more sustainable — see what they'll look like

By Ann Matica
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OIM1S_0j7iK5c400

Target

  • Target announced it plans to open large-format stores, which will be nearly 150,000 square feet.
  • The new design will help the company expand its online ordering services and in-store merchandise.
  • The first store with the new layout opened in Katy, Texas, on Thursday.

Target is betting big with its newest large-format store designs that will help expand its online order fulfillment services and physical retail space, the company announced on November 10.

The new stores will be nearly 150,000 square feet, which is 20,000 more square feet than the average Target location, and will have backroom fulfillment areas that are five times larger than the ones at existing stores of a similar size.

Along with helping increase Target's drive-up and in-store pickup capabilities, the new design will also add more space for employees to assemble online delivery orders. More than 95 percent of digital orders are fulfilled at Target stores, and its same-day services account for more than 10 percent of overall sales, according to a company press release .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNy9A_0j7iK5c400

Target

"With our reimagined store design and larger store footprint that better supports our same-day services, we can give guests more of what they love while incorporating features that build on our commitment to sustainability, community, and helping all families discover the joy of everyday life," John Mulligan, Target's executive vice president and chief operating officer, said.

More space also means Target will be able to expand its range of in-store merchandise, including its food and beverage selection and exclusive brand partnerships with companies like Ulta Beauty and Apple.

According to the company, the new store design "infuses elements such as plants and regionally sourced reclaimed wood." It also features larger windows for natural lighting and local elements to reflect the communities its stores are in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJmQX_0j7iK5c400

Target


Sustainability is also being factored into the new design to help Target reach its goal of having net zero emissions by 2024. The new stores will have CO2 refrigerators, electric vehicle charging ports, and rooftop solar panels at select locations.

On Thursday, the big-box retailers debuted the new large-format store design at its first location outside Houston in Katy, Texas

Target will continue to open stores of all sizes, but will focus on rolling out its large-format stores in the next few years. Features of the new design will be included in half of the estimated 200 remodels and at approximately 30 new stores the company will start work on in 2023.

Read the original article on Business Insider

