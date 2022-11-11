Bobby Lashley wants another Hurt Business run: ‘I will make sure that somehow, some way, we get back together’

Bobby Lashley is pretty focused right now on wreaking havoc on his own, something he is very well equipped to do. But he hasn’t forgotten his time in The Hurt Business, and he wouldn’t mind if the stable reassembled for another run.

Under the guidance of MVP, The Hurt Business included Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander , and got a fair amount of TV time during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in May 2020. The group did a nice job not only giving Lashley a mouthpiece and some support, but also elevating Benjamin and Alexander, who have been mostly adrift since Lashley left this January and their tag team splintered during the summer.

Despite that, Lashley expressed his belief that there’s a purpose for having The Hurt Business reform, as well as his desire to make it happen while talking to Radio Rahim in Saudi Arabia (via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter ).

Never say never. Not even never say never, I will make sure that somehow, some way, we get back together because it seems like right now, everybody is getting back into some sort of group in the WWE. There are so many different factions coming together. The most important faction and one of the biggest factions for the last few years, the one that took us through the pandemic was the Hurt Business. During the pandemic, everyone else was staying at home, so many people staying at home, didn’t want to go to work, so many people who took a backstep. The Hurt Business stepped up. We were every part of the show for a long time. That should get a rebirth.

While this certainly aren’t the glory days of factions in WWE, Lashley isn’t completely wrong either. Along with the Bloodline expanding with Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa , The Judgment Day has been cruising along making life miserable for babyfaces on Raw, with AJ Styles feeling the need to reboot The O.C. — and add Mia Yim — in response. The women’s division also has Damage CTRL as a significant player.

So perhaps a reunion of The Hurt Business wouldn’t be a bad idea after all. Heck, MVP could even bring Omos in for some additional muscle. We’d guess Benjamin and Alexander, in particular, wouldn’t say no.