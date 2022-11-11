Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
fox17.com
Historic music venue Exit/In to close on Thanksgiving
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville is losing a beloved space for artists and musicians to come together and perform. The historical music venue, Exit/In, will be closing on Thanksgiving. After 51 years, the independently owned business is coming to the end of its lease at the close of the year.
fox17.com
Country's largest Chinese lantern festival returns to Nashville Zoo this weekend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Zoolumination is back!. The country's largest Chinese lantern festival will return to the Nashville Zoo this weekend. The event will feature more than 1,000 custom-made silk lanterns. Festival goers can expected to see larger-than-life scenes filled with colorful, whimsical imagery and fantastical beasts. The festival...
fox17.com
Vanderbilt University oak tree estimated to be 250 years old succumbs to decay
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An oak tree perched on Vanderbilt University's campus has succumbed to age-related decay, school leaders have announced. The tree was estimated to be around 250 years old. The Bicentennial Oak—which predated the school and possibly the American Revolution—had been recognized by the Tennessee Urban Forestry...
fox17.com
Mayor signs bill to make sidewalk cafés in Nashville permanent
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mayor John Cooper has signed a bill into law that will make sidewalk cafés in Nashville a permanent way of dining. Sidewalk cafés were first introduced to the Metro area during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to space out customers. The Street...
fox17.com
Metro Council receives $1.8B design to renovate Nissan Stadium, but questions remain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council met Tuesday evening to discuss the future of Nissan Stadium and the taxes they want to use to fund a possible domed Tennessee Titans stadium. Council members decided to move forward with the resolution to seek out a developer for a new stadium,...
fox17.com
List of Christmas light displays, holiday fun across Middle Tennessee
Christmas is right around the corner and there is no lack of holiday fun to be had across the Midstate. FOX 17 News has compiled a list of spectacular lights and holiday festivities to visit this Christmas season across Middle Tennessee. See the full list of places to visit below:
fox17.com
Study names Vanderbilt No. 7 'top green college' in the US
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Vanderbilt University is being recognized for its sustainability and conservation practices. A new study by The Princeton Review ranked Vanderbilt the No. 7 "top green college" out of 713 schools across the United States. The report recognizes colleges and universities for their sustainability education and exercises.
fox17.com
Two men arrested after 10-month investigation into Music City Pawn shops
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two men have been arrested after a 10-month investigation revealed four Music City Pawn locations were knowingly buying and selling stolen merchandise. Metro Police report the owner and operator, 52-year-old Damon Holland, along with 38-year-old John Baker have been arrested for their alleged fraud involvement...
fox17.com
Shooting investigation underway on Coarsey Drive
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting near BNA Monday morning. The shooting was reported just before 6:30 a.m. At least one person was taken to Vanderbilt hospital for treatment. This is a breaking news story, check back here for updates. Get reports like this...
fox17.com
Father of Nashville nurse killed on I-440 lunges at suspects in court
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The father of a Nashville nurse gunned down on I-440 lunged at two suspects accused of killing his daughter as they appeared in court Tuesday morning. Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, was driving to work on I-440 on Dec. 3, 2020 between the Hillsboro Road and West...
fox17.com
AG: Tennessee could get more than $70M under Walmart opioid settlement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Amidst the Walmart opioid scandal, Tennessee could receive a payout of at least $70 million. Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti released the following statement,. Tennessee and its people continue to suffer from the ravages of the opioid epidemic, but this settlement will provide further resources toward...
fox17.com
Best security cameras in the world now worthless
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) owns perhaps the most highly regarded school shooter prevention and alert cameras in the world. But those 135 cameras remain almost worthless as MNPS has not upgraded their software. What is the hold-up? What is Metro’s reasoning?. These cameras...
fox17.com
Nashville firefighters demonstrate how deep frying turkey can go terribly wrong
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — *Do not try this at home*. Nashville firefighters gave a demonstration Tuesday morning on the wrong way to fry a turkey. USFA listed the five dangers of deep-frying a turkey:. Turkey fryers can easily tip over, spilling hot cooking oil over a large area. An...
fox17.com
K-9 Havoc finds 43 pounds of marijuana in suitcases at BNA Monday
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — K-9 Havoc intercepted 43 pounds of marijuana Monday evening at BNA. Monday at 1 p.m. Airport Police were working an incoming flight from LAX when K-9 Havoc indicated on two blue suitcases for the odor of narcotics. Airport Police say the suitcases had bag tags with the name Lakeisha Sullivan.
fox17.com
Tennessee man charged with vehicular homicide after crash kills Missouri man
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a crash on Highway 100 which led to the death of a Missouri man is now a criminal case with charges against a Tennessee 40-year-old. MNPD reports 40-year-old Jeremy King of Troy, Tennessee is facing a vehicular homicide charge after he crashed...
fox17.com
Airport Police intercept 21.5 pounds of marijuana Monday at BNA
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Airport Police found 21.5 pounds of marijuana Monday at BNA inside of a suitcase after three officers smelled the drug while looking through baggage from a LAX flight. The bag was sent out onto the baggage carousel where one of the Airport Police Officers, dressed...
fox17.com
Runaway teen in Clarksville, police asking the public for help
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — There is a runaway juvenile in Clarksville police are hoping to locate. Jerrod Simmons was last seen on Nov. 5 around 3 p.m. at Independence Place Apartments, 3193 Ft. Campbell Rd, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Clarksville Police are requesting the public's help to...
fox17.com
Mother of woman shot by ex files lawsuit against Metro Police: 'They got her killed'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The mother of a woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in Antioch last year has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Police Department, claiming officers failed to protect her daughter from a dangerous man with a violent criminal background. Michaela Carter, 24, was...
fox17.com
Fires, drugs, mental health: Community members concerned over lack of change at Brookmeade
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — West Nashville’s Brookmeade Park continues to see fires, drug arrests and plenty of attention from emergency responders. Despite millions from Metro to fix the issue, people who live and work nearby say nothing is changing. During the winter, fires break out and homeless use...
Comments / 0