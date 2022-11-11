ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
Historic music venue Exit/In to close on Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville is losing a beloved space for artists and musicians to come together and perform. The historical music venue, Exit/In, will be closing on Thanksgiving. After 51 years, the independently owned business is coming to the end of its lease at the close of the year.
Country's largest Chinese lantern festival returns to Nashville Zoo this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Zoolumination is back!. The country's largest Chinese lantern festival will return to the Nashville Zoo this weekend. The event will feature more than 1,000 custom-made silk lanterns. Festival goers can expected to see larger-than-life scenes filled with colorful, whimsical imagery and fantastical beasts. The festival...
Vanderbilt University oak tree estimated to be 250 years old succumbs to decay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An oak tree perched on Vanderbilt University's campus has succumbed to age-related decay, school leaders have announced. The tree was estimated to be around 250 years old. The Bicentennial Oak—which predated the school and possibly the American Revolution—had been recognized by the Tennessee Urban Forestry...
Mayor signs bill to make sidewalk cafés in Nashville permanent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mayor John Cooper has signed a bill into law that will make sidewalk cafés in Nashville a permanent way of dining. Sidewalk cafés were first introduced to the Metro area during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to space out customers. The Street...
Study names Vanderbilt No. 7 'top green college' in the US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Vanderbilt University is being recognized for its sustainability and conservation practices. A new study by The Princeton Review ranked Vanderbilt the No. 7 "top green college" out of 713 schools across the United States. The report recognizes colleges and universities for their sustainability education and exercises.
Two men arrested after 10-month investigation into Music City Pawn shops

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two men have been arrested after a 10-month investigation revealed four Music City Pawn locations were knowingly buying and selling stolen merchandise. Metro Police report the owner and operator, 52-year-old Damon Holland, along with 38-year-old John Baker have been arrested for their alleged fraud involvement...
Shooting investigation underway on Coarsey Drive

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting near BNA Monday morning. The shooting was reported just before 6:30 a.m. At least one person was taken to Vanderbilt hospital for treatment. This is a breaking news story, check back here for updates. Get reports like this...
AG: Tennessee could get more than $70M under Walmart opioid settlement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Amidst the Walmart opioid scandal, Tennessee could receive a payout of at least $70 million. Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti released the following statement,. Tennessee and its people continue to suffer from the ravages of the opioid epidemic, but this settlement will provide further resources toward...
Best security cameras in the world now worthless

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) owns perhaps the most highly regarded school shooter prevention and alert cameras in the world. But those 135 cameras remain almost worthless as MNPS has not upgraded their software. What is the hold-up? What is Metro’s reasoning?. These cameras...
K-9 Havoc finds 43 pounds of marijuana in suitcases at BNA Monday

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — K-9 Havoc intercepted 43 pounds of marijuana Monday evening at BNA. Monday at 1 p.m. Airport Police were working an incoming flight from LAX when K-9 Havoc indicated on two blue suitcases for the odor of narcotics. Airport Police say the suitcases had bag tags with the name Lakeisha Sullivan.
Tennessee man charged with vehicular homicide after crash kills Missouri man

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a crash on Highway 100 which led to the death of a Missouri man is now a criminal case with charges against a Tennessee 40-year-old. MNPD reports 40-year-old Jeremy King of Troy, Tennessee is facing a vehicular homicide charge after he crashed...
Airport Police intercept 21.5 pounds of marijuana Monday at BNA

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Airport Police found 21.5 pounds of marijuana Monday at BNA inside of a suitcase after three officers smelled the drug while looking through baggage from a LAX flight. The bag was sent out onto the baggage carousel where one of the Airport Police Officers, dressed...
Runaway teen in Clarksville, police asking the public for help

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — There is a runaway juvenile in Clarksville police are hoping to locate. Jerrod Simmons was last seen on Nov. 5 around 3 p.m. at Independence Place Apartments, 3193 Ft. Campbell Rd, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Clarksville Police are requesting the public's help to...
