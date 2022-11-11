ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Local nonprofit prepares donations for Thanksgiving food drive

Building Community Bridges is preparing for its 5th annual Thanksgiving food drive. The non-profit organization has asked the public to donate food related to the holiday. “People can donate turkeys, hams, and pie fillers. They can donate any items that are good for a Thanksgiving meal,” said founder Doug Wright.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Week 12 High School Football Play of the Week nominees

We need your help in deciding our final High School Football Play of the Week for the 2022 season. Rock Bridge, Blair Oaks and Boonville turned in our top three plays from district championship week. You can check out the three nominees in the video above and vote for your...
BOONVILLE, MO
krcgtv.com

Death investigation closes down Blue Ridge Road in Columbia

Columbia police closed part of Blue Ridge Road Monday morning for a death investigation. According to a tweet, police said they were closing the road between Oakland Gravel Road and Brown Station. They asked the public to avoid the area as they investigate. Police did not reveal details about the...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Mid-Missouri snowplow drivers prepare for first snow of the season

COLUMBIA — Snow removal crews across Mid-Missouri prepared Monday for a long night as they waited for the first snowfall of the season. MoDOT officials said their snowplow driver shortage continued as they need another thousand operators statewide. Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan said his department was not...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia man admits to shooting woman Monday morning

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail without bond on charges he shot a woman to death early Monday morning after she told him to get out of her car. According to court documents, 31-year-old Montez Williams admitted to police under questioning...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Nationwide Amoxicillin shortage creates difficulties for local pharmacies

JEFFERSON CITY — Over the past few years, there have been plenty of shortages in products across different industries. Now, another shortage's causing worry: the antibiotic amoxicillin, which is typically used in children. Local pharmacists are now echoing the food and drug administration's warning about the shortage earlier this...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Part of Highway 63 closed in Boone County due to crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced part of northbound Highway 63 was closed Monday afternoon. The patrol tweeted that there was an injury crash at Route NN in Boone County. The patrol said the road would be closed for a "considerable time period." They ask drivers to avoid the area...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Inflation rates expected to cut holiday purchases by more than half of previous years

COLUMBIA — With supply chain issues, shipping challenges, and more since the pandemic began, inflation is projected to impact this holiday shopping season more than ever. Black Friday is only a week and a half away, and while that typically looks like a mad rush of shoppers at malls and stores across the country, analysts say this year might cut the typical number of shoppers in half.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Two people dead after crash on Highway 63

BOONE COUNTY — Two people are dead after a crash just south of Sturgeon closed Highway 63 for several hours Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Danny Stidham of Harrisburg was driving slowly in the right lane of northbound Highway 63, north of route NN, around 1:20 Monday afternoon.
STURGEON, MO
krcgtv.com

Several injured in Morgan County crash

Several people were hurt in a car crash in Morgan County Sunday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states that a 16-year-old was driving a Hyundai Sonata west on Highway 52, east of Church Road. The car went into the eastbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Silverado driven...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy