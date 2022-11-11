Read full article on original website
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Columbia organizers begin preparation for the 25th annual Everybody Eats program
The Everybody Eats Project was founded by former Columbia City Councilwoman Almeta Crayton. Crayton passed in 2013, and her Godson Kentrell Minton took over as executive director until he died in 2020, which left the program in disarray. Powerhouse Community Development Corporation offered to help the program in 2020 and...
Local nonprofit prepares donations for Thanksgiving food drive
Building Community Bridges is preparing for its 5th annual Thanksgiving food drive. The non-profit organization has asked the public to donate food related to the holiday. “People can donate turkeys, hams, and pie fillers. They can donate any items that are good for a Thanksgiving meal,” said founder Doug Wright.
Salvation Army kicks off red kettle campaign, reveals giving goal for holiday season
JEFFERSON CITY — On Saturday, the Jefferson City Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign at the Capital Mall. Major Sarah Windell revealed that the Salvation Army's goal for the kettle campaign this holiday season is $350,000, which will go towards the army's many services, as well as feeding the community.
Week 12 High School Football Play of the Week nominees
We need your help in deciding our final High School Football Play of the Week for the 2022 season. Rock Bridge, Blair Oaks and Boonville turned in our top three plays from district championship week. You can check out the three nominees in the video above and vote for your...
Death investigation closes down Blue Ridge Road in Columbia
Columbia police closed part of Blue Ridge Road Monday morning for a death investigation. According to a tweet, police said they were closing the road between Oakland Gravel Road and Brown Station. They asked the public to avoid the area as they investigate. Police did not reveal details about the...
Mid-Missouri snowplow drivers prepare for first snow of the season
COLUMBIA — Snow removal crews across Mid-Missouri prepared Monday for a long night as they waited for the first snowfall of the season. MoDOT officials said their snowplow driver shortage continued as they need another thousand operators statewide. Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan said his department was not...
Columbia man admits to shooting woman Monday morning
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail without bond on charges he shot a woman to death early Monday morning after she told him to get out of her car. According to court documents, 31-year-old Montez Williams admitted to police under questioning...
Nationwide Amoxicillin shortage creates difficulties for local pharmacies
JEFFERSON CITY — Over the past few years, there have been plenty of shortages in products across different industries. Now, another shortage's causing worry: the antibiotic amoxicillin, which is typically used in children. Local pharmacists are now echoing the food and drug administration's warning about the shortage earlier this...
Crimestoppers offers reward for information leading to arrest of Columbia prowler
COLUMBIA — CrimeStoppers offered a reward for any information leading to the arrest of a suspected prowler in Columbia. The organization is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest. According to their website, CrimeStoppers is a nonprofit organization that gathers anonymous tips from the public...
Man arrested, accused of shooting woman on Blue Ridge Road Monday morning
Columbia police announced they have arrested a man in connection to a death investigation on Monday. In a post on Facebook, police said they arrested Montez Lee Williams, 31, of Columbia. Someone called the police to the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday at 6:45 am. When police got...
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
Eugene hosts boys basketball jamboree
The Eugene boys basketball team hosted Tipton and Dixon in a jamboree Monday night. The Eagles will open their season Friday night.
Part of Highway 63 closed in Boone County due to crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced part of northbound Highway 63 was closed Monday afternoon. The patrol tweeted that there was an injury crash at Route NN in Boone County. The patrol said the road would be closed for a "considerable time period." They ask drivers to avoid the area...
Inflation rates expected to cut holiday purchases by more than half of previous years
COLUMBIA — With supply chain issues, shipping challenges, and more since the pandemic began, inflation is projected to impact this holiday shopping season more than ever. Black Friday is only a week and a half away, and while that typically looks like a mad rush of shoppers at malls and stores across the country, analysts say this year might cut the typical number of shoppers in half.
Two people dead after crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY — Two people are dead after a crash just south of Sturgeon closed Highway 63 for several hours Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Danny Stidham of Harrisburg was driving slowly in the right lane of northbound Highway 63, north of route NN, around 1:20 Monday afternoon.
Several injured in Morgan County crash
Several people were hurt in a car crash in Morgan County Sunday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states that a 16-year-old was driving a Hyundai Sonata west on Highway 52, east of Church Road. The car went into the eastbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Silverado driven...
Man gets 19 years in prison for trying to rob Versailles bank, firing gun at officers
A Drexel, MO, man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison after he was convicted of shooting at police after an attempted bank robbery in Versailles. A judge sentenced Jacob Allen Monteer to 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. Monteer was convicted in...
Callaway County Sheriff makes first court appearance in DWI case, pleads not guilty
RANDOLPH COUNTY — Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism made his first court appearance on Monday for two misdemeanor charges of driving while under the influence and resisting arrest, where his attorney told reporters he would enter a plea of not guilty. "Basically we waived the arraignment, entering a plea...
