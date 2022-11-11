ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foxbaltimore.com

Man shot and killed inside car in East Baltimore, police say

A man was shot and killed inside a car Tuesday in East Baltimore's Berea section, city police said. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police seeks assistance with unsolved murder investigation

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are looking for information on a deadly shooting near an Owings Mills apartment complex in October, according to authorities. Robert Perkins, 40, was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2., police said.He died a few days later at a local hospital, according to authorities.This is the second time within the past several weeks that county detectives have asked for the public's assistance with their investigation into the death of Perkins.Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact the police at 410-307-2020.   
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

13-year-old girl shot in southeast Baltimore dies, suspect arrested in connection

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 13-year-old girl who was injured in a southeast shooting last week has died and police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident. On Nov 7, at around 5:19 p.m., 13-year-old Kelsey Washington was shot in the 1400 block of E. Fayette Street and was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Hospital where she was listed in grave condition, according to Baltimore City Police Department.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicles stolen in Hillendale, assaults reported in Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating nearly a dozen crimes that were reported recently. Between September 11 and November 11, an individual broke into a storage unit in the 7900-block of Rossville Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). The suspect stole a portable power generator and three xBox gaming systems. Between October 11...
ROSEDALE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Driver shot in West Baltimore dies of injuries, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A driver who was shot multiple times Sunday in West Baltimore has died of injuries, Baltimore police said. Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Carey Street after a report of gunfire. Moments later, officers received a call about a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police arrest 2 teens, man in armed carjacking in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Two teenagers and one young man were arrested Friday in connection with an armed carjacking in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County police said three adults were entering their apartment building on Hancock Lane when a suspect approached them, showed a handgun and demanded the keys to their vehicle. The victims complied and the suspect drove away in the vehicle -- a 2017 Toyota Camry.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Body-worn camera video released of fatal crash that left Baltimore teen dead

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Attorney General's office released officer-worn body camera video from a crash last month that left a teenager from Baltimore dead. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. October 8. According to investigators, officers in northwest Baltimore began following a black Honda CR-V. The CR-V...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Early morning barricade situation in North East Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane Monday morning, authorities say.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gunshot victim wrecks vehicle near busy intersection in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A male was shot multiple times before he crashed his car in West Baltimore on Sunday evening, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area went to investigate a potential shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 6:15 p.m., police said.While responding to the notification, they received a call about a vehicle that had crashed near the intersection of West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to authorities.At the crash site, they found the gunshot victim with the wrecked vehicle, police said.An ambulance took that person to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities.Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 dead in two-vehicle crash in Cecil County, police say

ELKTON, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland State Police said three people died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Cecil County. Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on eastbound Pulaski Highway at Old Neck Road in Elkton. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a Hyundai Genesis was...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder

MIDDLE RIVER, MD- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting that claimed the life of 42-year-old Tyran Caulk. Baltimore County Police officers responded to a shots fired call inside the Commons at White Marsh apartment complex on Berliner Place at around 3:15 pm on Saturday. “When officers arrived, they located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers administered CPR on the victim, as medics were en route to the scene,” the Baltimore County Police Department said today. The victim, 42-year-old Tyran Caulk, was later pronounced deceased. 18-year-old Elijah Sattler was arrested and charged The post 18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Nottingham MD

Police identify victim in fatal Rosedale hit-and-run

ROSEDALE, MD—Police have identified the victim in Friday’s fatal hit-and-run crash in Rosedale. Authorities are still searching for the vehicle that struck a pedestrian at just after midnight on November 11 on Pulaski Highway between Rosedale Avenue and 68th Street. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Timothy...
ROSEDALE, MD

