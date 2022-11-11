Read full article on original website
Baltimore County Police investigating homicide of homeless man in Essex, say sources
ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they are investigating a homicide in Essex. Sources close to the investigation say the victim was homeless. Police say that officers went to the intersection of North Taylor Avenue and Eastern Boulevard at about 1:20 a.m. on November 8 for a report of a cardiac arrest.
Woman found lying in the roadway after a hit-and-run crash killed in Capitol Heights
When first responders arrived, they found the woman lying in the roadway. She was taken to an area hospital for help but later died from her injuries.
Man shot and killed inside car in East Baltimore, police say
A man was shot and killed inside a car Tuesday in East Baltimore's Berea section, city police said. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
Update: 13-year-old shot in East Fayette Street shooting dies, suspect arrested
Baltimore city police have confirmed the death of a 13-year-old shot in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street on November 7. A suspect has been arrested.
Baltimore County Police seeks assistance with unsolved murder investigation
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are looking for information on a deadly shooting near an Owings Mills apartment complex in October, according to authorities. Robert Perkins, 40, was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2., police said.He died a few days later at a local hospital, according to authorities.This is the second time within the past several weeks that county detectives have asked for the public's assistance with their investigation into the death of Perkins.Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact the police at 410-307-2020.
13-year-old girl shot in southeast Baltimore dies, suspect arrested in connection
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 13-year-old girl who was injured in a southeast shooting last week has died and police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident. On Nov 7, at around 5:19 p.m., 13-year-old Kelsey Washington was shot in the 1400 block of E. Fayette Street and was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Hospital where she was listed in grave condition, according to Baltimore City Police Department.
Midday Murder Suspect At Large Following Baltimore Shooting, Police Say
One person was killed in Maryland on Tuesday in the middle of the afternoon following a reported fatal shooting, authorities say. Eastern District patrol officers from the Baltimore City Police Department responded shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street, where there was a report of shots fired in the area.
Vehicles stolen in Hillendale, assaults reported in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating nearly a dozen crimes that were reported recently. Between September 11 and November 11, an individual broke into a storage unit in the 7900-block of Rossville Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). The suspect stole a portable power generator and three xBox gaming systems. Between October 11...
Fatal road rage incident remains under investigation in Howard County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal road rage incident in Howard County remains under investigation, and now, police are asking for the publics help. On Sunday, January 30, 2022, 42-year-old Charles Harrison Marks, IV, was killed in the fatal shooting in Elkridge. Police said just after 3:30 p.m., Marks was...
Driver shot in West Baltimore dies of injuries, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A driver who was shot multiple times Sunday in West Baltimore has died of injuries, Baltimore police said. Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Carey Street after a report of gunfire. Moments later, officers received a call about a...
Police arrest 2 teens, man in armed carjacking in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Two teenagers and one young man were arrested Friday in connection with an armed carjacking in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County police said three adults were entering their apartment building on Hancock Lane when a suspect approached them, showed a handgun and demanded the keys to their vehicle. The victims complied and the suspect drove away in the vehicle -- a 2017 Toyota Camry.
Body-worn camera video released of fatal crash that left Baltimore teen dead
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Attorney General's office released officer-worn body camera video from a crash last month that left a teenager from Baltimore dead. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. October 8. According to investigators, officers in northwest Baltimore began following a black Honda CR-V. The CR-V...
Early morning barricade situation in North East Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane Monday morning, authorities say.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information.
Gunshot victim wrecks vehicle near busy intersection in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A male was shot multiple times before he crashed his car in West Baltimore on Sunday evening, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area went to investigate a potential shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 6:15 p.m., police said.While responding to the notification, they received a call about a vehicle that had crashed near the intersection of West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to authorities.At the crash site, they found the gunshot victim with the wrecked vehicle, police said.An ambulance took that person to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities.Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
3 dead in two-vehicle crash in Cecil County, police say
ELKTON, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland State Police said three people died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Cecil County. Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on eastbound Pulaski Highway at Old Neck Road in Elkton. Through their preliminary investigation, police learned a Hyundai Genesis was...
Driver slashed by knife during road rage incident in Edgewater, police say
EDGEWATER, Md. (WBFF) — An irate driver slashed at a man's neck with a knife during a road rage incident Saturday in Edgewater, Anne Arundel police said. Police said officers were dispatched around 8 p.m. Saturday to the area of Hillside Avenue and Central Avenue East after a report of an assault.
Man crashes car after being critically wounded in West Baltimore, city police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was critically wounded Sunday in West Baltimore's Penn North section, Baltimore police said. Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Carey Street after a report of gunfire. Moments later, officers received a call about a car crash at...
Stray bullet wounds 9-year-old child inside Glen Burnie home, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A 9-year-old child was shot by a stray bullet early Monday in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said just before 2 a.m. Monday the child was taken to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie. One of...
18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder
MIDDLE RIVER, MD- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting that claimed the life of 42-year-old Tyran Caulk. Baltimore County Police officers responded to a shots fired call inside the Commons at White Marsh apartment complex on Berliner Place at around 3:15 pm on Saturday. “When officers arrived, they located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers administered CPR on the victim, as medics were en route to the scene,” the Baltimore County Police Department said today. The victim, 42-year-old Tyran Caulk, was later pronounced deceased. 18-year-old Elijah Sattler was arrested and charged The post 18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police identify victim in fatal Rosedale hit-and-run
ROSEDALE, MD—Police have identified the victim in Friday’s fatal hit-and-run crash in Rosedale. Authorities are still searching for the vehicle that struck a pedestrian at just after midnight on November 11 on Pulaski Highway between Rosedale Avenue and 68th Street. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Timothy...
