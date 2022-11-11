ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, TX

fox4news.com

Voters approve some local propositions, but not all

In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
DALLAS, TX
KTBS

ArkLaTex Politics: Will he or won't he?

SHREVEPORT, La. -- From the department of redundancy, here we go again. Will he or won't he?. Less than a week ago, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy won re-election to the upper chamber of Capital Hill. On election night Kennedy said, "God is great; dogs are good and the people of...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana sees major improvement on national education report card

BATON ROUGE, La. - While major challenges remain, Louisiana's overall ranking of 42nd on the nation's report card is the highest since 2003, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told district superintendents Monday. Scores for students here fell in three of four grades but showed gains among fourth-grade readers, according...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana, 39 other states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392M

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states, including Louisiana, in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. The investigation by the states,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project

Fear of Baton Rouge traffic is driving misinformation surrounding Louisiana's plan to expand the I-10 corridor in the city. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WFAA

'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week

VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
VENUS, TX
KTBS

Another round of chilly rain forecast for Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Cold and rainy weather is forecasted for the ArkLaTex beginning Monday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast in the 40s. Rain covers most the the ArkLaTex by late Monday afternoon. A wintry mix is possible northwest of Interstate-30 and north of U.S. Highway 82 toward the mountains of Oklahoma and Arkansas. No significant accumulations are forecast in our area.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

Late push leads NSU to upset of No. 15 TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – The 16th lead change Monday night was the sweetest for the Northwestern State men’s basketball team. DeMarcus Sharp’s turnaround jumper with 1:14 stood as the ultimate go-ahead bucket for the Demons as they collected the second top-25 victory in program history with a 64-63 win at No. 15 TCU inside Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
FORT WORTH, TX

