SHREVEPORT, La. - Cold and rainy weather is forecasted for the ArkLaTex beginning Monday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast in the 40s. Rain covers most the the ArkLaTex by late Monday afternoon. A wintry mix is possible northwest of Interstate-30 and north of U.S. Highway 82 toward the mountains of Oklahoma and Arkansas. No significant accumulations are forecast in our area.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO