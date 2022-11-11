BALTIMORE - The family of Timothy Reynolds is out to prove any wrongdoing moments leading up to his death following an encounter with squeegee workers over the summer.Reynolds was shot and killed on July 7 at the intersection of Light and Conway streets in downtown Baltimore. A 15-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.The family attorney revealed Tuesday morning new images and a timeline in an attempt to support their claim the teen did not shoot Reynolds out of self-defense or fear.Lawyer Thiru Vignarajah, who is serving as a representative of the Reynolds' family, shared a series of still images...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO