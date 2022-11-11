ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Timothy Reynolds' family pushes back against allegations by squeegee kid's lawyers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A representative for the family of Timothy Reynolds Tuesday pushed back against allegations made by the accused killer's attorneys. In July, Reynolds, 48, got into a confrontation with a group of squeegee kids near the Inner Harbor. Armed with a baseball bat, Reynold crossed busy Light Street to confront the boys. According to the police account, one of the boys threw a rock at his head and then as Reynold stumbled and moved away, 14-year-old Tavon Scott Jr. proceeded to shoot Reynolds five times.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor disagrees with Reynold's family claim about squeegee enforcement

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — As the family of Timothy Reynolds broke their silence Monday, the Mayor of Baltimore was just two blocks away hosting an unrelated press conference. "They failed my family," said one family member. The family told FOX45 News they believe Reynold's death could have been prevented...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Timothy Reynolds' family reveals new images of deadly squeegee attack

BALTIMORE - The family of Timothy Reynolds is out to prove any wrongdoing moments leading up to his death following an encounter with squeegee workers over the summer.Reynolds was shot and killed on July 7 at the intersection of Light and Conway streets in downtown Baltimore. A 15-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.The family attorney revealed Tuesday morning new images and a timeline in an attempt to support their claim the teen did not shoot Reynolds out of self-defense or fear.Lawyer Thiru Vignarajah, who is serving as a representative of the Reynolds' family, shared a series of still images...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pay Minors and Limit Them From Squeegeeing in Popular Intersections

Mayor Brandon Scott defends his squeegee collaborative as critics point to the message it sends to Baltimore's youth. His 27 page plan breaks down his reasoning to pay the minors and limit them from squeegeeing from certain popular intersections. Joining FOX45 Morning News is Political Commentator Armstrong Williams. "It all...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Black Girls Vote keeping voters informed year-round

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although elections are over, we are still waiting for the House of Representatives to be called. Even here at home, the votes for Anne Arundel County Executive are still being counted. One grassroots organization is making sure Baltimore residents are informed voters year-round. Chief of Staff...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of man allegedly killed by 15-year-old squeegee worker feels 'betrayed' by reported plea deal

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds during an altercation in downtown Baltimore in July will be offered another plea deal.It is up to the judge to accept the plea offer this week.According to our partners with The Baltimore Banner, prosecutors intend to offer the teen a plea deal with a reduced charge. In this plea deal, he would be offered a manslaughter charge in the juvenile courts. The teen would face a maximum penalty of being detained until turning 21 years old.Last month, the teen was offered a plea deal of 60 years...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Help Baltimore County Police solve October 2022 homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public's help solving an October 2022 homicide. On October 2, at about 2:30 a.m., Baltimore County Police Officers responded to the 4500 block of Brightwater Ct., after receiving reports of an assault. Once on scene, officers located 40-year-old...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police: Hours-long standoff in NE Baltimore ends peacefully

BALTIMORE--A person involved in an hours-long police standout surrendered peacefully Monday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore, police said.WJZ was the first station at the scene early Monday when police were trying to get a man who locked himself inside his home to come out.The barricade, which started Sunday evening, continued into Monday afternoon, forced a nearby elementary school and high school to close for the day.Baltimore Police said a 44-year-old man got into a fight with his neighbor.WJZ obtained 911 transmissions from the incident."(The) second call is that the neighbor is harassing another neighbor five houses up and they hear gunshots,"...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police report details moments before illegal dirt biker shooting

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The search is on for the rider of an illegal dirt bike after police say the rider shot at someone in downtown Baltimore. That shooting happened in city councilman Zeke Cohen in the area that Cohen represents, which is district 1. He and councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer, who represents district 5, is also looking for action from police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Early morning barricade situation in North East Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane Monday morning, authorities say.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization

BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
MARYLAND STATE

