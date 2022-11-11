ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

One Book Baltimore promoting change in our communities

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Now in its 5th year, "One Book Baltimore" continues to connect Baltimore City Public School students and their community members through literature. Programs and discussions will span across the city to spark conversations about how to promote change in our communities. Program partners, President and CEO...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Coppin State to invest millions to train, support diverse Maryland educators

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Coppin State University announced Monday it received a $3.7 million Teacher Quality Partnership grant from the U.S. Department of Education to train, support diverse educators in Maryland. The grant will be used to support Coppin’s Pathways to Professions initiative over the next five years, according to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Movie theaters making a comeback in the Baltimore area post-pandemic

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With the pandemic slowing, movie theaters across the nation have been opening up their doors again. Although CineBistro's here in Baltimore had to permanently close its doors, Warehouse Cinemas Rotunda is about to open its doors in the same spot. Warehouse Cinemas' CEO and Maryland native,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pay Minors and Limit Them From Squeegeeing in Popular Intersections

Mayor Brandon Scott defends his squeegee collaborative as critics point to the message it sends to Baltimore's youth. His 27 page plan breaks down his reasoning to pay the minors and limit them from squeegeeing from certain popular intersections. Joining FOX45 Morning News is Political Commentator Armstrong Williams. "It all...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore business owners react to Mayor Scott's squeegee collaborative plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At the forefront of those eagerly awaiting solutions to the city’s squeegee situation are Baltimore business owners. On top of recovering from a pandemic, soaring inflation, and a rise in crime; many say the city’s squeegee situation has been bad for business. So, when the Mayor’s squeegee collaborative announced a slew of newfound solutions, at first, they were optimistic.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Timothy Reynolds' family pushes back against allegations by squeegee kid's lawyers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A representative for the family of Timothy Reynolds Tuesday pushed back against allegations made by the accused killer's attorneys. In July, Reynolds, 48, got into a confrontation with a group of squeegee kids near the Inner Harbor. Armed with a baseball bat, Reynold crossed busy Light Street to confront the boys. According to the police account, one of the boys threw a rock at his head and then as Reynold stumbled and moved away, 14-year-old Tavon Scott Jr. proceeded to shoot Reynolds five times.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Upland Tropical Rain Forest at National Aquarium reopens after glass pyramid replaced

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The National Aquarium cut the ribbon on the reopening of the Upland Tropical Rain Forest exhibit after the replacement of its glass pyramid. "This remarkable pyramid of glass has defined Baltimore's skyline for five decades," said John Racanelli, President and CEO of the National Aquarium. "But after 42 years of keeping the elements out and the animals in, it was time to replace the glass panels that comprise the pyramid to ensure the safety of our guests, our animals, our staff, and everybody else."
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Giant to open new supermarket in Locust Point with free turkey promotion

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Giant will open a new supermarket this week in South Baltimore's Locust Point section. The remodeled store at the Southside Marketplace replaces a Shoppers supermarket that closed in May. The store will open at 6 a.m. on Friday and the first 500 customers will receive a free turkey and a free pie. The promotion is limited to one per family.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor disagrees with Reynold's family claim about squeegee enforcement

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — As the family of Timothy Reynolds broke their silence Monday, the Mayor of Baltimore was just two blocks away hosting an unrelated press conference. "They failed my family," said one family member. The family told FOX45 News they believe Reynold's death could have been prevented...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Help Baltimore County Police solve October 2022 homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public's help solving an October 2022 homicide. On October 2, at about 2:30 a.m., Baltimore County Police Officers responded to the 4500 block of Brightwater Ct., after receiving reports of an assault. Once on scene, officers located 40-year-old...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy