BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The National Aquarium cut the ribbon on the reopening of the Upland Tropical Rain Forest exhibit after the replacement of its glass pyramid. "This remarkable pyramid of glass has defined Baltimore's skyline for five decades," said John Racanelli, President and CEO of the National Aquarium. "But after 42 years of keeping the elements out and the animals in, it was time to replace the glass panels that comprise the pyramid to ensure the safety of our guests, our animals, our staff, and everybody else."

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO