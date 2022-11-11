ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

SunRise@2022!
4d ago

Trying to rally up his troops but real Americans see through his BS. Kudos to our Governor who handed that with class. Our Governor will be a much better President if he runs.

David Read
3d ago

Yes Governor, Trump just proved that you have bigots in your party.....LEADING a major faction of your party and using paranoia to attack not just Democrats but fellow Republicans as well. I hope the GOP is enjoying the monster they created.

Jonathan Zack
3d ago

Trump shouldn't bite the hand that feeds him. attacking your own by name calling when you are about to call for your candidacy is going to come back on him.

Related
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business

Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuffPost

Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake

Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

How to watch Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement on Tuesday

Donald Trump is expected to make a 2024 presidential campaign announcement on Tuesday. After repeatedly hinting that he would make a third bid for the presidency as he campaigned for Republican candidates — many of whom performed underwhelmingly on the midterms — Mr Trump confirmed on Thursday that he would be holding a “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago.Jason Miller, a longtime adviser to Trump, said during an interview on Friday that more than 250 cameras have requested access to the event. The cable network C-SPAN, which televises high-profile proceedings of the federal government, has created an online streaming link for...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying America’s enemies are ‘quacking in their boots’

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene was widely mocked on Thursday morning after tweeting that the United States’ enemies are “quacking in their boots”.Ms Greene, who was re-elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday night, crafted the tweet to criticise the pace at which US states are counting ballots as far right Republicans continue attempt to sow doubt over the fairness of the electoral process. A number of key races remain uncalled as standard ballot counting processess continue. “I’m sure our enemies are quacking in their boots while we are still over here trying to count ballots,” Ms...
GEORGIA STATE
DC News Now

Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee

(The Hill) — A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Donald Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul...
COLORADO STATE

