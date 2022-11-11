Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Celebrate the reason for the season with Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe’s performance of Fellow Passengers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be four nights of holiday magic as Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe performs Fellow Passengers: A Narrative Adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. “This is a narrative adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol based on the short novella he wrote,” Instructor and...
KBTX.com
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
KBTX.com
Kids treated to Nutcracker Storytime with Ballet Brazos & Children’s Museum of the BV
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Children were in for a real treat Sunday afternoon as Ballet Brazos teamed up with the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley and the Stella Hotel for Nutcracker Storytime. Ballet Brazos perform excerpts of the 11th Annual Nutcracker Ballet for families to help children cultivate an...
KBTX.com
Get tatted and save kittens at Tats4Cats fundraiser
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve always wanted a tattoo, but have been searching for the right reason to finally get it, here it is. Cliff and Audrey, the amazing artists at Arsenal Tattoo, are donating their time to raise some money for saving cats at Six Kittens Rescue.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this two-story, four bedroom home located less than 2 miles away from Texas A&M University. This is a great home situated on an oversized lot with mature...
KBTX.com
Placing your order with Blue Baker is as easy as pie
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday, Blue Baker wants to help you check an item off of your to-do list. They’re offering pre-made Pecan, Chocolate Pecan, and Pumpkin pies at all of their Bryan and College Station locations. The pies are available for pick-up on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 23.
KBTX.com
Get the perfect holiday outfit for the perfect kid
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kid to Kid children’s consignment store is gearing up for the Christmas holiday. Manager Sarah O’Bannon says the store carries apparel, accessories, shoes, and toys. “You can find everything here at Kid to Kid,” shared O’Bannon. O’Bannon says they have clothes for...
KBTX.com
Experience fresh foods in a new way with The Juice Juice Company
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Juice Juice Company in Bryan is proving there’s more than one way to take in fresh fruits and vegetables. Juice Juice is a Black-owned juice bar that specializes in fresh juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls and juice shots. The owners Christopher McClain and Jeffery Ward use locally-sourced organic ingredients and hope to amplify healthy living in Bryan and College Station, especially in the African American community.
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Ellie
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Ellie is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Nov. 4. The shelter says Ellie has two different colored eyes, she is playful, and she loved other dogs and people. Ellie is vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped so she is ready to meet her forever family.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: College Station cyclist to represent the U.S. at Special Olympics World Games
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An athlete from the Brazos Valley is going to Germany to represent the country in the Special Olympics. Allison Dohrman, a member of the Road Rascals Special Olympics cycling team in College station is joining the U.S. team for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. She is the only female cyclist going from the state of Texas.
KBTX.com
Santa’s Wonderland opens, celebrates 25th season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Santa’s Wonderland is back for its 25th season of spreading Christmas cheer. Santa’s Wonderland welcomed guests back into their park on Friday Nov. 11. This year is special due to the 25th anniversary, which they say calls for new additions to the Christmas park.
KBTX.com
Bush Library’s 25th anniversary celebration on Friday postponed
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 25th Anniversary Silver Celebration that was scheduled to take place Friday, November 18, at the George Bush Library has been postponed. A reason for the change was not disclosed in a news release shared with media on Monday. “We thank you for the interest...
KBTX.com
First freeze of the season for many across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for the northern portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday night. Many were expecting to see the first light freeze of the season. Bryan / College Station remained above freezing Saturday night. Cities tend to stay slightly warmer than surrounding...
KBTX.com
Twin City Mission looks to keep the community warm this winter
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission is trying to make sure everyone can stay warm this winter as the temperature begins to drop. The local organization is collecting coats, blankets, and other winter gear that they’ll give out to the community. Heading into the winter season this year Twin City Mission has already seen a big turnout in donations. Ron Crozier, Twin City Mission’s director of community relations said he believes the recent cold weather has helped remind people about those in the community who don’t have access to something to keep them warm.
KBTX.com
No. 14 Texas A&M Set to Host Art Adamson Invite
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s swim team hosts the 10th annual Art Adamson Invite Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18 inside the Rec Center Natatorium. Prelims are set to start at 9:30 a.m. each day, with finals following at 5:30 p.m. The Invitational will...
KBTX.com
No. 22 Aggies Remain at Home for Art Adamson Invite
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swim team is set to host the 10th annual Art Adamson Invite Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18 inside the Rec Center Natatorium. Prelims are set to start at 9:30 a.m. each day and finals will follow at 5:30 p.m.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Normangee student surprised by dad returning from deployment
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - A student at Normangee ISD got a very special surprise as a true hero was welcomed home after a long deployment. Aislynn was surprised by her dad returning home. Thank you to those who serve and have served our country.
KBTX.com
Franklin Drive Thru Safari up for sale
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Drive Thru Safari located off Highway 79 in Robertson County was listed for sale by Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C. on Friday. The drive-thru safari has been open for over 10 years. Visitors could drive their own vehicle through the safari or request a private tour by an experienced animal caretaker. Guests could also play with different baby animals such as lemurs, armadillos and monkeys in the baby room, hand-feed animals like zebras and giraffes, or visit the reptile house that featured pythons, vipers and boas.
KBTX.com
Volunteers, city officials begin cleaning up Navasota creek
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Cedar Creek in Navasota is receiving a huge makeover. Navasota residents and city officials will be volunteering until Saturday to beautify the creek during “Clean the Creek Week.”. Volunteer Geralyn Backhus says she has lived in Navasota for over 20 years and the creek has...
KBTX.com
Bring your pet to Santa’s Wonderland to support Aggieland Humane Society
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Commemorate the holidays and help pets in need at Santa’s Wonderland this weekend. Bring your furry family member to have their photo taken at Santa’s Wonderland during the first-ever Santa Paws & Claws Pet Photo event. “You can purchase packages to go take...
Comments / 0