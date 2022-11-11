ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Get tatted and save kittens at Tats4Cats fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve always wanted a tattoo, but have been searching for the right reason to finally get it, here it is. Cliff and Audrey, the amazing artists at Arsenal Tattoo, are donating their time to raise some money for saving cats at Six Kittens Rescue.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this two-story, four bedroom home located less than 2 miles away from Texas A&M University. This is a great home situated on an oversized lot with mature...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Placing your order with Blue Baker is as easy as pie

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday, Blue Baker wants to help you check an item off of your to-do list. They’re offering pre-made Pecan, Chocolate Pecan, and Pumpkin pies at all of their Bryan and College Station locations. The pies are available for pick-up on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 23.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Get the perfect holiday outfit for the perfect kid

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kid to Kid children’s consignment store is gearing up for the Christmas holiday. Manager Sarah O’Bannon says the store carries apparel, accessories, shoes, and toys. “You can find everything here at Kid to Kid,” shared O’Bannon. O’Bannon says they have clothes for...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Experience fresh foods in a new way with The Juice Juice Company

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Juice Juice Company in Bryan is proving there’s more than one way to take in fresh fruits and vegetables. Juice Juice is a Black-owned juice bar that specializes in fresh juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls and juice shots. The owners Christopher McClain and Jeffery Ward use locally-sourced organic ingredients and hope to amplify healthy living in Bryan and College Station, especially in the African American community.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Ellie

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Ellie is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Nov. 4. The shelter says Ellie has two different colored eyes, she is playful, and she loved other dogs and people. Ellie is vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped so she is ready to meet her forever family.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: College Station cyclist to represent the U.S. at Special Olympics World Games

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An athlete from the Brazos Valley is going to Germany to represent the country in the Special Olympics. Allison Dohrman, a member of the Road Rascals Special Olympics cycling team in College station is joining the U.S. team for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. She is the only female cyclist going from the state of Texas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Santa’s Wonderland opens, celebrates 25th season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Santa’s Wonderland is back for its 25th season of spreading Christmas cheer. Santa’s Wonderland welcomed guests back into their park on Friday Nov. 11. This year is special due to the 25th anniversary, which they say calls for new additions to the Christmas park.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

First freeze of the season for many across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for the northern portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday night. Many were expecting to see the first light freeze of the season. Bryan / College Station remained above freezing Saturday night. Cities tend to stay slightly warmer than surrounding...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Twin City Mission looks to keep the community warm this winter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission is trying to make sure everyone can stay warm this winter as the temperature begins to drop. The local organization is collecting coats, blankets, and other winter gear that they’ll give out to the community. Heading into the winter season this year Twin City Mission has already seen a big turnout in donations. Ron Crozier, Twin City Mission’s director of community relations said he believes the recent cold weather has helped remind people about those in the community who don’t have access to something to keep them warm.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

No. 14 Texas A&M Set to Host Art Adamson Invite

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s swim team hosts the 10th annual Art Adamson Invite Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18 inside the Rec Center Natatorium. Prelims are set to start at 9:30 a.m. each day, with finals following at 5:30 p.m. The Invitational will...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 22 Aggies Remain at Home for Art Adamson Invite

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swim team is set to host the 10th annual Art Adamson Invite Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 18 inside the Rec Center Natatorium. Prelims are set to start at 9:30 a.m. each day and finals will follow at 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Franklin Drive Thru Safari up for sale

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Drive Thru Safari located off Highway 79 in Robertson County was listed for sale by Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C. on Friday. The drive-thru safari has been open for over 10 years. Visitors could drive their own vehicle through the safari or request a private tour by an experienced animal caretaker. Guests could also play with different baby animals such as lemurs, armadillos and monkeys in the baby room, hand-feed animals like zebras and giraffes, or visit the reptile house that featured pythons, vipers and boas.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Volunteers, city officials begin cleaning up Navasota creek

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Cedar Creek in Navasota is receiving a huge makeover. Navasota residents and city officials will be volunteering until Saturday to beautify the creek during “Clean the Creek Week.”. Volunteer Geralyn Backhus says she has lived in Navasota for over 20 years and the creek has...
NAVASOTA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy