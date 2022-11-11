Read full article on original website
Related
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Box Office Debuts at $22.6 Million
The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the final project in Phase 4, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit theaters and is already considered a roaring success both critically and commercially. The film opened on Friday, November 11, to a staggering $84 million and has crossed $180 million for its first weekend at the domestic box office. IMAX is a part of that total, with their box office coming in at $22.6 million from the film's global opening from 800 IMAX screens worldwide.
Collider
The Ways in Which Namor is Killmonger 2.0
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There are many reasons why the original Black Panther (2018) worked so well, and one of those reasons is its sensational villain. Once upon a time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was heavily criticized for its bland and forgettable villains who lacked any sort of personality or anything resembling a character arc. Thankfully, Phase 3 of the MCU finally starting to address that issue and one of the many byproducts of that is Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Killmonger is a mirror version of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in a variety of ways, representing the man the Black Panther could become should he give in to hate and anger.
Collider
Did Shuri Just Give Up the Throne in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Throughout the history of Wakanda, ever since the panther goddess Bast led a warrior shaman to the heart-shaped herb, the position of King and the mantle of Black Panther have been inextricably linked, with one person being both the ruler and the protector of Wakanda. Wakandan laws ensured that the person who claimed victory at the Warrior Falls was named King, and had the power of the Black Panther bestowed upon them. This is how the Nation of Wakanda selected its leaders, which we saw with the ascension of both T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) in the first Black Panther. When Shuri (Letitia Wright) became the newest Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever it seemed logical that as the protector of the Wakandan people she would also serve as their Queen, but based on the movie's ending it appears that our favorite Princess has made a different choice.
Collider
Who Is Lobo? Everything You Need to Know About DC Comics' Colorful Antihero
With a new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the works that promises to be huge, sights are set on which of the company's legendary heroes and villains could be slated to appear. With fan favorites Superman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the caped crusader himself, Batman, there's already a rich pool from which co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran can choose. One lesser-known pick that's on the minds of diehard DC fans is Lobo. From a misleading name to an ever-changing style in the comic books, this ruthless antihero from the planet Czarnia can be a little hard to pin down, so here's a deeper look at the chaotic bounty hunter from comics and television.
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
Collider
Why Riri Williams' Dad Is So Important
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The MCU's latest release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features a wellspring of top-notch performances: Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda, a strong leader broken by loss; Letitita Wright's Princess Shuri, who bears the weight of the film on her shoulders; Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who evokes a tinge of sympathy for his menacing Namor; and Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke, returnees that have slipped comfortably back into their beloved characters from the first film. Alongside these acting powerhouses is newcomer Dominique Thorne, who plays Riri Williams/Ironheart. With only three films to her credit, including this one, the way she confidently brings the character to life is a testament to the young actress' talent. What makes her performance memorable, though, is evident in a scene that is almost a throw-away set of lines from her, about how she used to work on cars with her stepdad. Thorne imbues the words with a memory that lives on for her, one that comes with equal parts of joy and sorrow. It suggests a connection that has impacted her life significantly, and the character's history in the comics backs that up.
Collider
James Gunn Teases Mister Terrific, But Is He Joining 'Peacemaker' or the DC Movie Universe?
James Gunn, recently appointed co-head of DC Studios together with Peter Safran, has used his Twitter account to tease Mister Terrific is coming to the DC Extended Universe. Gunn and Safran have been working on a 10-year plan to unify every DC production on film, TV, animation, and even games as Warner Bros. Discovery tries to copy Marvel Studios’ successful media strategy.
Collider
The 10 Least Popular MCU Movies Based on Their Worldwide Box Office Earnings According to Box Office Mojo
15 years, 29 movies, and a total worldwide box office earning of $27.6 billion, The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest-grossing film franchise of all time, and it's come a long way since Phase One in 2008 with the release of Iron Man. But just because it's got a fanbase consisting of millions of devoted fans doesn't mean that everything they release sits well among them.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2’s 'Godfather' Homage Is as Empty as the Characters
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Even when done in the most ambitious of works, it is always a bold move to reference a past piece of groundbreaking cinema that is considered to be one of the greatest of all time. In the third episode of the second season of The White Lotus, entitled “Bull Elephants,” creator and writer Mike White did just that with an extended homage of sorts to the epochal 1972 film The Godfather. The question swirling around these moments in the show is how much of their emptiness is meant to be a reflection of the vapid characters and how much of it was just hollow vamping all its own? Unfortunately, it soon feels like quite a bit of both.
Collider
Ranking MCU Phase 4 Villains by How Sympathetic They Are
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the rest of Marvel's Phase 4Early on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there were clear and repetitive issues regarding the antagonists. Nearly all of them, with the occasional Loki-shaped exception, many of the early villains in the MCU were dull, boring, and forgettable. This wound out working in Marvel's favor as it provided ample opportunity to put the spotlight on the heroes, but the lack of a compelling antagonistic force can put a damper on repeat viewings.
Collider
10 Best Movies and TV Shows Based on Sherlock Holmes (According to Rotten Tomatoes)
The film industry has employed the services of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes as far as 1900. The consulting detective, with his friend Dr. John Watson, are enduring characters dating back to their first appearance in 1887. Their stories are so iconic and well-developed that film studios, writers and directors often revisit them and create different iterations for new audiences.
Collider
Who Is Rashid, Actually, in 'Interview with the Vampire'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire has rightfully been lauded since its debut this past month. The TV series by creator Rolin Jones features the relationship between two vampires Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) in New Orleans. There’s much that’s been said about the show already; however, the final episode of Season 1 adds an interesting new wrinkle to this adaptation by revealing the true identity of Rashid (Assad Zaman).
Collider
From Tony Stark to Shuri: The 10 Smartest MCU Heroes, Ranked by Intelligence
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most popular cinematic universe of all time. It's action-packed, hilarious, touching, and filled with an assortment of memorable, quirky, and beloved characters. The universe is still growing, too, with characters like She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) all being introduced recently.
Collider
First 'Babylon' Reactions Call It a Cocaine-Cooked Mess With Manic Visuals and Dazzling Debauchery
The reactions are starting to roll in for Damien Chazelle's ode to Old Hollywood Babylon. Before the rest of the world will see the starry drama on December 23, several journalists got an early peak into the star-studded world of excess and shared some of their general thoughts on it all. With a legendary cast befitting its show business premise, the film explores the period between silent films and talkies with real-life titans of Hollywood intermingling with fictional characters created for the feature. Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt lead the ensemble of larger-than-life figures who rise and fall through one of the most famously decadent and depraved eras in Tinseltown.
Collider
'Interview with the Vampire's Season Finale Shows Louis Can Never Rewrite His Painful Past
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire. Over the course of seven stunning episodes of television, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire carved out its place as one of the absolute best shows of the year. Vastly different from the original source material and the movie in a beautifully bold manner that made the most of the potential to be found in revisiting this story, it created a painful portrait of the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) to near perfection. This culminated in a vibrant finale that, while full of bloody gore and violence, was most riveting in seeing how the show’s complex central character still remains haunted by his past all these decades later.
Collider
'Space Cadet': Emma Roberts' Party Girl Becomes NASA's Only Hope in First Image
Prime Video has released the first look at Emma Roberts as Rex in their new movie Space Cadet. Rex looks quite confident and fun in her flight suit, touching her helmet that spells out "Flamingo" in red and blue across the top. Billed as a rom-com, Space Cadet was announced back in September and has just wrapped production, which is helmed by Liz W. Garcia, who directs from her own original screenplay. The new feature follows Florida party girl Rex, who is the NASA space program’s only hope after "a fluke puts her in training with other candidates who may have better resumes, but don’t have her smarts, heart, and nerve.”
Collider
'Smile' Deleted Scene Sees Kyle Gallner Assuring Sosie Bacon That Everything Will Be Fine [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to debut an exclusive deleted scene from Paramount's little horror movie that could Smile timed with its arrival on digital platforms and Paramount+. Starring Sosie Bacon as Dr. Rose Cotter, a psychiatrist whose bizarre and horrifying experience with a patient exposes her to something far more sinister, the film has been a rousing success for Paramount, holding the top spot at the box office for its first two weeks in theaters and raking in over $100 million at the global box office. The deleted scene doesn't center on its titular creepy grins, however. Instead, it shows the relationship between Rose and her ex Joel (Kyle Gallner) as the latter comforts her through the traumatic events of the film.
Collider
'Christmas With the Campbells' Trailer: Justin Long & Brittany Snow Star in Raunchy Holiday Rom-Com
Christmastime is almost here which means we’re about to get a gingerbread house full of new holiday films this season. One of the films to keep your eye out for is Christmas With the Campbells from director Clare Niederpruem (The Christmas Bow), co-writer Vince Vaughn, and stars Brittany Snow, Justin Long, and Alex Moffat. The adult-centric Christmas comedy releases in theaters and on AMC+ in early December. Now holiday fanatics have unwrapped the first trailer for the wacky romance thanks to RLJE Films.
Comments / 0