Who Is Lobo? Everything You Need to Know About DC Comics' Colorful Antihero
With a new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the works that promises to be huge, sights are set on which of the company's legendary heroes and villains could be slated to appear. With fan favorites Superman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the caped crusader himself, Batman, there's already a rich pool from which co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran can choose. One lesser-known pick that's on the minds of diehard DC fans is Lobo. From a misleading name to an ever-changing style in the comic books, this ruthless antihero from the planet Czarnia can be a little hard to pin down, so here's a deeper look at the chaotic bounty hunter from comics and television.
'House of the Dragon': Ramin Djawadi on Why the Show Uses the 'Game of Thrones' Theme Song
When House of the Dragon’s first episode premiered it was noticeably missing opening credits meaning the well-known Game of Thrones main theme was missing from. For close to a decade fans obsessively watched the opening credits of the original series for Easter eggs while listening to its main theme and the premiere of the prequel series created a stark contrast. Though from Episode 2, the opening credits set on the main theme song of the original series were established with visuals leaving traces of what’s to come. In a recent appearance on the Game of Thrones podcast composer Ramin Djawadi, who scored both the original series and its spinoff, discussed the importance of using the theme song in House of the Dragon.
"Now He Dabbles In Slam Poetry": Former Classmates Are Sharing What Happened To The "Smart Kid" In High School, And Some Of These Are Straight-Up Shocking
"I saw our valedictorian at our high school reunion last year. He drove his Tesla back to our small ass town, and he looked like a fish out of water. It was hilarious."
Does 'Tales of the Jedi' Ignore Previous Star Wars Book Canon?
A long time ago, in a galaxy not that far away at all, being a Star Wars fan was not easy. While nowadays, we have multiple movies released and in development, and television series keeping that universe in constant expansion, a decade ago we had to wait a long time for new things to come around, and our way of remaining connected to that galaxy was mainly through books, comics, and games. So, while for the casual viewer of the shows on Disney+ that kind of thing may seem trivial, for us, they are a big deal.
'Divorce Bait' Trailer Reveals a Couples' Experiment Designed to Go Wrong
Samuel Goldwyn Films shared today with Collider a trailer for their upcoming romantic comedy Divorce Bait. The story centers around a social experiment that may go south really fast, but will be tons of fun for us to watch unfold. A married couple decides do pretend they’re getting a divorce in order to see how loyal their friends circle is to one another. As the trailer makes it clear, not much. The distribution company also revealed the release date of the movie, and we can now share with you that Divorce Bait is set to premiere both in theaters and on VOD less than a month from now, on December 9.
'Space Cadet': Emma Roberts' Party Girl Becomes NASA's Only Hope in First Image
Prime Video has released the first look at Emma Roberts as Rex in their new movie Space Cadet. Rex looks quite confident and fun in her flight suit, touching her helmet that spells out "Flamingo" in red and blue across the top. Billed as a rom-com, Space Cadet was announced back in September and has just wrapped production, which is helmed by Liz W. Garcia, who directs from her own original screenplay. The new feature follows Florida party girl Rex, who is the NASA space program’s only hope after "a fluke puts her in training with other candidates who may have better resumes, but don’t have her smarts, heart, and nerve.”
'Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium' Trailer Previews the Icon’s Glamorous Final Performance
Disney+ is inviting Elton John fans to walk down the yellow brick road one more time and through the gates of Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium to take in the legendary musician’s final concert. Today, the streamer released a trailer for the upcoming event, titled Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, teasing the music, magic, and wonder that only the Rocket Man could deliver. Arriving on November 20, just in time for Thanksgiving, the feature will make the perfect addition to your kitchen prep work.
