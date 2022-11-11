Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident
MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, November 13, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Josh Coursey at Commissary Ridge, north of Kemmerer, Wyoming. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the...
capcity.news
Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie to Evanston
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple crashes and slide-offs have occurred Thursday along Interstate 80 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There have been reports of flash freezing, high winds and reduced visibility in areas of I-80 on Thursday afternoon, and road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating as winds pick up, WYDOT said at around noon.
Uinta County Herald
Philip Brent Holloman
Philip Brent Holloman passed away on October 22, 2022, at the age of 65. He was born January 15, 1957, in Utah and raised his family in Evanston,. Wyoming. He moved to the Raymond, Washington, area four years ago to be. near his children and grandchildren. Phil was married for...
eastidahonews.com
Police reports detail vehicle-bicycle collision that leaves man on life support
PRESTON — A 25-year-old man has been on life support since a hit-and-run collision in Franklin County on Oct. 16. Christopher James Ward, of Smithfield, Utah, has been charged with felonies for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in serious injury and for the destruction of evidence, court documents show.
Gephardt Daily
2nd man to be sentenced in 2020 murder of North Ogden victim
NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Weber County man has accepted a plea deal in the 2020 shooting death of 29-year-old Dalton Wood, of North Ogden. Ryan Joseph Dash, 35, whom police have described as a white supremacist gang member with a long criminal record, agreed to the deal on Oct. 24. He will be sentenced on Dec. 12.
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
Wyoming man describes fighting off grizzly bear, accidentally shooting leg in attack
Lee Francis, 65, from Evanston, was elk hunting with his son Friday in the Rock Creek area of the Sawtooth Mountains. He did not realize he had come across a bear’s den until the grizzly started to charge at him from 10 feet away.
Grizzly bear attacks two men who surprised it in Wyoming: "It was horrific"
Cody, Wyoming — - A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday.The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said.Both are sophomores and members of the Northwest College wrestling team in Powell, Wyoming, reports CBS Billings, Montana affiliate KTVQ-TV. They were with two other teammates but were separated from them when the...
Wyoming Elk Hunters Left With Severe Injuries After Brutal Unprovoked Assault
According to Wyoming’s Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, two hunters assaulted two other hunters in the Shale Creek area of Greys River on October 15th. The incident occurred in the afternoon that day about 60 miles north of the town of Kemmerer. The two suspects were traveling in a...
