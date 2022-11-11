Read full article on original website
Collider
'Spoiler Alert': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
It’s the time of the year when Christmas films line up to premiere on the big screen. And among them is the upcoming romantic dramedy Spoiler Alert, which promises to make more than one viewer both laugh and weep. Based on the 2017 best-selling memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies written by Michael Ausiello, the movie is a biographical feature following the relationship between the author and his husband Kit Cowan. Ausiello wrote for TV Guide for nearly eight years, and later wrote and reported for Entertainment Weekly before launching his own site, TVLine. Cowan, on the other hand, was an experienced photographer.
Collider
Why Claudia Is the Best Character in ‘Interview With The Vampire’
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. It’s one thing to be given immortality in an adult body; it’s another entirely to be eternally trapped in the body of a child. This premise is what initially makes Claudia (Bailey Bass) such an interesting character in Interview with the Vampire. Unlike her counterpart in Anne Rice’s novel or in the 1994 film adaptation, the new AMC series aged Claudia up from a young child to a teen in a somewhat controversial move — but this choice has ultimately led to Claudia becoming one of the most complex and engaging characters in the show.
Collider
Why 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Will Be a Standalone Film
In an era where single books have spun off into an entire film series — The Hobbit movies come to mind — it's safe to assume that maximizing the total movie count has become something of a standard operating procedure. However, director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes says that his dystopian prequel will not follow this trend, and will instead tell a complete story in one movie.
Collider
Should 'House of the Dragon' Have Started Earlier in the Timeline?
Even after the conclusion of House of the Dragon, fans can't get enough of the show. However, discussions have turned hypothetical as fans discuss theories for upcoming seasons and now alternate ways the story could have been presented. In a recent interview, George RR Martin, author of Fire & Blood, which provided the basis for the show, revealed that there was some debate about when the series should start. This is no surprise as the book chronicles generations of the Targaryen dynasty, each with its own conflict, setting the stage for the next. Their connections make the story fluid, as one king's troubles are passed to the next in line. Context is important in the world Martin created, and, as such, it would make sense to include the history in House of the Dragon.
Collider
Why Riri Williams' Dad Is So Important
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The MCU's latest release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features a wellspring of top-notch performances: Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda, a strong leader broken by loss; Letitita Wright's Princess Shuri, who bears the weight of the film on her shoulders; Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who evokes a tinge of sympathy for his menacing Namor; and Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke, returnees that have slipped comfortably back into their beloved characters from the first film. Alongside these acting powerhouses is newcomer Dominique Thorne, who plays Riri Williams/Ironheart. With only three films to her credit, including this one, the way she confidently brings the character to life is a testament to the young actress' talent. What makes her performance memorable, though, is evident in a scene that is almost a throw-away set of lines from her, about how she used to work on cars with her stepdad. Thorne imbues the words with a memory that lives on for her, one that comes with equal parts of joy and sorrow. It suggests a connection that has impacted her life significantly, and the character's history in the comics backs that up.
Collider
'My Policeman' Wastes the Talent of Its Supporting Cast
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for My Policeman.My Policeman, which debuted on Amazon Prime last week and was directed by Michael Grandage, has received extensive criticism for its predictable script and melodramatic plot line, as well as the underconfidence of its leading man, Harry Styles. Styles plays closeted policeman Tom Burgess, who, trying to survive institutionalized homophobia in 1950s Brighton, marries schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corrin) to conceal his passionate love affair with art curator Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson). However, as Patrick's efforts to hold onto Tom become increasingly desperate and Tom's relationship with Marion unravels subsequently, the film suffers from its own foregone conclusion: Namely, Marion's lifelong feelings of guilt over her final, and successful, effort to sabotage her husband's homosexual affair.
Collider
New 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Images Introduce Christopher Robin
Although it’s been less than a year, it feels like we’ve been waiting for decades for the arrival of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Part of the reason is that the film was initially rumored to be arriving in time for 2022’s spooky season, before receiving a one-day-only release in the U.S. on February 15, 2023, with streaming options anticipated to be announced any day now. Luckily for us, the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed feature has dropped a new set of exclusive images to IGN, giving us another look at the bloody horror that’s stalking the Hundred Acre Wood and the boy who turned a colorful utopia into a gruesome horror fest.
Collider
First 'Babylon' Reactions Call It a Cocaine-Cooked Mess With Manic Visuals and Dazzling Debauchery
The reactions are starting to roll in for Damien Chazelle's ode to Old Hollywood Babylon. Before the rest of the world will see the starry drama on December 23, several journalists got an early peak into the star-studded world of excess and shared some of their general thoughts on it all. With a legendary cast befitting its show business premise, the film explores the period between silent films and talkies with real-life titans of Hollywood intermingling with fictional characters created for the feature. Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt lead the ensemble of larger-than-life figures who rise and fall through one of the most famously decadent and depraved eras in Tinseltown.
