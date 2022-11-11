ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers CB Eric Stokes likely done for season; LB De'Vondre Campbell out Sunday

By Field Level Media
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
Packers cornerback Eric Stokes is unlikely to suit up again this season, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday.

Stokes was on crutches in the locker room following the loss to the Detroit Lions last week. He was carted off the field in the same game in which the Packers also lost linebacker Rashan Gary for the season to a torn ACL.

Stokes is dealing with ankle and knee injuries. LaFleur would not divulge details or the severity of either injury.

"It's looking unlikely, but I don't have an exact update for that," LaFleur said.

Stokes' absence likely pushes Rasul Douglas into a starting role at cornerback with Jaire Alexander. In addition to Stokes and Gary, the Packers all but ruled out a third defensive starter for Week 10 on Friday: linebacker De'Vondre Campbell is "highly unlikely" to be on the field at Lambeau when the Dallas Cowboys visit this weekend.

"We were hopeful that he would be available this week. It's looking highly unlikely," LaFleur said of Campbell. "He's not where we need him to be, I guess." --Field Level Media

The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

