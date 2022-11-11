Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
FOX Carolina
Billionaire donates $8M to Upstate health foundation
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mary Black Foundation in Spartanburg County is getting a sizeable donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Leaders with Mary Black said Scott and her team researched their foundation before donating the gift. The Mary Black Foundation is a grantmaking organization that works to fund health initiatives in the Upstate with a focus on early childhood development and healthy eating.
WYFF4.com
Nonprofits open cold shelters as hundreds of Greenville homeless people battle extreme temperatures
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — As rain and cold temperatures drive people in Greenville County indoors, some of the area's most vulnerable are being left in the cold. Redd Martin was homeless for 18 years and now runs Sunday Dinner with a Twist, a nonprofit that feeds homeless people. He remembers going to extreme measures to fight off the elements, even burning things like hand sanitizer for heat.
golaurens.com
Day Trip: Upstate holiday tradition celebrates 32 years
Hollywild Animal Preserve will host the 32nd Holiday Lights Safari from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. This family-oriented event will offer an unforgettable opportunity for children and adults to share and embrace the Christmas spirit. “It is a great opportunity to escape the noise of the world. Just come out...
wspa.com
Nightclub harvests body heat from dancers
Camp LeJeune Lawsuits: What you should know about …. By now you may have seen one too many commercials about water contamination at Camp Lejeune. It was one of the largest water contamination cases in U.S. history, dating back to the 1950s through the 80s. Residents voice concerns about proposed...
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman celebrates 100th birthday
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate woman is celebrating a big milestone. On Saturday, Leila “Tudie” Mosley was surrounded by friends and family who helped celebrate her 100th birthday in Taylors. “We have longevity in our family,” said Marilyn Mosley Gamble, Tudie’s daughter. “But this is the...
WYFF4.com
WYFF 4 Chief Photographer named Honorary Life Membership Award recipient
GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF News 4 Chief Photographer Don Jackson has been named Honorary Life Membership Award recipient by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association (SCBA). Jackson has worked as a photographer at WYFF 4 since 1972. He was promoted to chief photographer in 1988. Jackson has dedicated his entire career, more than five decades, to the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson market.
WYFF4.com
Volunteers pack brown bags with food for veterans
TAYLORS, S.C. — Volunteers with the Eastside Family YMCA packed and delivered bags of food to veterans as part of their food relief program. The program is staffed by volunteers, funded by grants and donations, and delivers food to families in hotels, homeless veterans at the VA Outpatient Center, residents at the Gateway House, and other families identified through Greenville County Schools, Upstate Warrior Solution, and Alston Wilkes Society.
WYFF4.com
Pieces of a Disney holiday movie travel to Greenville from California
GREENVILLE, S.C. — "NUTCRACKER: The Exhibition" is organized by theUpcountry History Museum. It opens Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The holiday exhibition showcases props and seven original costumes from Walt Disney’s 2018 live-action film "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms." Rick Lorentz, acquisitions manager for Walt Disney Archives traveled...
golaurens.com
City of Clinton a finalist for Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy Grant
Ten at the Top (TATT) will host their Annual Celebrating Successes event on Wednesday, November 16. At this event, the finalists for the 2022 Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy Grants will be honored. TATT recognizes businesses, organizations and individuals who are helping make the Upstate a leading place to...
WYFF4.com
Proposed storage unit sparks conversation among city council members
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville is looking to make changes to policies for members of its boards and commissions. This is after a controversial decision to approve a proposal for a storage facility on Wade Hampton Boulevard. On Thursday, the city of Greenville's Board of Zoning and...
FOX Carolina
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
Deputies respond to shooting in Greenville
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday night in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Proposed ordinance in Easley, South Carolina, would restrict ability to film and record in City Hall
EASLEY, S.C. — At Monday night's city council meeting in Easley, an ordinance was put forward to place restrictions on where and when people can film and record in city buildings. Ordinance 2022-33, if passed, will give the mayor power to manage public access to city buildings. It declares...
WYFF4.com
Downtown Greenville restaurant will permanently close this weekend, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A downtown Greenville restaurant will permanently close its doors this weekend after decades in business, according to the owner. Addy Sulley, owner of Addy’s Dutch Café and Restaurant at 17 E. Coffee St., posted "the sad news" to Facebook Tuesday. "We'll be open for...
WYFF4.com
Man mugged in North Carolina park while walking back to his hotel, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man was mugged and assaulted in an Asheville park while he was walking back to his hotel, according to police with the Asheville Police Department. (Video above: WYFF News 4 Morning Headlines 11/15) Police say that the robbery happened around 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 10...
FOX Carolina
GVL Police searching for deaf and mute teen
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Niyo Elisa is deaf and mute. He was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday night near Cleaveland Street. He is wearing a blue shirt with a white polo emblem, black and blue plaid shorts, and flip-flops....
Boil water advisory ended for Spartanburg residents
A boil water advisory was issued after a waterline break Friday afternoon in Spartanburg.
SCDMV makes another push for Real ID as deadline approaches
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) brought the DMV to Spartanburg International Airport to get people to register for their Real I.D.
WYFF4.com
City of Anderson developing 20-year comprehensive plan, seeking input from community
ANDERSON, S.C. — The city of Anderson is working on a 20-year comprehensive plan for the entire city. "Really everybody in the Upstate, all communities in the Upstate, are seeing a ton of growth right now," said Andrew Strickland, assistant city manager. "The city of Anderson really wants to stay on top of that. With all the new development we're gonna see, all the new residents we're gonna see, we want to make sure we have our vision, our roadmap for what that development looks like nailed down."
