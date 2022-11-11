ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WYFF4.com

Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
FOX Carolina

Billionaire donates $8M to Upstate health foundation

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mary Black Foundation in Spartanburg County is getting a sizeable donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Leaders with Mary Black said Scott and her team researched their foundation before donating the gift. The Mary Black Foundation is a grantmaking organization that works to fund health initiatives in the Upstate with a focus on early childhood development and healthy eating.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Nonprofits open cold shelters as hundreds of Greenville homeless people battle extreme temperatures

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — As rain and cold temperatures drive people in Greenville County indoors, some of the area's most vulnerable are being left in the cold. Redd Martin was homeless for 18 years and now runs Sunday Dinner with a Twist, a nonprofit that feeds homeless people. He remembers going to extreme measures to fight off the elements, even burning things like hand sanitizer for heat.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Day Trip: Upstate holiday tradition celebrates 32 years

Hollywild Animal Preserve will host the 32nd Holiday Lights Safari from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. This family-oriented event will offer an unforgettable opportunity for children and adults to share and embrace the Christmas spirit. “It is a great opportunity to escape the noise of the world. Just come out...
WELLFORD, SC
wspa.com

Nightclub harvests body heat from dancers

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate woman celebrates 100th birthday

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate woman is celebrating a big milestone. On Saturday, Leila “Tudie” Mosley was surrounded by friends and family who helped celebrate her 100th birthday in Taylors. “We have longevity in our family,” said Marilyn Mosley Gamble, Tudie’s daughter. “But this is the...
TAYLORS, SC
WYFF4.com

WYFF 4 Chief Photographer named Honorary Life Membership Award recipient

GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF News 4 Chief Photographer Don Jackson has been named Honorary Life Membership Award recipient by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association (SCBA). Jackson has worked as a photographer at WYFF 4 since 1972. He was promoted to chief photographer in 1988. Jackson has dedicated his entire career, more than five decades, to the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson market.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Volunteers pack brown bags with food for veterans

TAYLORS, S.C. — Volunteers with the Eastside Family YMCA packed and delivered bags of food to veterans as part of their food relief program. The program is staffed by volunteers, funded by grants and donations, and delivers food to families in hotels, homeless veterans at the VA Outpatient Center, residents at the Gateway House, and other families identified through Greenville County Schools, Upstate Warrior Solution, and Alston Wilkes Society.
TAYLORS, SC
WYFF4.com

Pieces of a Disney holiday movie travel to Greenville from California

GREENVILLE, S.C. — "NUTCRACKER: The Exhibition" is organized by theUpcountry History Museum. It opens Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The holiday exhibition showcases props and seven original costumes from Walt Disney’s 2018 live-action film "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms." Rick Lorentz, acquisitions manager for Walt Disney Archives traveled...
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

City of Clinton a finalist for Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy Grant

Ten at the Top (TATT) will host their Annual Celebrating Successes event on Wednesday, November 16. At this event, the finalists for the 2022 Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy Grants will be honored. TATT recognizes businesses, organizations and individuals who are helping make the Upstate a leading place to...
CLINTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Proposed storage unit sparks conversation among city council members

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville is looking to make changes to policies for members of its boards and commissions. This is after a controversial decision to approve a proposal for a storage facility on Wade Hampton Boulevard. On Thursday, the city of Greenville's Board of Zoning and...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

GVL Police searching for deaf and mute teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Niyo Elisa is deaf and mute. He was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday night near Cleaveland Street. He is wearing a blue shirt with a white polo emblem, black and blue plaid shorts, and flip-flops....
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

City of Anderson developing 20-year comprehensive plan, seeking input from community

ANDERSON, S.C. — The city of Anderson is working on a 20-year comprehensive plan for the entire city. "Really everybody in the Upstate, all communities in the Upstate, are seeing a ton of growth right now," said Andrew Strickland, assistant city manager. "The city of Anderson really wants to stay on top of that. With all the new development we're gonna see, all the new residents we're gonna see, we want to make sure we have our vision, our roadmap for what that development looks like nailed down."
ANDERSON, SC

