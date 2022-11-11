ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

kentreporter.com

Kent Station taking photo appointments for Santa Claus

Santa Claus is coming soon to the Kent Station shopping village. Kent Station implemented an online booking system so customers can make a reservation for their Santa photos and visit rather than standing in line. The booking system proved popular during Covid restrictions so Kent Station staff decided to continue it.
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Man with gun at Kent house near Meridian Elementary leads to lockdown

Kent Police and Valley SWAT responded to reports early Monday morning, Nov. 14 of a man pointing a gun at a family member at a house in the 25800 block of 140th Avenue SE on the East Hill. The incident resulted in the lockdown of the nearby Meridian Elementary School,...
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian crossing Pacific Highway in Kent

A 59-year-old Federal Way man was killed after a vehicle struck him as he walked across Pacific Highway South near South 272nd Street in Kent. The collision occurred at about 8:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, according to a Nov. 14 Kent Police statement. Officers and Puget Sound Fire crews began life-saving efforts, but the man died at the scene.
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Man killed in shootout with Federal Way police

One man was killed after shooting at officers, who returned gunfire, on Sunday evening, Nov. 13 at a Federal Way apartment complex, according to police. Around 6:25 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting incident where a man shot his sister when she arrived at the Park at Dashpoint Apartments, 31736 50th Lane SW, to check on his well-being, according to Cmdr. Kurt Schwan of the Federal Way Police Department.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent School District closes Meridian Elementary after gun incident

Kent School District officials closed Meridian Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 15 after a gun incident on Monday near the school resulted in no arrest. “Meridian Elementary school will be closed on Nov. 15 out of an abundance of caution,” according to a short post on the school’s website Tuesday.
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Man carjacks 74-year-old woman along I-5 in Kent after crash

The Washington State Patrol is looking for a suspect who reportedly carjacked a 74-year-old woman Saturday night, Nov. 12 along Interstate 5 in Kent. At about 8:15 p.m. near South 288th Street, a northbound I-5 driver in a white sedan struck a vehicle in the HOV lane and lost control, veering across all lanes causing a four-car collision, according to the State Patrol.
KENT, WA

