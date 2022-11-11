Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
kentreporter.com
Kent Station taking photo appointments for Santa Claus
Santa Claus is coming soon to the Kent Station shopping village. Kent Station implemented an online booking system so customers can make a reservation for their Santa photos and visit rather than standing in line. The booking system proved popular during Covid restrictions so Kent Station staff decided to continue it.
kentreporter.com
Man with gun at Kent house near Meridian Elementary leads to lockdown
Kent Police and Valley SWAT responded to reports early Monday morning, Nov. 14 of a man pointing a gun at a family member at a house in the 25800 block of 140th Avenue SE on the East Hill. The incident resulted in the lockdown of the nearby Meridian Elementary School,...
kentreporter.com
Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian crossing Pacific Highway in Kent
A 59-year-old Federal Way man was killed after a vehicle struck him as he walked across Pacific Highway South near South 272nd Street in Kent. The collision occurred at about 8:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, according to a Nov. 14 Kent Police statement. Officers and Puget Sound Fire crews began life-saving efforts, but the man died at the scene.
kentreporter.com
Man killed in shootout with Federal Way police
One man was killed after shooting at officers, who returned gunfire, on Sunday evening, Nov. 13 at a Federal Way apartment complex, according to police. Around 6:25 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting incident where a man shot his sister when she arrived at the Park at Dashpoint Apartments, 31736 50th Lane SW, to check on his well-being, according to Cmdr. Kurt Schwan of the Federal Way Police Department.
kentreporter.com
Kent School District closes Meridian Elementary after gun incident
Kent School District officials closed Meridian Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 15 after a gun incident on Monday near the school resulted in no arrest. “Meridian Elementary school will be closed on Nov. 15 out of an abundance of caution,” according to a short post on the school’s website Tuesday.
kentreporter.com
Use-of-force and body camera policies at the sheriff’s office | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, we look at use-of-force policies and body-worn cameras for the King County Sheriff’s Office. You can also listen here. Each episode of the King County Local Dive podcast features original watchdog reporting from our local journalists with a focus on how we hold our public entities and public officials accountable.
kentreporter.com
Man carjacks 74-year-old woman along I-5 in Kent after crash
The Washington State Patrol is looking for a suspect who reportedly carjacked a 74-year-old woman Saturday night, Nov. 12 along Interstate 5 in Kent. At about 8:15 p.m. near South 288th Street, a northbound I-5 driver in a white sedan struck a vehicle in the HOV lane and lost control, veering across all lanes causing a four-car collision, according to the State Patrol.
Comments / 0