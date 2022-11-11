ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UN rights body to hold urgent session on Iran amid crackdown

WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bkf06_0j7iHLge00

GENEVA — (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body is poised to hold a special session on Iran in the wake of the government's deadly crackdowns on protesters, threats against journalists and other alleged human rights violations in the Islamic republic.

The Human Rights Council will hold the session in the week of Nov. 21 “if possible on Nov. 24,” following a diplomatic request by Germany and Iceland.

Germany sent a letter to the council offices Friday announcing the call for a special session “to address the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially with respect to women and children.”

At least one-third of the council’s 47 member states need to support such a request and the move by Germany suggests it has lined up enough backing.

The protests in Iran, sparked by the Sept. 16 death of a 22-year-old woman after her detention by the country’s morality police, have grown into one of the largest sustained challenges to the nation’s theocracy since the chaotic months after its 1979 Islamic Revolution. Security forces have sought to quash dissent.

After the protests erupted, the United States and European Union imposed additional sanctions on Iran for its brutal treatment of demonstrators and its decision to send hundreds of drones to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. EU foreign ministers are expected to agree on additional sanctions Monday.

At least 328 people have been killed in the Iran protests and 14,825 others arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a monitoring group.

Iran’s government for weeks has remained silent on casualty figures.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Slovenian president eager to work, gets Melania's congrats

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — (AP) — Natasa Pirc Musar loves to ride her motorcycle. She also has worked as a human rights lawyer, a TV presenter, ran Slovenia’s top data protection agency and now is the small European Union nation’s first female president. “Not a single day...
WHIO Dayton

Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a very significant escalation” of the war. Serious questions about the explosion...
WHIO Dayton

Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'

KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy triumphantly walked the streets of the newly liberated city of Kherson on Monday, hailing Russia's withdrawal as the "beginning of the end of the war," but also acknowledging the heavy price Ukrainian troops are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invaders.
WHIO Dayton

AP source: Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people. A second person told...
WHIO Dayton

Biden asks for over $37 billion in emergency Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, a massive infusion of cash that could help support the nation as Russian forces suffer battlefield losses in their nine-month-old invasion. The administration's funding request, which comes...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Judge orders halt to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone.
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Threats to schools across US may be coming from overseas

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal agents believe a recent spate of threats and false reports of shooters at high schools and colleges across the U.S. may be coming from outside of the country, an FBI official said Monday. So far, officials have identified calls to about 250 colleges,...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Ga. election probe

SARASOTA, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida judge on Tuesday said former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's looking into whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Sarasota County Chief...
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

US futures down slightly following last week's big gains

U.S. stock futures drifted lower Monday following a volatile week on Wall Street as a massive crypto scandal and hints of easing inflation tugged markets in opposite directions. Coming off its best week since summer, futures for the S&P edged 0.3% lower Monday, while the Dow slipped 0.2%. Encouraging data...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Senate: Migrants subject to unnecessary medical procedures

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — U.S. immigration authorities didn't do enough to adequately vet or monitor a gynecologist in rural Georgia who performed unnecessary medical procedures on detained migrant women without their consent, according to results of a Senate investigation released Tuesday. A Senate panel highlighted results...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy