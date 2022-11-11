ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Veterans 'best of America,' VP Harris says in laying wreath

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and COLLEEN LONG
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVs7V_0j7iGzwf00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members.

"Every day, through your life's work and your example, you make America stronger," she told the crowd. “On Veterans Day, we come together to express our profound gratitude for all you have done and you continue to do.”

“Veterans represent the best of America,” she said.

The initiative, known as the Hidden Helpers Coalition, helps young people who act as caregivers and was announced by first lady Jill Biden, who hosted a breakfast for veterans on Friday before she, Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff came to the annual ceremony at the Virginia cemetery.

With President Joe Biden in Egypt for a United Nations conference on climate, it was Harris who placed the wreath in a somber ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is dedicated to deceased service members whose remains have not been identified. She arranged it carefully, fussing a bit with the ribbons to move them back in place after they were blown askew by the wind and rain.

Harris said the nation owes soldiers a great debt, and that the Biden administration was working to deliver on help with housing, health care and jobs. She noted Jill Biden's work with the families of veterans, saying “while our veterans wore the uniform, they're not the only ones who have served.”

“As Americans, we have a sacred obligation to take care of our veterans and our military families," she said. “Fulfilling that obligation means making sure veterans can access the support and resources they need to thrive.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, himself a veteran, joined.

This is the first Veterans Day since Biden signed legislation expanding health care for service members who were exposed to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan or to chemicals that were used in previous conflicts.

The legislation, known as the PACT Act, was a priority for Biden. His eldest son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015, several years after he was exposed to a burn pit during military service in Iraq.

From Egypt, Biden acknowledged the sacrifices of America’s veterans there.

“This day is a day of commemoration at home in the United States. It’s Veterans Day,” he said. “America’s veterans and their families, survivors and caregivers are the very spine and soul of the United States. And on this special day, on every day, I honor all those who sacrifice to our nation, like my son.”

More than 137,000 claims involving toxic exposure have been filed, the Biden administration says. The Department of Veterans Affairs also began asking veterans about possible toxic exposure earlier this week in an attempt to identify any health complications.

The Democratic president also released a video message before he left Thursday night for Egypt. He also has stops in Cambodia and Indonesia before he returns for his granddaughter's wedding at the White House on Nov. 19.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of issues related to veterans at https://apnews.com/hub/veterans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone. Within hours, the Justice Department asked the judge to let the order take effect Dec. 21, giving it five weeks to prepare. Plaintiffs including the American Civil Liberties Union didn’t oppose the delay. “This transition period is critical to ensuring that (the Department of Homeland Security) can continue to carry out its mission to secure the Nation’s borders and to conduct its border operations in an orderly fashion,” government attorneys wrote.
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

MacKenzie Scott acknowledges another $2B in donations

NEW YORK — (AP) — Megadonor and novelist MacKenzie Scott announced almost $2 billion in donations to 343 organizations in a short blog post Monday, emphasizing her interest in supporting people from underserved communities. In her first post in nearly eight months, Scott showcased her donations to numerous...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden 'unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was “unlikely” that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but he pledged support for Poland’s investigation into what it had called a “Russian-made” missile. Biden spoke after he convened an “emergency” meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations on the attack that killed two people in the eastern part of Poland near the Ukraine border. “There is preliminary information that contests that,” Biden told reporters when asked if the missile had been fired from Russia. “It is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we’ll see.” It was not immediately clear whether Biden was suggesting that the missile hadn’t been fired by Russia at all. Ukraine still maintains stocks of former Soviet and Russian-made weaponry, including the S-300 air-defense missile system.
WHIO Dayton

Virginia McLaurin, who danced with the Obamas, dies at 113

OLNEY, Md. — (AP) — Virginia McLaurin, the centenarian who danced with excitement during a 2016 visit with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the White House, has died. She was 113. McLaurin's son, Felipe Cardoso Jr., said Tuesday that she died early Monday at...
OLNEY, MD
Indy100

The 24 funniest reactions to Donald Trump announcing third presidential run

Donald Trump teased a “big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago - and he delivered on Tuesday night.Firing the starting pistol on his third presidential run, he shrugged off mid-terms that were lackluster for MAGA candidates and announced that he was the man to lead America.Moments before he took the stage, it emerged that he'd filed paperwork for a presidential run that will grip a divided America.The run for office isn’t a huge surprise, in recent days he said that he would “very, very, very probably” run again and would be setting out his intentions “very, very soon.”Republican officials had urged him to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Biden convenes ‘emergency’ G7 and Nato meeting after Russian-made rockets strike Poland

Leaders of Nato and G7 nations have agreed at a emergency meeting convened by US President Joe Biden to support Poland’s investigation into Russian-made rocket strikes on its territory.The apparent attack on the Nato member state, which is understood to have killed at least two people, came as a wave of Russian missiles hit civilian targets across Ukraine, including capital Kyiv.The timing of the assault appeared designed to disrupt the G20 summit in Indonesian beach resort Bali, which on Tuesday saw a series of world leaders including prime minister Rishi Sunak voice their condemnation of Russia’s invasion of...
The Conversation U.S.

How the news media – long in thrall to Trump – can cover his new run for president responsibly

Now that he’s in the 2024 presidential race, the media circus that is Donald Trump is returning for a new season. Trump is still newsworthy. He’s been weakened by his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, his attempt to overthrow its result and the underperformance of Republican candidates in the 2022 midterms. Nevertheless, Trump is more than a party leader. “Make America Great Again,” known colloquially as “MAGA,” is a political movement. Trump has a legion of diehard followers. Then there’s Trump the storyline. Trump is to reporters as honey is to bears. Journalists prize conflict, and Trump delivers it in abundance....
WHIO Dayton

Slovenian president eager to work, gets Melania's congrats

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — (AP) — Natasa Pirc Musar loves to ride her motorcycle. She also has worked as a human rights lawyer, a TV presenter, ran Slovenia’s top data protection agency and now is the small European Union nation’s first female president. “Not a single day...
The Associated Press

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink. “I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said to an audience of several hundred supporters, club members and gathered press in a chandeliered ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Could Poland demand NATO act in event of Russian attack? An expert explains Article 4 and 5 commitments following missile blast

The risk of the conflict in Ukraine expanding further into Eastern Europe escalated on Nov. 15, 2022, with reports of Russian-made missiles straying into neighboring Poland. It was not immediately clear if the apparent strike – in which two people were killed – was intentional or accidental, or where the missiles had originated. But it represents a worrying development and the first time since hostilities began in the Ukraine war that a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, has been hit. It has led to questions over whether Poland may invoke Article 4 or Article 5 of the...
WHIO Dayton

Biden asks for over $37 billion in emergency Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, a massive infusion of cash that could help support the nation as Russian forces suffer battlefield losses in their nine-month-old invasion. The administration's funding request, which comes...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

GOP Sen. Scott mounts long-shot bid to unseat McConnell

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott said Tuesday that he will mount a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, opening the latest front in an intraparty battle between allies of McConnell and former President Donald Trump over the direction of the GOP following a disappointing showing in last week's midterm elections.
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
101K+
Followers
139K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy