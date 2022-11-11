ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

News Radio 1310 KLIX

The One Thing you Need to Do in Idaho but Won’t as the Weather gets Cold

The frost is painting the glass of your windshield, the coats, beanies, and gloves are a must, and the cold weather has officially arrived in the Magic Valley. Nights are dropping into the teens, and the temperatures rise above freezing for only a couple of hours each day. With the cold finally, here, some things should have been done to prepare, and while many of us have done those tasks, there may be some that still need to be done for others. Most know to get firewood, blow out the hoses, and find the ice scrapers, but there is one task that should be done, that many are not aware of and won't do this fall or winter in the Magic Valley.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in a series of choking, neglect and medication error incidents over the past four months, a lawsuit alleges. Protection & Advocacy System Inc. filed the lawsuit against the Wyoming Department of Health and state hospital directors last week in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne. It seeks to force the department to release video recordings from inside the hospital following recent patient suicides, a rape by a staffer, and an incapacitated woman’s abandonment in a dayroom without food, water or...
WYOMING STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID
The Oregonian

Oregon governor declares emergency due to respiratory infections in children

Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Monday that would free up state and hospital resources to tackle increasing viral infections among infants and children. Brown’s 16-week order gives her agencies a broad sweep of authority to direct resources and circumvent existing regulations, if deemed necessary to alleviate the emergency. It also allows the Oregon Health Authority to deploy health care volunteers and create emergency health care centers, if necessary.
OREGON STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Additional $1,000 reward being offered in southeast Idaho mule deer case

ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – An anonymous donor has stepped up to add $1,000 to the existing Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) reward for an unsolved wildlife case in southeast Idaho. Last month, a dead mule deer buck was discovered in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek...
ARIMO, ID
J.R. Heimbigner

One-time payment coming from the state of Idaho

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear

BOISE - The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Are Natural Disasters the Fate for Idahoans, or are we all Safe?

Every state seems to have its fair share of good and bad when it comes to weather. Despite the beautiful weather year round in Florida they still have hurricanes, and despite the perfect conditions in California, they can have massive earthquakes. No place is immune from natural disasters in this country, but which places are the most dangerous, and which can sleep better knowing they are safer than other states? How does Idaho compare when it comes to the threat of natural disasters?
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Voted BLUE For President? How Did We Miss This?

If you live in Idaho, or have friends/family that do, you're sure to see something resembling this comment on social media:. Idaho is a red state! Always has been, always will be!. Well, yeah. About that. In 2022, Idaho re-elected Governor Brad Little, a republican. Again, no rigged voting allegations...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Fentanyl comes to school, student nearly dies

RIVERSIDE – The dangers of fentanyl were played out Thursday November 10th at Arlington High School in Riverside. A female student suffered a ‘medical emergency’ while in the main office and stopped breathing. Staff members began life-saving CPR and applied a defibrillator until paramedics arrived and administered...

