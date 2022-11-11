Read full article on original website
Related
12-year-old Idaho girl stays positive, despite battle with rare birth defect
BOISE, Idaho — Like many girls her age, Emmalynn Rupe loves spending time with her family and friends. Unlike many girls her age, however, Emmalynn was born with a very rare birth defect. "Less than 1% of the population has it; you have a 0.9% chance of getting it,...
The One Thing you Need to Do in Idaho but Won’t as the Weather gets Cold
The frost is painting the glass of your windshield, the coats, beanies, and gloves are a must, and the cold weather has officially arrived in the Magic Valley. Nights are dropping into the teens, and the temperatures rise above freezing for only a couple of hours each day. With the cold finally, here, some things should have been done to prepare, and while many of us have done those tasks, there may be some that still need to be done for others. Most know to get firewood, blow out the hoses, and find the ice scrapers, but there is one task that should be done, that many are not aware of and won't do this fall or winter in the Magic Valley.
Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in a series of choking, neglect and medication error incidents over the past four months, a lawsuit alleges. Protection & Advocacy System Inc. filed the lawsuit against the Wyoming Department of Health and state hospital directors last week in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne. It seeks to force the department to release video recordings from inside the hospital following recent patient suicides, a rape by a staffer, and an incapacitated woman’s abandonment in a dayroom without food, water or...
Top 5 Best Getaway Cities in Idaho for Celebrating Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is right around the corner — are you staying at home or getting away for a few days?. It’s actually very common for people to travel during the holidays, whether that means hitting up their favorite ski resorts, traveling with their family to new places, or just traveling to other family member’s homes.
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?
If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
Oregon governor declares emergency due to respiratory infections in children
Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Monday that would free up state and hospital resources to tackle increasing viral infections among infants and children. Brown’s 16-week order gives her agencies a broad sweep of authority to direct resources and circumvent existing regulations, if deemed necessary to alleviate the emergency. It also allows the Oregon Health Authority to deploy health care volunteers and create emergency health care centers, if necessary.
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
kidnewsradio.com
Additional $1,000 reward being offered in southeast Idaho mule deer case
ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – An anonymous donor has stepped up to add $1,000 to the existing Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) reward for an unsolved wildlife case in southeast Idaho. Last month, a dead mule deer buck was discovered in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek...
kmvt
AAA Idaho: Even with high gas prices, experts expect an up-tick in Thanksgiving travel
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gas prices are still higher than they were a year ago, but it’s not going to stop people from traveling this Thanksgiving holiday. According to AAA Idaho, this Thanksgiving nearly 312,000 Idahoans will be hitting the road, an increase of 1.5% since last year.
One-time payment coming from the state of Idaho
money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear
BOISE - The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said.
Are Natural Disasters the Fate for Idahoans, or are we all Safe?
Every state seems to have its fair share of good and bad when it comes to weather. Despite the beautiful weather year round in Florida they still have hurricanes, and despite the perfect conditions in California, they can have massive earthquakes. No place is immune from natural disasters in this country, but which places are the most dangerous, and which can sleep better knowing they are safer than other states? How does Idaho compare when it comes to the threat of natural disasters?
kmvt
Sawtooth Elementary receives $3,000 for new books from the Idaho Lottery
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Part of the Idaho Lottery’s mission is to benefit the public education system in the state of Idaho. On Tuesday, Sawtooth Elementary School in Twin Falls was the recipient of $3,000 as part of their Bucks for Books Program. Librarian Tammie Vance applied...
99 Missing Washington State Women and Girls That Need to Be Found
It's one of the worst feelings in the entire World. Your child, a family member, or a loved one is missing and no one knows where they could be. As time moves on it might seem like there is no hope but let's not let the light go out. Take a look at the below missing women and girls of Washington State that need to be found.
New lead in disappearance of 5-year-old Idaho boy
Investigators are working a major lead in the case of a missing Idaho boy. 5-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen in July 2021 in Fruitland.
Idaho Voted BLUE For President? How Did We Miss This?
If you live in Idaho, or have friends/family that do, you're sure to see something resembling this comment on social media:. Idaho is a red state! Always has been, always will be!. Well, yeah. About that. In 2022, Idaho re-elected Governor Brad Little, a republican. Again, no rigged voting allegations...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fentanyl comes to school, student nearly dies
RIVERSIDE – The dangers of fentanyl were played out Thursday November 10th at Arlington High School in Riverside. A female student suffered a ‘medical emergency’ while in the main office and stopped breathing. Staff members began life-saving CPR and applied a defibrillator until paramedics arrived and administered...
Boise Police Need Help Finding One, Very Specific $5 Bill
As our area continues to grow--it is expected that an increase in crime may go along with that. The general hope, however, is that crime rates in the Treasure Valley remains low and that our streets remain safe. A recent robbery--which you don't hear of much of at all in...
Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 is officially 100% contained
SALMON - According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Moose Wildfire reached 100% containment on November 10th. The 4 month long fire originally started on July 17th and burned over 130,000 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The Moose Fire started on Sunday, July 17th, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm....
Idaho State Board of Education devastated by U of I student murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education held a special Board meeting in response to the murder of four University of Idaho students. Board President Kurt Liebich began with the following statement on the students’ deaths. “The news out of Moscow is absolutely devastating. On behalf of the Idaho State Board of Education and the Board of Regents...
Comments / 0