A woman has been taken to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Denver on Friday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Broadway and Colfax Avenue. Denver police said in a tweet at 1:37 p.m. that no arrests have been made. A later tweet said their investigation has uncovered preliminary information that the violence was a result of two suspects firing shots at each other. They said the woman who was shot apparently was a bystander.Copter4 video showed police officers at the crime scene, which is at the bus stop. Lots of crime tape was also visible there.Police say the two people who fired shots ran away and have yet to be identified.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO