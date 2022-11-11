Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
New trial ordered for former deputy
ELKO – A former Elko County Sheriff’s deputy will face a retrial on sexual assault and controlled substance charges stemming from a split verdict about three months ago. A new trial for Richard Lespade was ordered Monday to be reset in Elko District Court by Judge Mason Simons.
Elko Daily Free Press
PACE Coalition moves to new Elko location
PACE Coalition in Elko has moved to new offices in the Hugh D. McMullen Building, 429 Court St., Suite 2. The move gives the organization more space and more parking for visitors. The nonprofit was launched 21 years ago and tasked by the Nevada Legislature with reducing and preventing underage...
mynews4.com
Elko Police Department warning public about costly scam
ELKO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Elko Police Department (EPD) is warning citizens about a potential scam that almost cost one woman $12,000. EPD officers assisted a citizen who was nearly the victim of what could have been a costly scam on Nov. 10. The victim received a telephone call from someone who stated they were a member of the Elko Police Department. The caller told the victim she had a warrant for her arrest and she would need to pay $12,000 in order to avoid being arrested. Officials say the suspect used a cloned telephone number that showed up on the victim's cellphone caller ID as being a legitimate EPD phone number.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko County audits election results
ELKO – Three Republican county commissioners and a Republican Party official took the unusual step of joining the Elko County Clerk’s Office on Monday as they conducted an audit of election results. “The audit is performed after each election pursuant to NAC 293.255,” stated County Clerk Kris Jakeman....
kmvt
Man accidentally shot on hunting trip dies, officials say
ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A Nevada man has died Wednesday after being accidentally shot by a friend during a hunting trip last week. Deputies with the Elko County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched Nov. 1 for reports of a hunter who had been shot in the chest in the North Pequop Mountains, a mountain range located in the northeastern part of Nevada.
Elko Daily Free Press
Two fires Saturday in Elko area
ELKO – Elko County firefighters extinguished two blazes on Saturday, one involving a commercial truck and another a garage. Several units responded to the fire in a detached garage at a home in the Horse Palace area of Spring Creek. “The on-duty crew from Station 28 made an aggressive...
Elko Daily Free Press
ECSD to receive nearly $500,000 in DOJ school safety funding
ELKO — Elko County School District will receive a School Violence Prevention Program grant totaling $485,263 from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The funds will be used to support the school district’s purchase of updated technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement...
Elko Daily Free Press
More votes from Elko County residents added to tally
ELKO – More than a thousand additional votes were counted Thursday afternoon in Elko County from ballots that were mailed or placed in drop boxes before the end of Election Day. The new votes did not change any of the election-night results. Several hundred more are expected to arrive...
Elko Daily Free Press
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Elko: Considerable cloudiness. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Local government in the week ahead
-- Elko City Council meets in special session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Elko City Hall. The council will consider a petition from Golfers and Citizens of Elko requesting expressing concern about operations at Ruby View Golf Course and requesting the City advertise for additional proposals. After the discussion, the council is scheduled to consider approving a five-year extension of Duncan Golf Management’s contract.
Elko Daily Free Press
Duncan pulls request to renew golf course contract
ELKO — A special Elko City Council meeting scheduled Tuesday on the future of managing Ruby View Golf Course was abruptly canceled Monday after the current management company dropped its request to renew their contract. “Duncan Golf Management has rescinded their request to extend the Golf Management Agreement with...
Elko Daily Free Press
WATCH NOW: Bulls slam Spartans
LAS VEGAS — In the Division 3A state semifinal round, the Spring Creek football team’s dream run — freshly removed from a 21-20 victory over North No. 1 Fallon — came to an end. After reseeding, the North No. 2 Spartans were thoroughly dismantled by South...
Comments / 0