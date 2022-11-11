St. Petersburg Opera Company kicks off two weekends of ‘Pinocchio’ on Saturday
Tampa Bay fans of the classic fantasy “Pinocchio” now have the chance to experience the story as a family-friendly opera.
St. Petersburg Opera Company opens “Pinocchio” at Opera Central for two weekends this month, on Nov. 12-13 and Nov. 19-20. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for those 18 and under.
[event-1] This one-hour opera adopted by composer John Davies retells the classic tale with a twist. Pinocchio befriends mechanical doll Olympia, whose friendship with Pinocchio gives her the boost she needs to become a real girl.
This year, St. Petersburg Opera Company will work in conjunction with Pinellas County Schools to provide special morning performances of “Pinocchio” to engage hundreds of third graders in an early opera experience.
