ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg Opera Company kicks off two weekends of ‘Pinocchio’ on Saturday

By Chloe Greenberg
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fq3G4_0j7iGPMd00
St. Pete Opera's 'Pinocchio' is a one-hour opera adopted by composer John Davies who retells the classic tale with a twist.
Tampa Bay fans of the classic fantasy “Pinocchio” now have the chance to experience the story as a family-friendly opera.

St. Petersburg Opera Company opens “Pinocchio” at Opera Central for two weekends this month, on Nov. 12-13 and Nov. 19-20. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for those 18 and under.
[event-1] This one-hour opera adopted by composer John Davies retells the classic tale with a twist. Pinocchio befriends mechanical doll Olympia, whose friendship with Pinocchio gives her the boost she needs to become a real girl.


This year, St. Petersburg Opera Company will work in conjunction with Pinellas County Schools to provide special morning performances of “Pinocchio” to engage hundreds of third graders in an early opera experience.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
3K+
Followers
765
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy